Unravel the mystery behind Kriti Sanon’s flawless skin

Kriti Sanon has been enjoying success at the movies recently and has been looking good while doing so. One of the reasons behind her flawless skin is that she never skips her skincare routine.

Skincare is entirely personal. Your daily routines, in fact, have a significant impact on your skin, so good skin is not just a matter of genetics. Being comfortable in one’s own skin can boost confidence from within. A good AM and PM skincare routine can ensure that your skin remains glowing and fresh. Smooth, radiant skin can be achieved by incorporating even a few straightforward steps into your daily routine.

Here is Kriti Sanon’s skincare routine that we all should swear by.

Kriti Sanon has frequently shared her skincare routine with us via social media, and we believe that this routine is something to aspire towards.

Kriti Sanon’s skincare routine includes lip balms, moisturizers, fun masks, and double cleansing. Everything about it says “glow up”.

There is a diversity when it comes to skin type. As the skin type differs, so does the skincare routine. Kriti has done extensive research and tried different products to see what works for her skin. She urges everyone to do the same for obtaining the best results from the skincare routine. One should understand how their skin feels and give it the proper love it needs.

The actress is very particular about the products she’s using and the ways she uses them. Her routine is simple because she only uses masks once a week, niacinamide green tea toner, vitamin C serum, SPF with ceramides, sunscreen, and a lip balm.

Check out her morning skincare routine below:

Kriti Sanon is aware that a nighttime skincare routine helps you sleep better and gets your skin ready for the next day. Kriti advises her followers to apply rose water after a double cleanse because damp skin absorbs the products better. She uses a niacinamide toner, a hydrating serum, a gentle retinol serum if the skin needs it, moisturiser with ceramides, a lip balm at the ends of her eyes to avoid crowfeet, pimple patches at the necessary places and lastly a mixture of castor oil and olive oil for lashes and eyebrows. Her night routine keeps changing according to what her skin needs.

It can be seen from the video that Kriti Sanon treats her skin like a feather. After a busy day on the set, the actress removes all of her makeup, SPF, and dirt from her skin and makes sure to double cleanse. She’s seen using a cleaning oil that works wonders for makeup removal, followed by a face wash, her final cleanse.

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurish alongside Prabhas, Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, and The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Hero and Featured Image: Kriti Sanon on YouTube