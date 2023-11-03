Hyphen by Kriti Sanon: Check out this celebrity beauty brand’s must-try products

Actor Kriti Sanon unveiled her highly-anticipated premium skincare brand, Hyphen, on her birthday, July 27, in 2023. Hyphen reflects her transformation from a skincare enthusiast to an inspiring entrepreneur, offering her dream of accessible, high-quality products as a reality to Indian consumers.
Hyphen’s philosophy is committed to harnessing the best of nature and science. Originating out of a pure passion for skincare, this guides the creation of products that genuinely deliver results.
All about Hyphen
Sanon (who is also the chief customer officer) co-founded the brand along with the team of PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd (also the team behind the skincare brand mCaffeine). It combines the best of nature as well as science in the world of skincare. Hyphen’s core philosophy is to simplify skincare with multi-purpose, budget-friendly, and genuinely beneficial products.
So, what sets Hyphen apart? The brand cites its use of ingredients transforming the Indian beauty industry, like ceramides, peptides and alpha arbutin. It promises to be 100 per cent vegan, generate zero plastic waste, and maintain full ingredient transparency on its website. The founders say that Hyphen’s mission to provide quality skincare aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.
About Kriti Sanon
Sanon is a well-known Indian actress and model who made her dazzling debut with the film Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has starred in numerous successful movies, where her acting prowess and natural beauty have garnered her recognition. Some of her notable works include Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Panipat (2019) and Mimi (2021).
Beyond her acting career, Sanon is a strong advocate for the idea of addressing your skin’s unique needs. Whether it’s tackling dryness, oiliness or sensitivity, she believes in the importance of listening to your skin and providing it with the care it craves.
The range of Hyphen’s beauty products
Hyphen’s beauty product range currently consists of just four essential items. These include a reliable SPF 50 sunscreen, a skin-brightening face serum and two specialised barrier repair creams tailored for both oily and dry skin. What’s even more impressive is that this budget-friendly brand starts at an affordable price of INR 449 and goes up to just INR 649, making quality skincare accessible to all. Hyphen has also clinically tested these products, obtained PETA certification, and certified them as cruelty-free and vegan, with a zero-plastic footprint, aligning their commitment to transparency and sustainability. With an affordable price range and quality you can trust, Hyphen by Kriti Sanon sets a new standard for celebrity-endorsed skin care.
The best Hyphen products you should have
- The Hyphen Golden Hour Glow Face Serum
- All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++
- Barrier Care Face Cream for Normal & Dry Skin
- Barrier Care Face Cream for Oily & Combination Skin
- Daily Night-Care Routine for Normal & Dry Skin
- Daily Night-Care Routine for Combination & Oily Skin
- Daily Day-Care Routine
- Daily Face Care Regime for Normal & Dry Skin
- Daily Face Care Regime for Combination & Oily Skin
The Hyphen Golden Hour Glow Face Serum comes in a 30ml bottle and will be your secret to achieving dewy, glass-like skin. This lightweight, fragrance-free serum visibly brightens the complexion while providing deep hydration. Formulated with Kakadu plum extract, hyaluronic acid, alpha arbutin, peptides, niacinamide, aloe vera extract, and lactic acid, this power-packed solution provides multiple benefits. Niacinamide helps reduce pigmentation and maintain oil balance, alpha arbutin supports an even skin tone, while hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and peptides offer hydration. The Kakadu plum extract combats dark spots and pigmentation with its vitamin C content, while lactic acid reduces uneven skin tone. Use this versatile serum in your AM/PM routine, applying it before your moisturiser for the best results.
This fragrance-free sunscreen provides full coverage without a white cast. It safeguards your skin from UVA, UVB and blue light with amazing ingredients like Kakadu Plum extract, niacinamide, kojic acid, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and aloe vera extract. Niacinamide reduces pigmentation and maintains the skin’s protective barrier. Kojic acid evens skin tone and combats sun tan and dark spots. Ceramides strengthen the skin’s barrier, while hyaluronic acid ensures plump, supple skin. Vitamin E protects from UV and free radical damage, and Kakadu plum extract, along with aloe vera, moisturises and brightens the skin.
Hyphen’s Barrier Care Face Cream formulated for normal and dry skin offers soothing and nourishing benefits while reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier. Packed with essential ingredients such as ceramides, peptides, cica extracts, Tamanu oil, chia seed oil, and aloe vera extracts, this formula provides a protective shield against dust, dirt, pollution and skin damage, ensuring complete hydration and preventing moisture loss.
Ceramides repair and strengthen the moisture barrier, while peptides enhance texture. Cica extract calms and moisturises dry and inflamed skin, Tamanu oil deeply nourishes, and chia seed oil, rich in fatty acids, enhances the skin barrier. With the additional goodness of aloe vera, your skin gets all the hydration it needs.
Hyphen’s Barrier Care Face Cream for oily and combination skin is designed to fortify the skin barrier and enhance suppleness. This lightweight gel cream moisturises and rejuvenates the outermost layer of the skin. With a potent blend of six ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, squalane, oatmeal extract, chamomile extract, and aloe vera extract, it delivers exceptional benefits. Ceramides repair and strengthen the moisture barrier, enhancing natural moisture retention, while peptides attract hydration, improving texture. Squalane locks in moisture, oatmeal extract creates a protective moisture layer, and chamomile extract, along with aloe vera extract, combats moisture loss, leaving your skin supple and radiant. Additionally, it protects against UV rays, dirt, and pollution.
Unwind with the Hyphen Value Pack of two, including the Golden Hour Glow Face Serum and Barrier Care Cream. This regimen, rich in ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, pampers your skin, leaving it radiant and moisturised.
Get your skin ready for a restful night with the Hyphen Pack of two, featuring the Golden Hour Glow Face Serum and Barrier Care Cream. Designed for oily and combination skin, this combination ensures your skin stays supple and glowing.
Start your day on the right note with the Hyphen Sunscreen SPF 50 and the Golden Hour Glow Face Serum. This pack of two, enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and Kakadu plum, keeps your skin radiant and protected.
Elevate your skincare with Hyphen’s Value Pack, offering a comprehensive three-step facial kit including the Face Serum, Face Cream and Sunscreen SPF 50. This regimen is your go-to solution for healing skin dryness and dehydration.
Greet the best version of your skin with Hyphen’s Pack of 3, a 3-step facial kit featuring the Face Serum, Face Cream, and Sunscreen SPF 50. The product blends are expertly designed to control excess oil and fortify the skin barrier. This combination ensures your skin stays supple and nourished.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(All images, Hero image and Feature image courtesy Hyphen)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– When did Kriti Sanon launch her beauty brand?
Kriti Sanon unveiled her beauty brand, Hyphen, on her 33rd birthday, 27 July, in 2023. She announced on Instagram.
– What are the best skincare tips by Kriti Sanon?
Sanon, with her passion for skincare, emphasises the importance of daily SPF application, whether indoors or outdoors, as UV rays can cause skin damage even on cloudy days. She also recommends paying attention to your skin’s signals, and addressing dryness, oiliness, or sensitivity. Additionally, she advocates the double cleanse technique and advises against sleeping with makeup residue.
– Is Hyphen by Kriti Sanon budget-friendly?
Yes, Hyphen is a budget-friendly beauty brand, with its power-packed products ranging from INR 449 to INR 649. All products are clinically tested, Peta certified, vegan and eco-friendly with zero plastic footprint.
– What are the best skincare products by Hyphen?
The best products from this brand include a Sunscreen with SPF 50, a Golden Hour Glow Face Serum for radiant skin, and Barrier Care Face Creams for both oily and dry skin. Hyphen products feature amazing ingredients like ceramides, peptides and alpha arbutin, are 100 per cent vegan, eco-friendly with a zero-plastic footprint, and come with transparent ingredient lists on its website.
– What is the price of the Hyphen sunscreen?
The MRP for the Hyphen sunscreen is INR 449, but you can find it for as low as INR 425 on e-commerce sites like Amazon.