Peach fuzz: The ultimate guide to fuzzy facial hair and how to get rid of it

Have you heard the buzz about removing facial hair but don’t know where to begin? Continue reading to find out how and why you might want to get rid of peach fuzz.

What is peach fuzz?

Peach fuzz (vellus hair) is that fine, light-coloured hair on your face that resembles the fuzz on a peach’s skin. These soft fuzzy hair are common on all skin types and tones and can be found under the nose, on the chin, or on the cheeks. Hormones and genetic factors influence the thickness and amount of vellus hair. While these are generally not visible from a distance, removing them is a personal preference that may provide cosmetic benefits such as smoother makeup application for some.

Its visibility is determined by two factors:

The colour of vellus hair.

The skin tone of a person.

#FuzzFree skin: How to get rid of peach fuzz?

Disclaimer: whenever possible, seek the advice of a qualified skincare specialist – this is your entire face we’re talking about, and peach fuzz is tenacious.

Shaving

Face shaving is common practise in the beauty industry. Shaving peach fuzz off the skin creates a smooth canvas for applying makeup. Many dermatologists emphasise the importance of using the proper shaving tool and procedure to achieve the best results. Women’s face shaving razors are made with greater precision and control in mind. It helps to reduce the likelihood of razor bumps and skin irritations.

Pros of shaving

1. Completely painless, more accessible, and less expensive.

2. It takes no more than 5 minutes.

3. Provides smooth, glassy skin.

4. Prepares the skin for makeup application.

5. Improves skin care product absorption.

6. Excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells are removed.

Cons of shaving

1. Not recommended for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

2. Shaving improperly can cause razor burns and skin irritation.

Sugaring and Waxing

Sugaring and waxing are both abrasive hair removal methods. Both methods use the same method of heating and melting sugar or wax. The melted paste is then applied to the skin and allowed to cool. After the paste has hardened, it is pulled against the hair growth with a strip that pulls the hair along. Some people should avoid using this method entirely because it can result in negative side effects.

Pros of Sugaring and Waxing

1. It pulls hair from the roots and provides long-lasting results.

2. The process takes a long time to complete.

3. Provides smooth, radiant skin.

Cons of Sugaring and Waxing

1. It is an aggressive and painful method.

2. It is not suitable for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

3. It can stings for hours.

4. This can cause visible spider veins and skin redness.

5. It has the potential to loosen the skin.

Bleaching

Bleaching peach fuzz is not a good way to go. It does not remove hair from the skin, but it does make it appear lighter than it is.

Pros of Bleaching

1. People with dark peach fuzz will benefit from this method.

Cons of Bleaching

1. It has the potential to cause skin damage.

2. People with deeper skin tone should avoid this method.

3. Prolonged use can result in permanent discolouration.

Threading

Threading is the oldest and effective method of hair removal. To remove hair, a practitioner twists a cotton thread loop through the face.

Pros of Threading

1. Low-cost and effective.

2. The results can last for several weeks.

3. It does not involve the use of chemicals.

4. It plucks even the smallest of hair strands.

Cons of Threading

1. It is painful and sometimes stings.

2. There is a risk of infection.

3. It cannot be done at home because it requires professionals.

4. It can be irritating to people with oily skin.

Dermaplaning

It is a non-invasive procedure that scrapes and exfoliates the epidermis with a dermatome (topmost layer of the skin). Dermaplaning is different from shaving in that it removes peach fuzz with a sterilised surgical scalpel.

Pros of Dermaplaning

1. Skin exfoliation.

2. Improves skin care product absorption.

3. Helpful in removing deep acne scarring and wrinkles.

Cons of Dermaplaning

1. It can cause irritation, redness, and peeling.

2. It poses the risk of infection and discolouration.

3. Not suitable for all skin types.

Hair removal creams

These creams work by being applied directly to the skin where the hair is to be removed, and then being scraped off along with the removed hair after a predetermined period of time.

Pros of hair removal creams

1. Simple to use and widely available

2. Can be performed at home

3. Because the creams help remove hair below the skin’s surface, regrowth takes longer to become visible.

Cons of hair removal creams

1. Chemicals in creams can cause irritation and discomfort.

2. The chemicals used in these creams are known to emit strong odours.

3. Ingrown hairs are a possibility.

4. Not to be used on sensitive skin.

Conclusion

Peach fuzz isn’t a problem, but if someone wants to remove it, then why not? There are numerous options available to women. Discover and experiment with various methods to find the one that works best for you. Remember that the hair on the body differs from the hair on the face. What works for your body may not work for your face, so experiment and pick what works best.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock