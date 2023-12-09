facebook
Mandelic acid for skin: The new ingredient to add to your skincare routine
Beauty & Grooming
09 Dec 2023

Mandelic acid for skin: The new ingredient to add to your skincare routine

Anushka Narula

In the ever-evolving landscape of skincare, the quest for effective ingredients capable of addressing diverse skin concerns is relentless. Enter mandelic acid, the under-the-radar powerhouse garnering attention for its multifaceted benefits in the realm of skincare. While not as widely recognized as some other acids, mandelic acid has emerged as a game-changer, offering a range of advantages suitable for various skin types and concerns.

Mandelic acid belongs to the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family, derived primarily from bitter almonds. Its molecular structure sets it apart due to its larger size compared to other AHAs like glycolic or lactic acid. This unique characteristic translates into several distinct advantages for skincare enthusiasts.

Benefits of Mandelic Acid for skin

mandelic acid for skin

Mandelic acid has garnered attention for its array of benefits in skincare, offering a unique blend of advantages for diverse skin types and concerns. Here’s a deeper dive into the specific benefits of incorporating mandelic acid into your skincare routine:

Gentle exfoliation

Mandelic acid, with its larger molecular structure compared to other AHAs like glycolic acid, provides gentle exfoliation. This characteristic makes it ideal for sensitive skin types that might react adversely to more potent exfoliants. By loosening and removing dead skin cells, it aids in unclogging pores, refining skin texture, and promoting a smoother complexion without causing excessive irritation.

Acne and blemish control

Its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties make mandelic acid a potent ally in the fight against acne and blemishes. Its ability to penetrate deeply into the skin assists in clearing out impurities, regulating sebum production, and reducing the appearance of acne scars, ultimately leading to clearer and more even-toned skin.

Skin brightening and anti-ageing

Mandelic acid stimulates cell turnover and boosts collagen production, contributing to its skin-brightening and anti-ageing effects. Regular use can minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a more radiant and youthful complexion.

Compatibility with diverse skin tones

Unlike some other exfoliating acids that might pose a risk of hyperpigmentation for individuals with darker skin tones, mandelic acid’s gentle nature minimises this risk. It’s considered safer for a wider range of skin tones, making it an inclusive option for addressing various skincare concerns.

Reduction of skin discolouration

Mandelic acid’s ability to regulate melanin production makes it effective in reducing skin discolouration, including sunspots, age spots, and melasma. Consistent use can lead to a more even and balanced skin tone.

Suitable for sensitive skin

Its mild nature and larger molecular size make mandelic acid a suitable choice for those with sensitive skin prone to irritation from harsher exfoliants. It’s often recommended by dermatologists for individuals seeking gentler yet effective skincare solutions.

Shop the best products with mandelic acid

Shop the best products with mandelic acid

Mandelic Acid integration: Key cautions

While generally well-tolerated, it’s crucial to start with lower concentrations of mandelic acid to allow your skin to adjust. Performing a patch test before full application is advisable, especially for sensitive skin. Additionally, incorporating sunscreen into your skincare routine when using exfoliating acids is essential to protect the skin from increased sensitivity to the sun.

Mandelic acid’s versatility and compatibility with various skin types make it a valuable addition to skincare routines seeking gentle yet effective exfoliation, acne control, skin brightening, and anti-ageing benefits. When used thoughtfully and consistently, it can help achieve a healthier, clearer, and more radiant complexion. Consulting with a dermatologist can offer personalised advice on how to integrate mandelic acid into your skincare regimen for optimal results.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • What does mandelic acid do to your skin?

Mandelic acid offers gentle exfoliation, unclogs pores, and improves skin texture. It can help with acne, reducing hyperpigmentation, and brightening the skin.

  • Can I use mandelic acid everyday?

Mandelic acid is generally mild, but it’s advisable to start with less frequent use (2-3 times a week) and gradually increase frequency if your skin tolerates it well. Daily use might be suitable for some individuals, but it depends on your skin’s sensitivity and the concentration of the product.

  • Does mandelic acid lighten skin?

Mandelic acid can help in reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots, contributing to a more even skin tone. However, it doesn’t “lighten” skin in the traditional sense; rather, it assists in fading discolouration.

  • What not to mix with mandelic acid?

Avoid combining mandelic acid with other potent exfoliants like retinoids or strong AHAs/BHAs to prevent over-exfoliation, irritation, or compromising the skin’s barrier function. Also, be cautious when using it alongside products containing vitamin C, as this combination might be too harsh for some skin types.

  • What to pair with mandelic acid?

Pairing mandelic acid with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or soothing components like aloe vera can help balance its exfoliating effects. Also, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day is essential when incorporating mandelic acid into your routine to protect your skin from increased sensitivity to the sun.

mandelic acid benefits of mandelic acid for skin best products with mandelic acid
Mandelic acid for skin: The new ingredient to add to your skincare routine

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
