facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skin > Simple cologne hacks for men to smell good all day long
Simple cologne hacks for men to smell good all day long
Beauty & Grooming
10 Mar 2023 04:00 PM

Simple cologne hacks for men to smell good all day long

Ananya Swaroop

With summers kicking in, we would need good fragrances to feel fresh all day. Women, being the smart creatures that they are, have already mastered the art of smelling good all the time. Men, however, still think that bathing in strong men’s cologne will do the trick. Let us break the bubble for you and tell you that it takes more than spraying the perfume right before you step out to have a last-longing effect.

Men’s cologne despite being strong, vanishes after a couple of hours of application. If you are someone who has always wondered how women smell so good all the time and want to smell as good as them, we have curated a list of hacks common to both genders that you can use. The steps are manageable and can be inculcated into your daily routine easily for good results. Check out the tips below.

Men’s cologne tips and tricks to get a last-longing fragrance

Investing in good perfumes is one of the most important tricks. Apart from that, simple hacks can help you smell good all day. Here’s how you can do it.

Apply cologne right after your shower

Perfume after shower
Image Courtesy: Art Of Photos/Shutterstock

Applying a fragrance right after you step out of the shower will help it last longer. Your pores are open after you take a bath which helps the body to absorb the cologne’s smell and sustain it for a longer time. Apply your favourite fragrance on the pulse points and you are good to go.

Never rub the perfume

Rubbing men's cologne
Image Courtesy: New Africa/Shutterstock

We have often seen people rubbing the perfume right after they have applied it to areas like the wrist. The top notes of the perfume fade instantly when a person does that. Instead, just dab the fragrance on your skin gently and smell good for a longer time.

Spray cologne on the hairbrush

Applying cologne on hair brush
Image Courtesy: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock

Men’s cologne is strong and fresh and a little dab of it on the hair brush can help you smell good all day. Just spray a few spritzes of the fragrance onto a comb and brush it on your hair for a long-lasting effect. Be careful not to apply the cologne directly on the scalp as the alcohol may cause severe damage.

Apply Vaseline on the pulse points

Applying vaseline
Image Courtesy: Ecosy/Shutterstock

This is one of the best hacks that you can use with men’s cologne. Applying Vaseline on the pulse points like the wrists, the back of your ears, and the chest will add some extra strength to the fragrance. Moisturising your skin also helps in making the cologne last longer.

Check the concentration level of the men’s cologne

Men's cologne concentration
Image Courtesy: Manhattan Art/Shutterstock

Different colognes come with different concentration levels. This affects the durability of a cologne. A perfume with a concentration level between 15 to 40 per cent will last around eight hours. Any perfume with less concentration will last only for 2 to 6 hours. It is advisable that you check the levels accordingly and lay your hands on the right cologne for yourself.

Never shake the bottle

Perfume bottle
Image Courtesy: Body Stock/Shutterstock

People somehow think that shaking the bottle will help in increasing the concentration of the perfume. Rather, when someone does that, air infuses with the scent and it weakens the perfume’s strength. We suggest that you don’t shake the bottle and rather directly apply it to the pulse points.

Harmonise the fragrance of your scent

Harmonise men's cologne
Image Courtesy: Olena Dumanchuk/Shutterstock

Harmonising your body lotion and your body wash with your perfume can also help in making the fragrance last longer. Many brands offers combos of perfume, lotion and body wash that are made of the same fragrance. Invest in such combos always. You may also check the fragrance of your aftershave and try and harmonise the fragrances together.

Hero Image: Courtesy Body Stock/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Matryoha/Shutterstock

Men best perfumes find your perfume how to buy a perfume
Simple cologne hacks for men to smell good all day long

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.