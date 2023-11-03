Hyphen by Kriti Sanon: Check out this celebrity beauty brand’s must-try products

Actor Kriti Sanon unveiled her highly-anticipated premium skincare brand, Hyphen, on her birthday, July 27, in 2023. Hyphen reflects her transformation from a skincare enthusiast to an inspiring entrepreneur, offering her dream of accessible, high-quality products as a reality to Indian consumers.

Hyphen’s philosophy is committed to harnessing the best of nature and science. Originating out of a pure passion for skincare, this guides the creation of products that genuinely deliver results.

All about Hyphen

Sanon (who is also the chief customer officer) co-founded the brand along with the team of PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd (also the team behind the skincare brand mCaffeine). It combines the best of nature as well as science in the world of skincare. Hyphen’s core philosophy is to simplify skincare with multi-purpose, budget-friendly, and genuinely beneficial products.

So, what sets Hyphen apart? The brand cites its use of ingredients transforming the Indian beauty industry, like ceramides, peptides and alpha arbutin. It promises to be 100 per cent vegan, generate zero plastic waste, and maintain full ingredient transparency on its website. The founders say that Hyphen’s mission to provide quality skincare aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

About Kriti Sanon

Sanon is a well-known Indian actress and model who made her dazzling debut with the film Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has starred in numerous successful movies, where her acting prowess and natural beauty have garnered her recognition. Some of her notable works include Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Panipat (2019) and Mimi (2021).

Beyond her acting career, Sanon is a strong advocate for the idea of addressing your skin’s unique needs. Whether it’s tackling dryness, oiliness or sensitivity, she believes in the importance of listening to your skin and providing it with the care it craves.

The range of Hyphen’s beauty products

Hyphen’s beauty product range currently consists of just four essential items. These include a reliable SPF 50 sunscreen, a skin-brightening face serum and two specialised barrier repair creams tailored for both oily and dry skin. What’s even more impressive is that this budget-friendly brand starts at an affordable price of INR 449 and goes up to just INR 649, making quality skincare accessible to all. Hyphen has also clinically tested these products, obtained PETA certification, and certified them as cruelty-free and vegan, with a zero-plastic footprint, aligning their commitment to transparency and sustainability. With an affordable price range and quality you can trust, Hyphen by Kriti Sanon sets a new standard for celebrity-endorsed skin care.

The best Hyphen products you should have