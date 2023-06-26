Glow on the go: The ultimate skincare travel kit for your next trip

We often hear that skin care is a journey and not a destination. Hence, it is important to invest in a travel-friendly skincare kit to not miss out on a consistent routine even on the go.
While travelling can be a breather for your mind, it may not always be the same for your skin. But with all the right products in your travel kit, you can ensure that your skincare game isn’t compromised even on your lazy days.
How does travelling affect your skin?
Travelling primarily means exposure to different weather conditions. For your skin, it might be a bit difficult to embrace the sudden change, which might lead to issues like breakouts and flaky patches. When you travel to cold places, your skin is likely to get extremely dry and itchy. Also, travelling to hot and humid places can leave your skin tanned and dull. Accumulation of dirt and other pollutants from smoke and dust is also a major deal breaker for your skin barrier.
Your skin also needs to stay hydrated and nourished always — something that can get compromised amid your packed itinerary. Travelling also demands a sudden change in diet and sleep patterns, the effect of which can often be seen under your eyes.
All these factors, if not paid attention to, can wreak irrevocable damage on your skin and that is why it is so important to have a travel skincare routine.
Choosing skincare products based on your skin type
While travelling, you will need to carry products that are specifically designed for your skin type. Venturing out can lead those with oily skin to get more breakouts. So carry products that are oil-free and non-comedogenic. On the other hand, people with dry skin can see their skin getting extremely dry while travelling to arid areas. So, always use thick, creamy products.
It may not be possible to carry all your essentials for skin care on your travel. So, you need to choose your products in travel-friendly sizes and forms. For instance, a creamy sunscreen can get messy during reapplication. Spray sunscreens can be your saviour instead. Also, an under-eye patch may be more convenient than a regular under-eye cream.
Best products to add to your travel skincare list
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nykaa Skin Secrets Exotic Indulgence Rice Water + White Tea Sheet Mask
- Garnier Skin Naturals micellar oil-infused cleansing water
- Kama Ayurveda rose-water toner
- Clinique moisture surge moisturiser
- Moha sunscreen spray
- Derma Co 2% kojic acid serum
- MCaffeine green tea hydrogel under-eye patch
- Vaseline deep moisture body lotion
- Maybelline New York Baby Lips Loves NYC lip balm
A sheet mask soaked in the goodness of serums and other active ingredients addresses various skin issues. Easy to pack and convenient to use, these masks are extremely travel-friendly. All you need to do is just open the package and place the precut mask on your face in the right position. The single-use mask is the best option to rehydrate and rejuvenate your skin after a tiring day.
The Nykaa Skin Secrets Exotic Indulgence Rice Water + White Tea Sheet Mask is a good option if you are looking to achieve toned and firm skin.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Removing any makeup or skincare product before sleeping is more crucial than applying them. Leftover products can clog your pores, cause severe breakouts and lead to dull skin. Hence, a cleanser, especially one that can remove waterproof makeup, is a must in your travel skincare kit.
The Garnier micellar water-in-oil cleanser is infused with the goodness of argon oil and is easy to use as well. You can take the product in a cotton pad and press gently, before swiping away dirt and any makeup that is left.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Toner is another skincare product that is essential to keep your pores tight after a long day of travelling. It helps you remove any traces of dirt or impurities that may be still on your face after cleansing or using a face wash. Toners can help you achieve an ideal pH balance and remove dry patches to get an even skin tone. Make sure that you use a toner that is free of alcohol so that it does not dry out the skin.
The Kama Ayurveda rose-water toner is made from the roses of Kannauj. It refreshes your skin in a single spritz and keeps it refreshed and hydrated for a long time.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A moisturiser is a must-have product for both morning and night skin care. Be it at home, or while travelling, moisturiser should be used every day after cleansing and toning your skin. You should also use a moisturiser before applying makeup. It not only preps your skin for makeup but also keeps the skin nourished and plump.
The Clinique moisture surge moisturiser works deep penetrating up to 10 layers of skin, lasting for around 100 hours. It is fortified with hyaluronic acid and an aloe bio-ferment that helps add moisture. The activated aloe water also helps the skin absorb moisture and helps lock it for a long time.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
5 /9
Stepping out for a day of exploration means constant exposure to the sun. Hence, sunscreen is a must in your travel skin care kit. Without regular sunscreen usage, your skin will look aged and dull no matter how many other products you invest in. It protects you from UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays of the sun.
While travelling, it is best to reapply sunscreen every two hours, and a spray works best for that. Spritz all over your face, neck and other parts of the body that are exposed to the sun.
You can try the Moha sunscreen spray that offers you broad-spectrum protection of SPF 50 and PA+++. The product is water resistant, and this has been confirmed by an 80-minute water test. It is also non-oily, non-sticky and non-patchy.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Exposure to harsh rays of the sun can also speed up the ageing process. No product works better than a serum when it comes to specifically addressing fine lines and wrinkles. Hence, it is always recommended to use a serum in your skincare routine, even while travelling.
The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Serum is loaded with 1% alpha arbutin which contributes to fading dark spots and controls the production of melanin that causes pigmentation. Controlled melanin levels also help you achieve an even skin tone. The serum is also ideal if you are looking to combat issues like scars, sun damage and hyperpigmentation.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
End your long day of travel with some relaxation and rejuvenation with under-eye patches. These are a great way to get rid of any puffiness you might have around your eyes from all the exhaustion. It also helps you get rid of dark circles with consistent use.
The MCaffeine green tea hydrogel under-eye patch is ideal to keep your under-eye area hydrated and supple. With a unique moisture lock technique achieved using a serum, this patch will give back moisture to tired skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Just like facial skin, your body also needs intense moisturisation, especially if you are travelling. It is ideal to apply a good body lotion after showering, while the skin is still wet. This will keep your skin remain supple and will prevent dry patches.
The Vaseline deep moisture body lotion is the best option for people with dry skin. Its fast-absorbing formula is infused with the goodness of aloe vera and Vaseline petroleum jelly. This moisturiser will not make your skin greasy even as it penetrates five layers deep into the skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The gentle skin on your lips also needs protection from sun rays, especially while travelling to places with dry or sunny weather. A lip balm is the perfect product for that. Besides, moisturising and protecting the skin, it also helps prevent peeling and adds a base of protection under your layer of lipstick.
The Maybelline New York Baby Lips Loves NYC lip balm is infused with SPF, vitamin E and coconut oil. It provides up to 16 hours of intense moisturiser and comes in four unique shades.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Timur Weber/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, you should not skip skin care even during short travel as you are likely to get exposed to harsh weather conditions and pollution the most while on your trip.
Answer: Yes. You can tweak your skin care routine and only follow the most essential steps while travelling. However, you should not miss out on basic CTM routine and sunscreen.
Answer: You should keep your body hydrated by drinking water while on air travel. Along with that, you should also use a moisturiser that will help you keep your skin soft and supple during the entire duration of the flight journey. You can also invest in a hydrating face mist or toner also that can be used with ease.
Answer: Remember to take your makeup off before bed. Proper cleansing that does not strip away the skin’s essential moisture can keep breakouts at bay to an extent.
Answer: Hydrating is the key to regaining your skin’s elasticity after an air travel. Also, sunscreen is to be used mandatorily before any travel.