Oily skin routine: 24 best skincare and makeup products to swear by

If you’re tired of frequent breakouts, an uncontrollable sheen on your face or an overall fatigued and greasy appearance, you might have oily skin to blame for. Our comprehensive guide on choosing the best products for this skin type can help you bid adieu to the excess oil.

What is an oily skin type?

Our skin houses thousands of microscopic glands in our hair follicles that produce sebum. This natural oil is responsible for keeping our skin protected and moisturised. Typically, when sebum is released into the pores at optimum levels, you can simply rinse off the excess oil at the start of the day.

However, if you suffer from oily skin, you might find it difficult to get rid of it easily. Excess production of natural oil can clog the pores. The higher production of sebum is usually caused by genetic conditions, hormone levels, and weather conditions.

Signs of oily skin

Apart from a naturally oily texture, enlarged pores, excessively shiny or dull skin, acne, pimples, blackheads, and blemishes are signs you might have an oily skin type, as per the US-based National Library of Medicine (NLM).

How to manage excess oil

According to NLM, retinoids — which mainly consist of Vitamin A (retinol) — combine with skin receptors when topically applied and result in the regulation of sebum production. This ingredient also helps with anti-inflammatory actions and the repair of sun-damaged skin.

The same study recognises the potential of cosmeceuticals like niacinamide, green tea and L-carnitine in regulating topical sebum production.

How do I choose products for oily skin?

Dealing with oily skin is an everyday task. For the best results, it is necessary to follow a skincare routine that fits well with your skin type. Getting products with the right ingredients is essential to keep sebum production in check. The best way to tackle oily skin issues is by incorporating these products into your usual CTM routine where you cleanse, tone, treat and moisturise.

Our list of specialised skincare and makeup products that suit oily skin well can make this easier for you. Find out the role of each step to make the best choice as per your preferences.

The best products for this skin type

Face wash for oily skin

The most basic step in your everyday routine for healthy skin should be a face wash, which can get rid of impurities. To suit your oily skin, you can pick face washes with mild ingredients that help tackle the excess oil trapped in the pores without being harsh on the skin. Salicylic acid, zinc PCA, cocamidopropyl betaine, and aloe vera are some components to look out for on the label.

Additionally, natural ingredients like charcoal, coffee, and besan are some of the best ways to balance oil production, gently get rid of dirt and pollution, and consequentially, avoid acne and breakouts.

Cleanser for oily skin

A cleanser is gentler than a typical face wash. On days when you want to get rid of makeup or dirt without rigorous rinsing, you can opt for this foamy and light formula.

Some of the components that you must look out for while picking a cleanser for oily skin are niacinamide (vitamin B3), which is best to minimise pores, panthenol to soothe skin, zinc sulphate for its anti-inflammatory properties and hyaluronic acid for optimum hydration.

Toner for oily skin

Any remaining residual dirt or impurities can be taken care of with a toner. For oily skin, the ones you can go for should be made of salicylic acid, which keeps the skin’s grease shine at bay, tea tree oil to purify and again, or hyaluronic acid for a plump texture.

Face serum for oily skin

Face serums are known to target specific skin concerns and repair the damage effectively. So including a face serum in your skincare routine can prove very useful if you frequently deal with issues like acne, wrinkles, damaged skin cells, scars caused by pimples, and more due to oily skin.

Salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide, and zinc are some of the best components that help with excess sebum production, leading to cleaner pores and healthier skin. Consider picking a formula with a light consistency that penetrates easily and doesn’t make your skin greasier

Moisturiser for oily skin

An oily dermis overcompensates for the lack of moisture. So it’s crucial to provide your skin with the hydration it needs to regulate oil production. While choosing moisturisers, you can opt for a thinner consistency or water-based products that do not feel very heavy on the skin.

Glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and green tea are some of the ingredients that help hydrate the skin. Additionally, you can pick products with SPF so that you can keep your regime as light as possible.

Sunscreen for oily skin

When it comes to sun protection, people with oily skin can experience issues like additional grease from sunscreen or even irritation from certain products. The best way to tackle these issues and also protect your skin from damage due to UV rays is to get a sunscreen that is light and contains the right components.

Pick a product that is oil-free, gel-based, mattifying, or mineral-based. These feel light on the skin, and there are fewer chances of inflammation. Remember to apply the sunblock in thin layers.

Foundation for oily skin

Oily skin can cause your makeup to quickly run down as soon as you start to sweat. Not just that, it can also be difficult to pull off a clean look with the face looking greasy. While picking a foundation, make sure to choose a product that is waterproof, transfer-proof and has a sweat-proof formula to avoid any mishaps.

Also look for options with ingredients like clay, which helps with oil control. To get a defined look, pick a matte foundation, which can also help avoid the shine from sebum production.

Night cream for oily skin

With your face pressed against a pillow for nearly eight hours, nighttime can be crucial for oil control. It is super important to let your skin breathe while you sleep. However, as hydration remains just as important for oily skin as it is for others, you can add a night cream to your nighttime skincare routine.

Pick a non-comedogenic product that does not clog your pores and feels super light. It should also have hyaluronic acid for moisturising and glycolic acid to treat acne or breakout scars.

