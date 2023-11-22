Sandalwood for skin: Why you need this Ayurvedic ingredient in your skincare routine

A grandma’s go-to beauty secret and an age-old Ayurveda essential, sandalwood is famed for both its fragrance and the many benefits for the skin it offers. If you desire to reap its benefits to improve the overall health of your skin, this guide has got you covered.

Sandalwood (Santalum album), commonly known as chandan in Hindi, is considered an effective ingredient in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. While the powder is made by grinding the wood of the sandalwood tree, the oil is extracted from its heartwood. It is a presumed coolant and known remedy for ailments, including urinary tract infections, the common cold and digestive problems. While it is considered holy in many religions and often used in ceremonies or to make prayer beads and incense sticks, sandalwood is included in perfumes and ouds for its woody, spicy, warm, nutty and animalic notes as well.

Benefits of sandalwood in a skincare routine

Although it has been a part of Indian culture for its restorative properties for centuries, sandalwood has transcended generations and managed to find its footing in the world of modern beauty. It is known to have many potential benefits for a diverse range of skincare concerns. While you can reap these sandalwood benefits for the skin by making different types of face packs at home, you can also use skincare products or a blend of essential oils formulated with it for more consistent use.

Manages oily skin conditions

Sandalwood has many pharmacological effects, including anti-microbial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory applications, which makes it a great fix for oily skin issues such as excess oil, blemishes and acne scars. The astringent nature of the ingredient helps in controlling sebum production, reducing pore clogging. From targeting active acne to lightening scars, this ingredient does it all.

Soothes skin

Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties also help keep the skin calm and soothed. This largely benefits irritated, itchy skin and aids in wound healing and treating skin infections.

Provides anti-ageing effects

Rich in antioxidants, sandalwood fights free radical damage, reverses sun damage and prevents sagging and the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it increases skin elasticity and reduces pigmentation and dark spots, lending an even skin tone. The overall anti-ageing effect of this ingredient also helps one to achieving youthful-looking skin.

Helps with psoriasis and eczema

Clinical trials have shown that topical application of sandalwood oil on psoriasis and eczema-affected patches has reduced the severity of these skin diseases. This happens due to its nourishing and hydrating properties and the anti-inflammatory action that brings relief to these areas and heals them. This makes it an ideal ingredient for people with extremely dry skin.

How does sandalwood prevent the skin from sunburn and tanning?

One of the best benefits of sandalwood for the skin includes healing reddened, sore and inflamed skin caused because of excessive sun exposure. Its astringent and exfoliating nature sloughs off dead skin cells and minimises pigmentation arising from tanning.

To improve the appearance of tanned and sunburnt skin, you can directly apply sandalwood oil mixed with a carrier oil (jojoba oil, rosehip oil, sweet almond oil and argan oil) on the affected areas. Additionally, you can also DIY the following masks and packs.

1. Mix cucumber juice with yoghurt and sandalwood essential oil or powder to form a paste-like consistency. Apply a thin layer and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing off. Repeat this twice a week. You can also add honey and a few drops of lemon to the concoction.

2. Make a sandalwood paste with honey and a pinch of turmeric. Apply it all over the face and neck, let it sit until dry and then rinse off. This face pack ensures glowing and radiant skin and can be applied twice a week.

3. A simple sandalwood, yoghurt and honey face pack also helps in reducing tan to a great extent. Mix the three ingredients, apply a thick layer on the skin, and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing off.

4. Because vitamin C helps in reducing pigmentation and enhancing skin tone, a pack combining sandalwood powder with orange peel powder and yoghurt can also work wonders. Apply and leave it on the skin until it dries out. Rinse it off with water and moisturise for a softer, smoother and glowing skin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does sandalwood oil prevent acne?

Yes, sandalwood oil helps treat acne while preventing new breakouts. It also helps in diminishing acne scars and calming the skin with its soothing properties.

– Does sandalwood oil contain anti-ageing properties?

Yes, sandalwood oil is a powerhouse of anti-ageing properties and manages skin concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation and dark spots and loss of elasticity.

– Can sandalwood oil be used on oily skin?

Sandalwood oil is known to work wonders for people with oily skin. This is because it controls the production of excess sebum without leaving the skin dry. It also leads to a reduction in pore-clogging, pimples and blackheads.

– Can sandalwood remove tan?

Yes, sandalwood helps in reducing sun tanning and general pigmentation.

– Which are the best sandalwood face packs to buy online?

Some of the best sandalwood face packs available online include Kama Ayurveda Suvarna Haldi Chandan Brightening Face Pack and Lotus Herbals Radiance Boost Ubtan Face Mask.

