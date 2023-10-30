Kama Ayurveda forays into London with a retail and wellness space

Kama Ayurveda’s founder and chairman, Vivek Sahni, talks to us about the brand’s retail expansions in regards to its new store in Notting Hill, London and the tie-up with British luxury giant Harrods.

“Kama Ayurveda’s decision to expand into international markets has been driven by a confluence of factors,” shares Vivek Sahi. “Firstly, the global demand for Ayurvedic products has been on the rise, owing to the effectiveness and minimal use of chemicals. A codified science, Ayurveda’s holistic wellness and balance approach has gained recognition worldwide, presenting a prime opportunity for Kama Ayurveda to offer its trusted and authentic Ayurvedic products to a global audience. With consumers being more informed and mindful, they are looking for products with long-term results and a balanced approach. And that’s what we offer. We’ve seen a shift in how they approach things. Ayurveda expounds a way-of-life, focusing on the balance and harmony between mind, body and soul.”

With Spanish conglomerate Puig being the major stakeholder in Kama Ayurveda, it was only a matter of time before the brand expanded overseas. “Our goal is to step foot in as many countries as we can through our strategic partnership with Puig. At the moment, we have 65 of our stores and 90 plus shop-in-shops across the country.” The London store strategically located on Notting Hill is the perfect corner spot for the brand to catch the fancy of wellness and beauty shoppers. It is spread over two storeys in a striking red British townhouse with glass-fronted windows giving customers a peek into the brand’s cult facial creams, oils, bath and body essentials. On the mezzanine level is a (tridoshic) food and beverage menu curated by brand ambassador Jasmine Hemsley. Plus, an in-house spa with Ayurvedic treatments using Kama Ayurveda’s signature products for guests to indulge in. Read on to know more about this unique and first-of-its-kind space for the brand.

Founder of Kama Ayurveda, Vivek Sahni about their new space in London

Congratulations on the new store. What drew you towards London for the brand’s first standalone store?

There are a few good reasons as to why we set our sights on the UK market. Firstly, the UK is a front-runner when it comes to embracing natural products, showing a strong passion for well-being and sustainability. The British consumer is diverse and multicultural, representing a beautiful tapestry of ethnicities with various skincare and wellness needs. We consider the UK the perfect place to introduce our authentic Ayurvedic products, tailored for the modern-day consumer. We put a lot of thought into choosing our first store location: Westbourne Grove is buzzing with global residents, international visitors, high footfall, and retail presence from brands with like-minded philosophies when it comes to health and well-being. This is a huge moment for Kama Ayurveda as we take our first step into the international brick-and-mortar world. We can’t wait to bring the essence of Ayurveda to new friends and customers alike!

How will the brand stand out in the global beauty industry?

At Kama Ayurveda, we use authentic Ayurvedic formulations without harmful chemicals, and our products are all-natural, balanced solutions. We prioritise long-term benefits and wellness over short-term temporary results that can harm the skin. Secondly, our products are efficacious. We were the pioneers of conducting these clinical trials in the Ayurvedic beauty space in India. Our products are designed for efficacy, with carefully selected ingredients and rigorous quality control measures to deliver visible and tangible results.

We pride ourselves on sourcing ingredients from locations best known for it (for instance, Roses from Kannauj, Saffron from Kashmir and Sweet Almonds from the Himalayan region) which helps us formulate high-quality products. Our aim is to offer customers a tangible Kama Ayurveda experience that goes beyond the digital realm. Recognising that Ayurveda may be a new concept for some in this market, education and in-person engagement is a priority. Hence, our store will house Ayurvedic experts who will provide guidance, we will have in-store experiential events, and other partnerships to physically engage our customers.

Tell us about the tie-up with Harrods and how it enhances the experience for Kama Ayurveda customers.

The boutique on the 5th Floor of Harrods is a beautiful ode to Kerala, the birthplace of Ayurveda, and allows our customers to be fully immersed in a 360-degree Ayurvedic experience, seamlessly blending services and products for our customers to discover. The space promises to offer experiential and educational elements all underpinned by the ancient philosophy of Ayurveda. The space will be an opportunity to immerse consumers in the brand whose sensorial and luxury formulations feature the potent botanicals and natural ingredients that have been celebrated in Ayurveda for thousands of years for their beauty-enhancing properties.

What does the food & beverage menu curated by Jasmine Hemsley entail?

Customers visiting the Kama Ayurveda store at Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill will get to experience Ayurvedic food and beverages curated by our brand ambassador, cook and wellbeing expert Jasmine Hemsley on the mezzanine level. Stay tuned to get all the details around the menu curation.

The store also houses an in-house spa with Ayurvedic treatments. Can you tell us about this move and the services available here?

The Kama Ayurveda store will offer a service menu of Ayurvedic treatments in two treatment rooms housed on the lower ground floor. The carefully curated service menu will include traditional Ayurvedic treatments including ‘The Legendary Glow Facial,’ a signature radiance facial using the brand’s herbal blends and 56 precise massage movements to stimulate {marma} points to revive blood circulation and stimulate purification resulting in a rested and radiant glow. Alongside this, ‘The Hair and Head Massage {shiroabhyanga},’ will use Kama Ayurveda’s best-selling Bringadi Hair and Scalp Oil, and is based on traditional {abhyanga} massage techniques to activate blood circulation and lymphatic drainage in the head, neck and shoulders for mind-body-soul balance.

How does the brand hope to cater to a younger audience while staying true to its Ayurvedic roots?

Kama Ayurveda seeks to engage a younger audience while staying true to its Ayurvedic roots through the perfect blend of time-tested formulations but with a mix of modernity. By introducing products tailored to modern skincare needs, the brand ensures relevance in the fast-paced lives of younger consumers. For instance, we’ve launched the Urjasara Face Oil – it’s a nourishing and strength-restoring Face Oil that helps with lipid defence targeting a younger age group. The approach is primarily to develop products that appeal to a younger audience’s concerns.

Ayurveda-inspired beauty is now a mainstream trend. What, according to you, differentiates the brand from other homegrown labels?

At Kama Ayurveda, what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to purity, efficacy, and long-term results. Our products undergo rigorous clinical testing, ensuring they deliver results. This dedication to quality has resulted in a 70% repeat purchase rate, a testament to the trust our customers place in us. Our journey began with just two products, Kumkumadi and Bringadi, both of which garnered real results and laid the foundation for our brand’s success.

Images: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda.