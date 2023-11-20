The ultimate pre-bridal routine for healthy, glowing skin

Celebrity brides have stolen the show when it comes to their wedding day looks. But it’s not just Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone’s designer lehengas that started a fashion trend, it’s also their flawless skin and dewy, glowy makeup that made the headlines. Since every bride would love to look perfect on her special day, here is a pre-bridal skin care routine to follow to achieve luminous skin.

The wedding day is one of the most special occasions a person can have. While to-be brides spend months planning for the event, skincare can sometimes get sidelined. Here’s a foolproof pre-bridal routine that will give you a radiant glow like Parineeti Chopra on your big day.

Step-by-step guide for a pre-bridal routine at home

Cleansers

Cleansing is the first step in any skincare routine. Ensure you regularly clean your face twice a day to remove dirt and makeup and preserve your skin’s health. Opt for a gentle cleanser that removes all impurities without stripping off natural moisture. A harsh, soap-based product can damage your skin barrier and cause issues like acne breakouts, hyperpigmentation and dryness. Here are some of the best cleansers to add to your pre-bridal routine.

Toners

A toner is an excellent step when it comes to ensuring your skin is clean. Following your cleanser, use a toner all over your face to remove any leftover impurities while balancing your skin’s pH levels. A toner can also help minimise the appearance of pores and lock in moisture. Check out some of the best picks to add to your pre-bridal routine.

Chemical exfoliators

Forget physical scrubs, chemical exfoliators are the new must-haves that gently remove dead skin and impurities while nourishing your skin. It is recommended to use an exfoliator once a week to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Here are a few to choose from.

Hydrating or glowing serums

Once you’re done with cleansing, toning and exfoliating, it’s time to layer your skin with hydrating products for that bride-like glow. Hydrating serums that contain hyaluronic acid are the perfect choice, as they penetrate deep into the skin to make you glow from within. Here are some of the best ones to add to your pre-bridal routine.

Eye care

The skin surrounding the eye is extremely sensitive and thin and requires special care, especially if you are the bride-to-be. Pamper yourself with luxurious eye care products that will make you feel and look good. You can opt for hydrating eye patches, serums and creams to get rid of tired eyes, dark circles and puffiness. These options can also help reduce fine lines and enhance your look. Here are some of the best picks.

Moisturisers

After lathering your skin with nourishing serums, top it off with a moisturiser. Always read the ingredients before choosing one. Products containing vitamin C, niacinamide, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid are great when it comes to providing much-needed moisture to your skin. Ensure you opt for moisturisers that are non-comedogenic and fragrance-free to avoid clogged pores and other skin irritations. Check out some of the best ones to try that are suitable for all skin types.

Sunscreens

Whether you are staying home planning the wedding or going on shopping sprees for the big day, don’t forget your sunscreen. It protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, avoiding multiple issues such as sunburn, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and more. Choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 or more with a good PA (Protection Grade of UVA) rating and ensure you reapply it every two to three hours. Take a look at some of the best sunscreens to add to your pre-bridal skin care routine.

Face masks

Planning a wedding can be highly stressful. Don’t let the anxiety dim your glow for the big day. Often overlooked, using a face mask every week can revitalise your skin, making it plumper and healthier. Go for masks with traditional ingredients such as ubtan and multani mitti, or even gold, to achieve a bridal glow. Give your skin a little extra TLC whenever you need a lift-me-up with a face mask. Here are some of the best picks you can opt for.

Lip balms

Chapped and dehydrated lips are the last thing you would want to have as a bride. Don’t forget to nourish your lips regularly. Pick a lip balm with ingredients such as shea butter for your pre-bridal skin care routine and apply it daily.

(Hero image: Courtesy Sora Shimazaki/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Sant Sing/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many times should a bride do a facial before her wedding day?

Facials should be done every four to six weeks as a part of your pre-bridal skin care routine.

– When should I start my pre-wedding skin care routine?

The pre-wedding skin care routine can be initiated a year to 10 months before the wedding for optimum results.

– What should one eat before a wedding to ensure glowing skin?

It is important to have a balanced diet with lots of water before the wedding for glowing skin.

– Which facials should a bride go for before the wedding?

Brides can opt for gold and glowing facials before the wedding.