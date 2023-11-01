Winter skin essentials: Top skincare products you need right now

While we enjoy the holiday season, cosy sweaters, and hot chocolate, we despise how the cold weather affects our skin. Our skin appears to go from nourished and plump to dry and cracked overnight. Therefore, it’s time to choose the best winter skincare products to keep the skin healthy as it battles the colder temperatures. Continue reading to learn everything about winter skincare essentials.

These months of freezing winds and low humidity levels wreak havoc on all skin types, whether you’re out in the elements or inside with the heat blasting. Both environments can weaken your skin’s barrier, which is the outermost layer responsible for moisture retention. A weakened barrier invites flakiness and irritation, and can even precipitate skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea.

What’s the good news? It is not necessary to completely revamp your skincare routine. Experts recommend that you follow the same basic steps regardless of the season. Gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection are essential, but they can be topped up with antioxidants, exfoliants, and retinoids as needed. While your daily routine may remain relatively unchanged, there are a few simple steps you can take to avoid dryness, irritation, and redness before they rear their extremely unattractive, flaky heads.

Winter skincare tips for dealing with cold-weather days

Choose the ideal cleanser for your skin type

Maintaining the health of your moisture barrier is essential, as previously stated. Experts agree that the most important aspect of having healthy skin, regardless of its condition, is to keep the skin barrier intact. Because winter weather conditions are gradually stripping away (i.e. zapping) your skin’s hydration levels, lathering up with the right cleanser can help to maintain those all-important hydration levels. Experts recommend replacing gel-based washes with a gentler alternative, such as a cream or foam, to remove daily dirt and oil without stripping the skin.

Hydration is essential

If you want to take your winter skincare routine to the next level, consider the thickness of your moisturiser. Choose moisturisers that offer additional cold-weather protection. Thicker products, such as balms and ointments, are generally more protective than lotions and gels. Lightweight creams are typically formulated with a high water content; while this may sound beneficial to your skin, the majority of that water evaporates.

Moisturising the skin is more about retaining your natural water by improving your skin barrier than it is about applying water-based products externally. Balms, ointments, and oils, which have thicker textures and ingredient-rich formulas that act as protectants, frequently contain little to no water. If using a heavier product in the morning doesn’t feel right, try applying your favourite moisturiser first, then layering a lightweight oil or balm over it to soften and seal the skin.

Consider these winter skincare ingredients

Including the right ingredients in your beauty routine will ensure that your skin receives the nourishment it requires to survive the winter. Ceramides are one of the tried-and-tested ingredients that many experts recommend. Ceramides are fats and lipids found naturally in the skin’s outer layer that work to keep the skin’s cells together and the barrier intact. Using a moisturiser containing this powerful ingredient is the most important thing you can do to prepare your skin for success and help prevent an eczema flare-up.

Along with ceramides, experts recommend squalane as another barrier repair agent to look for, as well as emollients like lanolin and petroleum jelly. They also suggest mixing in a hyaluronic acid serum, which acts as a humectant, drawing moisture into the skin.

Exfoliate carefully

Because skin is more susceptible in the winter, if you notice any dryness, redness, or irritation, reduce your use of actives (retinoids and exfoliants such as alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids). The frequency with which you exfoliate should be determined by how your skin reacts, according to experts. When you have dry skin, using ingredients that can irritate it can be a recipe for disaster, especially if you’re new to using actives like salicylic acid and retinol. The most effective mantra? Slowly introduce them to your skin, and choose products with low active ingredient percentages.

SPF is a must

While wearing sunscreen every day is essential, many people skip this step once the summer sun has faded. One of the most common misconceptions is that ultraviolet radiation does not exist during the winter. While UVB rays, which cause skin burns, are less intense during the colder months, UVA is present all year and contributes significantly to premature ageing. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and moisture-replenishing ingredients such as squalane and shea butter.

Here’s our edit of the best winter skincare products

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels