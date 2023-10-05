Kriti Sanon on what makes her skincare label Hyphen stand out

In a market oversaturated with celebrity-endorsed brands, Kriti Sanon knows how to make sure her recently launched skincare brand, Hyphen find its tribe. With two months under her belt, we talk to the actor and entrepreneur about what drew her towards the beauty industry, her own skincare regime and most importantly, how she plans to scale the business.

Kriti Sanon’s beauty label Hyphen is co-founded by her and the founders of PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Vaishali Gupta, Tarun Sharma, Vikas Lachhwani, Saurabh Singhal and Mohit Jain (also the team behind mCaffeine). The core philosophy behind Hyphen is to simplify skincare by creating products that are multi-purpose yet potent and well-priced. As the Chief Customer Officer of Hyphen, Kriti Saon is clear about the gap the brand is filling in the market. “Indian consumers are seeking effective yet reasonably priced skincare solutions, and that’s where Hyphen comes in. We aimed to bridge this gap by combining the power of nature and the potency of science to create products that truly deliver results,” shares Kriti.

Many seem to have a love/hate relationship with celebrity-endorsed beauty brands as they can seem inauthentic or opportunistic. This is why Kriti Sanon is clear and vocal about what her brand Hyphen stands for. After all, if you wish you take up space in an already overcrowded beauty market, your USP should be clear. “In a market filled with skincare brands, Hyphen stands out by addressing a specific white space. Indian consumers are increasingly discerning about their skincare needs. Hyphen bridges the gap by offering potent and balanced solutions at a reasonable price point. Our unique proposition of combining multiple ingredients in one bottle, along with our commitment to sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and celebrity association, positions us as a standout brand in the skincare landscape.” As she navigates the beauty market intelligently, we talk to the actor about her own beauty secrets and step forward.

Kriti San on her beauty regime and skincare brand, Hyphen:

What are your skincare dos and don’ts?

My skincare essentials encompass a few key practices that I wholeheartedly endorse. Firstly, wearing SPF daily is non-negotiable – whether indoors or out. UV rays, a prime contributor to skincare damage, can permeate through windows, causing harm even on cloudy days. I’m a firm believer in tuning in to your skin’s signals. Whether it’s a bout of dryness, oiliness, or sensitivity, listening to your skin and providing what it craves is paramount.

My personal mantra includes the revered double cleanse technique. It involves cleansing twice – first with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based or a gel-based one, tailored to your preference. On the flip side, I ardently advocate for a few skincare “don’ts.” Never slumber with makeup residue lingering. I make it a point, no matter how demanding the day, to always cleanse my face, ensuring it’s free from any makeup. Additionally, I embrace a gradual approach to skincare. Introducing active ingredients slowly enables a better understanding of how your skin responds, preventing the pitfalls of overloading. These practices stem from a genuine commitment to preserving skin health, derived from personal experience and a profound appreciation for the nuances of effective skincare.

What aspects of your own skincare regime translated into creating the products at Hyphen?

My deep dive into skincare revealed my preference for simplicity – I didn’t enjoy layering 5-6 products individually. The idea of streamlining my skincare routine became clear. Personally, I’ve never been fond of using separate moisturizers and sunscreens. This belief led to a definitive choice while creating our sunscreen at Hyphen – it had to encompass moisturizing benefits as well. The aim was to provide a solution where someone with normal to oily skin could simplify their morning routine.

This essence of simplicity guides our brand’s direction. I find beauty in keeping life uncomplicated. The future holds creations inspired by this very ethos – products that combine the prowess of nature, science, and a multitude of beneficial ingredients. This fusion allows us to deliver multiple benefits within a single product. At Hyphen, we’re all about amalgamating the best of nature, science, and active ingredients, Formx1g, a bridge that simplifies beauty routines while maximising results.

Tell us about the genesis of the name, Hyphen.

The name “Hyphen” encapsulates our brand’s core essence, signifying the fusion of nature’s potential and scientific innovation. Just as a hyphen connects elements, our brand unites the best of both worlds: the inherent goodness of natural ingredients and the cutting-edge advancements of science. This name succinctly reflects our dedication to crafting skincare solutions that seamlessly integrate these two elements, ensuring products that truly make a difference for our customers’ skin health and well-being.

What are the star products from the first collection at Hyphen?

Choosing a star product from our line is like picking a favourite child! However, if I had to choose, I’d say our Barrier Care Cream. Its transformative effects on improving the skin barrier and texture make it a personal favourite.

Hyphen is created in association with PEP Technologies, tell us more about this synergy.

Collaborating with PEP Technologies was a strategic move to secure the resources needed for a robust launch. Partnering with PEP Technologies strategically strengthened our launch by securing essential resources. Their initial investment of Rs. 30 crore formed a sturdy foundation. Beyond funds, PEP’s decade-long experience proved invaluable. The process involved detailed discussions and the alignment of our visions, ensuring that our goals were in sync. This collaboration has enabled us to establish and position Hyphen effectively in the competitive skincare landscape and together we aim to make Hyphen India’s fastest 100-crore D2C brand in the next 12 months.

What was the reason behind creating an affordable skincare brand?

The driving force behind creating an affordable skincare brand like Hyphen was to address a significant gap in the market. We recognized that Indian consumers were seeking effective skincare solutions that didn’t compromise on quality, yet remained accessible in terms of pricing. Our aim was to democratize skincare excellence, offering products that cater to a wide range of skin concerns without burdening consumers’ wallets. I wanted to create a brand for Kriti 10 years ago sitting at home in Patparganj seeking effective skincare solutions without leaving a dent in the pocket.

By providing a balanced and powerful skincare solution at an affordable price point, we sought to make effective skincare accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to embrace healthier and more radiant skin. Currently, through our website, we are catering to 18,000 pin codes across India and we are overwhelmed with the customer response that we are receiving.

How do you see the growth trajectory of the Indian homegrown beauty market?

The Indian homegrown beauty market is on a promising growth trajectory. Consumers are increasingly valuing locally sourced, sustainable, and authentic beauty products. This trend aligns with the booming e-commerce landscape, enabling homegrown brands to reach a wider audience. As consumers prioritize effective solutions tailored to diverse needs, the market’s potential is significant. With innovation and a blend of tradition and modern science, Indian beauty brands are well-positioned to make their mark both domestically and internationally.

All Image: Courtesy Kriti Sanon/IG.