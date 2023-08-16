Homegrown skincare brands that are embracing the age-old beauty rituals 

Following beauty trends and swearing by a skincare routine might get you a step closer to that flawless skin, but it is the natural remedies that might get you to the finish line. So, let us celebrate the ancient beauty secrets with these homegrown skincare brands that are bringing the essence of natural ingredients to our skincare routines.

The beauty space is no stranger to witnessing unique innovations and combinations, but the age-old beauty rituals are still dominating the domain of skincare in some way or another. Be it a session of ‘champi’ with your grandmother or the age-old practice of Ubtan passed on through generations, all of these rituals still hold a top-tier spot in our skincare routines. Having stood the test of time, these age-old practices are the core of a few homegrown skincare brands in India today. From oils and moisturisers to face masks, these homegrown skincare brands contribute big time to keeping the essence of ancient beauty ingredients alive. With that said, we decided to list a few such brands that definitely deserve a pot in your skincare routines.

Homegrown skincare brands that are turning ancient beauty secrets into products

Old School Rituals

New brands on the beauty block always bring a fresh take on skincare, and this one here is filled to the brim with age-old rituals turned into products. Inspired by past beauty practices, Old School Rituals is a brand that strives to find a balance between the past and the present through its beauty products. From Indian spices to other traditional elements, this brand offers you a wide array of handmade and intricately curated products.

Pahadi Local

Another homegrown skincare brand that swears by embracing age-old beauty secrets is Pahadi Local. As per what the name suggests, the brand is all about handpicking materials that have always dominated our kitchens or our gardens. From oils being extracted by century-old methods to using the purest forms of authentic Indian ingredients like saffron, almonds, turmeric and a lot more, Pahadi Local sure checks all the right boxes.

Soul Tree

Well, I’m sure none of us are strangers to the goodness of SoulTree and its Ayurvedic products. Speaking of homegrown skincare brands, Soultree sure knows how to top the list, courtesy of their completely organic and Ayurvedic approach towards skincare. Each and every product displays ancient wisdom and is organically farmed and ethically formulated. Be it their Kumkumadi range or their ghee-infused kajals, Soultree is your one-stop shop for all things beauty and skincare.

Tvachamrit

One can sense the authenticity of the brand with the name itself. Tvachamrit is yet another homegrown skincare brand that sources ingredients plucked from nature and inspired by ancient beauty secrets. From saffron handpicked from Kashmir to coconut plucked from the South, Tvachamrit swears by giving your skin a flawless glow through their handpicked products.

La Pink

Founded by a father-son duo La Pink is a brand that has ‘white haldi’ at the core of all its products and sure knows how to make good use of age-old ingredients. They may import their ingredients like almonds, kokum etc from different parts of the world, but the core and heart of the brand resides in India and its rich beauty secrets.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Soultree/IG