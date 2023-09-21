Jojoba oil: The miracle worker you need in your beauty and hair care routines

Determining the right skincare ingredients for every skin type and distinct concern isn’t a cakewalk. However, there are a few products that can prove beneficial for everyone because of their holistic effect on one’s overall health. One such ingredient that works wonders for almost all skin and hair types is jojoba oil.

What is jojoba oil?

Image: Courtesy Chelsea Shapouri/Unsplash

Jojoba oil is a natural oil-like wax extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant (Simmondsia chinensis), native to the North American desert regions of Mexico, Arizona and South California. Although called an oil, this ingredient, extracted by the cold-press method, is different from other natural and vegetable oils. It is chemically classified as a wax ester owing to its molecular composition comprising 98 per cent wax.

Additionally, wax esters also make for a major component of human sebum. This implies that jojoba oil has conditioning properties similar to our skin’s natural oil, setting it apart from other topical skincare oils.

Benefits of jojoba oil for your skin and hair

Natural jojoba oil is beneficial for both skin and hair, making it a must in everyone’s beauty arsenal. While it plays a multifaceted role in our skin, it also helps manage the health of our scalp and tresses.

It is moisturising and deeply hydrating

Since jojoba oil is a humectant and emollient mix, it helps in keeping the skin hydrated. The ingredient also helps in maintaining the skin’s protective barrier by sealing in moisture and reducing trans-epidermal water loss.

Similarly, it works as a great nourishing and conditioning agent for the scalp. While it strengthens hair follicles to maintain your mane’s lustre, it can also help in reducing dandruff.

It has antioxidants

Jojoba oil is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E that defend the skin and the scalp against oxidative stress and free-radical damage. This helps in managing the overall health of the skin and hair, while it can also be safely used on colour-treated hair.

Moreover, these antioxidant properties also minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by aiding in collagen production, which tends to slow down as we age.

Helps with acne

Owing to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, jojoba seed oil is also known to help acne-prone skin. Moreover, due to its ability to mimic our skin’s sebum, this also helps in balancing the dermis’ natural oil production. It is also non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for people dealing with constant breakouts.

It soothes skin

According to a 2011 study, it can also be used for healing wounds and scars by accelerating wound closure and fortifying the skin cells-binding process.

Because the oil’s topical application relieves dryness, itching and flaking, it is also known to help with dry skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. It reduces redness and aims at calming the skin.

Strengthens hair

Being rich in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, consistent use of this oil also promotes hair growth, strengthens your locks and makes damaged strands appear thicker and less brittle.

Owing to its oil-balancing properties, it also regulates the scalp’s excess oil production which reduces pore-clogging thereby letting the scalp and hair follicles breathe.

Manages premature greying

Copper deficiency in the body and oxidative stress also lead to premature grey hair. This makes using jojoba oil or jojoba oil-based hair care products all the more essential. It is not only rich in vitamins and minerals but also in copper which can help manage the hair pigment.

Ways to use jojoba oil for better skin

Cold-pressed jojoba oil can be applied to the skin directly or mixed with other carrier oils. You can use it during your nighttime skincare routine as the last step. Another great way to include it in your beauty regimen is to use skincare or bodycare products that have jojoba in their formulation such as moisturisers, face masks, sunscreens, body lotions and shower gels.

Since this oil can be paired with most of the ingredients, you will find many over-the-counter products in the market featuring this component in their blends. Additionally, you can also mix jojoba oil in your homemade face masks and body scrubs.

Jojoba oil for better hair

Jojoba oil can also be used similarly for your hair. While you can apply it directly onto the scalp (after warming it for a few seconds), you can also make nourishing and conditioning hair packs and masks at home by adding this oil to them.

Other ways include using hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair masks and natural oils infused with organic jojoba extracts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the side effects of jojoba oil?

Although in some rare cases, it is known to have caused an allergic reaction, the ingredient is generally considered safe to use with no potential side effects, as stated in a safety review. You may also do a patch test before trying a new product on your inner forearm and wait for 24 hours to see if it develops a reaction.

– What jojoba oil is made up of?

Jojoba oil, also known as jojoba liquid wax or jojoba wax, is a blend of 98 per cent pure wax esters along with antioxidants, fatty acids, hydrocarbons and alcohols. It is produced from the seeds of the jojoba shrub that grows in the Southwestern parts of the US.

– Can jojoba oil help in hair growth?

Pure jojoba oil is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and copper that promote hair health and growth. It nourishes the hair to make them stronger and thicker.

– Is jojoba oil good for the skin?

Yes, jojoba oil is good for the skin as it keeps it hydrated and nourished. It also fights free radical damage, manages acne, controls sebum production, boosts collagen synthesis, and lends the skin a smooth appearance.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Courtesy Pnw Production/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels)