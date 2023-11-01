A beauty must-have: Revive your skin this winter with face oils

Finding the best face oil is essential if you want to achieve a luminous complexion while also sealing in essential moisture. Rich facial oils are suitable for most skin types, including combination and oily skin, and incorporating them into your daily skin-care routine is one of the best things you can do for your complexion. When it comes to facial oils, there are a plethora of options, which means there is something for every skin type: acne-prone, oily, and dry. We’ve got you covered here.

Here’s everything you need to know about face oils

People have been using oils to hydrate their hair and skin for centuries, but you may be wondering how to incorporate face oils into your skin care routine. Should people with oily skin, for example, avoid it? Is face oil a hydrator on its own? Continue reading for more information on the benefits of face oils and how to incorporate them into your beauty routine.

What is a face oil?

Face oils can be emollients, which add moisture, or occlusives, which seal in moisture. Each type of face oil contains a distinct blend of essential nutrients and fatty acids that nourish and revitalise the skin by strengthening and repairing the lipid barrier within the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin).

One common misconception is that they are simply a super hydrator. In fact, oils are not humectants, which means they will not draw moisture into your skin’s deeper layers. A face oil, on the other hand, will seal in hydration, allowing your carefully applied serums and creams to work harder for longer.

Benefits of using a facial oil

Using a facial oil can offer a range of benefits for your skin. Here are some of the advantages of incorporating a facial oil into your skincare routine:

Hydration

Facial oils are excellent at providing intense hydration, helping to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. They are particularly beneficial in dry or cold weather when the skin can become dehydrated.

Nourishment

Facial oils are packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants that nourish the skin, promoting a healthier complexion and helping to repair and regenerate damaged skin cells.

Balancing Skin

Contrary to what you might think, facial oils can help balance your skin, even if you have oily skin. They can signal to your skin that it has enough oil, reducing the overproduction of sebum.

Protection

Many facial oils contain antioxidants that protect the skin from environmental stressors, such as pollution and UV rays. This can help prevent premature ageing and damage.

Soothing and Calming

Facial oils with anti-inflammatory properties can soothe and calm irritated or sensitive skin, making them a great choice for those with conditions like eczema or rosacea.

Improving Skin Texture

Regular use of facial oils can help improve the texture of your skin, making it feel softer and smoother. They can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Enhancing the effectiveness of other products

Facial oils can act as carriers, helping other skincare products penetrate the skin more effectively. They can be used in combination with serums and moisturisers to boost their benefits.

Radiant Glow

Facial oils can give your skin a natural, healthy glow. They often contain ingredients that reflect light, making your skin look more radiant and youthful.

While these advantages are universal, each type of face oil has unique properties to consider.

How to choose the ideal face oil for your skin type?

Here are the recommended face oils for each skin type, according to experts:

Dry skin: Both coconut and rosehip oils have been shown to help with skin conditions such as scaliness and eczema.

Sensitive skin: Chamomile and lavender oils are gentle on the skin and help to reduce irritation.

Oily and acne-prone skin: Jojoba and tea tree oils have antimicrobial properties that help control and reduce acne-causing bacteria.

Combination skin: Marula oil has a non-greasy texture and is quick to absorb, making it ideal for this skin type’s dual concerns.

Ageing skin: Rosehip and olive oils are high in nutrients and may help prevent signs of premature ageing.

How to incorporate face oil into your skin care routine?

Now that you’ve learned about the various types, let’s look at how they can fit into your skin care routine.

To lock in the water content of your face oil, mix it into your moisturiser or apply it directly afterward for maximum hydration. While you can use a facial oil every day, you should reserve it for the evening; facial oil can make sunscreen less effective, and you should apply sunscreen every morning—even in winters!

How to apply face oil?

To get the most out of your skin care products, proper application is necessary. Layer your products in the order of consistency, beginning with the lightest and ending with the thickest (it’s a good idea to wait a minute between each layer of product to allow it to fully penetrate). Oil should be applied last because it is the densest product in your routine and takes the longest to absorb. Once you’ve reached the final stage of applying the facial oil, follow these steps:

1. Put a few drops on your palm. (Keep in mind that a little goes a long way.)

2. Rub your hands together to warm the oil.

3. Pat the facial oil into skin, gently pressing your hands onto your face and neck.

Finding the right facial oil for your skin type and needs can help you achieve your best skin yet by providing extra nourishment and addressing multiple skin concerns at the same time. Before making any changes to your skin care routine, consult with your dermatologist for expert advice.

