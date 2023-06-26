Glow on the go: The ultimate skincare travel kit for your next trip

We often hear that skin care is a journey and not a destination. Hence, it is important to invest in a travel-friendly skincare kit to not miss out on a consistent routine even on the go.

While travelling can be a breather for your mind, it may not always be the same for your skin. But with all the right products in your travel kit, you can ensure that your skincare game isn’t compromised even on your lazy days.

How does travelling affect your skin?

Travelling primarily means exposure to different weather conditions. For your skin, it might be a bit difficult to embrace the sudden change, which might lead to issues like breakouts and flaky patches. When you travel to cold places, your skin is likely to get extremely dry and itchy. Also, travelling to hot and humid places can leave your skin tanned and dull. Accumulation of dirt and other pollutants from smoke and dust is also a major deal breaker for your skin barrier.

Your skin also needs to stay hydrated and nourished always — something that can get compromised amid your packed itinerary. Travelling also demands a sudden change in diet and sleep patterns, the effect of which can often be seen under your eyes.

All these factors, if not paid attention to, can wreak irrevocable damage on your skin and that is why it is so important to have a travel skincare routine.

Choosing skincare products based on your skin type

While travelling, you will need to carry products that are specifically designed for your skin type. Venturing out can lead those with oily skin to get more breakouts. So carry products that are oil-free and non-comedogenic. On the other hand, people with dry skin can see their skin getting extremely dry while travelling to arid areas. So, always use thick, creamy products.

It may not be possible to carry all your essentials for skin care on your travel. So, you need to choose your products in travel-friendly sizes and forms. For instance, a creamy sunscreen can get messy during reapplication. Spray sunscreens can be your saviour instead. Also, an under-eye patch may be more convenient than a regular under-eye cream.

Best products to add to your travel skincare list