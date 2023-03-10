Simple cologne hacks for men to smell good all day long

With summers kicking in, we would need good fragrances to feel fresh all day. Women, being the smart creatures that they are, have already mastered the art of smelling good all the time. Men, however, still think that bathing in strong men’s cologne will do the trick. Let us break the bubble for you and tell you that it takes more than spraying the perfume right before you step out to have a last-longing effect.

Men’s cologne despite being strong, vanishes after a couple of hours of application. If you are someone who has always wondered how women smell so good all the time and want to smell as good as them, we have curated a list of hacks common to both genders that you can use. The steps are manageable and can be inculcated into your daily routine easily for good results. Check out the tips below.

Men’s cologne tips and tricks to get a last-longing fragrance

Investing in good perfumes is one of the most important tricks. Apart from that, simple hacks can help you smell good all day. Here’s how you can do it.

Apply cologne right after your shower

Applying a fragrance right after you step out of the shower will help it last longer. Your pores are open after you take a bath which helps the body to absorb the cologne’s smell and sustain it for a longer time. Apply your favourite fragrance on the pulse points and you are good to go.

Never rub the perfume

We have often seen people rubbing the perfume right after they have applied it to areas like the wrist. The top notes of the perfume fade instantly when a person does that. Instead, just dab the fragrance on your skin gently and smell good for a longer time.

Spray cologne on the hairbrush

Men’s cologne is strong and fresh and a little dab of it on the hair brush can help you smell good all day. Just spray a few spritzes of the fragrance onto a comb and brush it on your hair for a long-lasting effect. Be careful not to apply the cologne directly on the scalp as the alcohol may cause severe damage.

Apply Vaseline on the pulse points

This is one of the best hacks that you can use with men’s cologne. Applying Vaseline on the pulse points like the wrists, the back of your ears, and the chest will add some extra strength to the fragrance. Moisturising your skin also helps in making the cologne last longer.

Check the concentration level of the men’s cologne

Different colognes come with different concentration levels. This affects the durability of a cologne. A perfume with a concentration level between 15 to 40 per cent will last around eight hours. Any perfume with less concentration will last only for 2 to 6 hours. It is advisable that you check the levels accordingly and lay your hands on the right cologne for yourself.

Never shake the bottle

People somehow think that shaking the bottle will help in increasing the concentration of the perfume. Rather, when someone does that, air infuses with the scent and it weakens the perfume’s strength. We suggest that you don’t shake the bottle and rather directly apply it to the pulse points.

Harmonise the fragrance of your scent

Harmonising your body lotion and your body wash with your perfume can also help in making the fragrance last longer. Many brands offers combos of perfume, lotion and body wash that are made of the same fragrance. Invest in such combos always. You may also check the fragrance of your aftershave and try and harmonise the fragrances together.

Hero Image: Courtesy Body Stock/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Matryoha/Shutterstock