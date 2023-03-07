Post Holi skincare: Here’s how to restore your skin after the colourfest

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to bask and jump in the spirit of colours. However, as much fun as it is to play with dry gulaal and splash (or be splashed with) coloured water, keep in mind that there will be a whole new set of skin issues to deal with after Holi. Here are some tips to help you with your post Holi skincare routine.

Holi, the festival of colours, has arrived, and you must have mentally prepared yourself for the fun-filled prolific indulgence of festive hues. While the festival is a lot of fun, it can be tough on your skin. After a day of colourful Holi celebrations, complete skin restoration is needed.

How do Holi colours affect your skin?

Knowing how the Holi colours can affect your skin is necessary for a better understanding of how to protect your skin from damage during Holi. The majority of these colours contain chemicals that can cause skin dryness and irritation. Furthermore, all of these chemicals absorb moisture from your skin, making it flaky, dry, and prone to acne.

As a result, you should consider using natural colours that are free of chemicals. When celebrating Holi in public, however, it is hard to make sure that you are only exposed to natural colours. As a result, always prepare your skin thoroughly before leaving the house. The following are some of the significant side effects of Holi colours:

1. Holi colours can cause skin allergies and rashes.

2. Skin cancer can be caused by prolonged exposure to the silver colour.

3. Colors contain chemicals that are harsh on your skin and cause dryness, acne, and dermatitis.

4. Colors containing silica, glass, and other substances should be avoided. Instead, opt for organic colours.

5. Excessive use of colours can cause irreversible skin damage.

Post Holi skincare tips

As much fun as playing Holi can be, the chemical-laden colours that are splattered on our faces can wreak havoc on our skin. Even if you take almost every precaution, you may still be exposed to some chemical colours on your skin. For this reason, Post-Holi skincare is essential for restoring your glowing, supple skin. No need to dampen your spirit, as we have curated a list of post-Holi skin care tips for you!

Cleanse with a foaming face wash

A foaming face wash is great for removing dirt, colours, and excess oil from your skin. It also helps the skin retain its natural moisture. Remember to use a cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type to avoid allergic reactions and skin damage.

Use a mild exfoliator

To remove any remaining colour from your skin, use a gentle exfoliator. Avoid using harsh scrubs or vigorously rubbing your skin as this can cause irritation.

Drench your skin in moisturiser

When you’re finished cleaning, don’t forget to moisturise your skin with a hydrating moisturiser. Look for a moisturiser for skin that contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera, coconut oil, or shea butter. Furthermore, coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil are unquestionably the best natural skin moisturisers.

Apply a face mask

To get rid of the chemical colours, try using natural face masks or scrubs. Ingredients such as turmeric, rosewater, yoghurt, honey, and sandalwood can be used. All of these ingredients nourish your skin from within, with no adverse reactions. Furthermore, continue to use these face masks until the Holi colour has completely faded from your skin.

Treat the sunburns

It is possible that you will get sunburned if you play Holi outside. So, rubbing a cube of ice wrapped in a thin cloth all over the affected areas can help to soothe your skin and reduce redness and burns.

Body care

Before you take a bath, dry scrub your favourite oil onto your skin and give it a good polishing to get rid of all the dead skin cells and residual colour. A gentle cleanser and body wash help to remove all the colour and hydrate the skin. Look for ingredients that have a calming, soothing effect. A good body scrub, preferably a coffee scrub, can eliminate extra colours that stick to the skin and leave your skin glowing. After the bath, apply a calming and soothing body cream. A good body oil is also a great addition.

Avoid using hot water

Avoid using warm water on your face because it may be ineffective. Cold water, on the other hand, is more effective in washing colours.

Conclusion

These are some of the best post-Holi skin care tips to help you restore the natural glow and texture of your skin after a memorable and exciting day. To avoid irritating your skin, we recommend that you try and use only natural products during your skincare routine.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash