Indulge in winter comfort: Must-have ultra-rich hand creams

Now that winter has arrived, along with its bone-dry air, our hands are probably suffering. So, are you determined to find your best bets—and put an end to dry cuticles and scratchy skin? Continue reading for a list of our top hand creams, lotions, butters, and balms.
Face it, our hands are on the front line of life. We spend all day exposing them to hot and cold water, soap, sanitizer (the list goes on), and then our faces gets all the skincare glory. But we rarely give them the attention they require. With all that exposure to the elements, it’s no surprise that they’re the first to exhibit symptoms of weathering.
Loading up your hands with hydration is a habit you won’t regret in years to come. The skin on our hands, like our faces, has a natural barrier that requires nurturing and nourishing, and if it isn’t given the TLC it need, it can grow more susceptible to sensitivities like eczema. When used with a regular use of antibacterial hand sanitizer, the high concentration of alcohol can cause skin to become red, itchy, and flaky. So, how can we prevent dryness while maintaining our hygiene? Always keep a good hand cream on hand! Check out our edit of the best hand creams.
These hand cream formulas will rejuvenate your dry, cracked hands
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Plum Bodylovin' Hawaiian Rumba Hand Cream
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
- Kimirica Love Story Hand Cream
- MCaffeine Naked & Raw Mattifying Coffee Hand Cream
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream
- Kiehls Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
- Chanel LE LIFT La Crème Main
- Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely Hand Cream
- The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream
- Nat Habit Pumpkin Walnut Aging & Wrinkle Control Fresh Whipped Malai Hand Cream
An ultra-moisturising cream that glides onto your hands like a dream you must get your “hands” on this hand cream! The non-greasy, lightweight creamy texture leaves your skin feeling nourished & smooth. It contains oodles of rich shea butter, Brazil nut oil & sunflower oil for intense moisturisation, along with coconut extract that detoxifies & soothes skin. It absorbs into skin quickly, leaving your hands and cuticles silky soft!
L’Occitane’s best-selling hand creams are sold every three seconds around the world! The Shea Butter Hand Cream is enriched with 20% organic shea butter, this super-creamy balm penetrates quickly to protect, nourish and moisturize hands. Honey, almond extracts and coconut oil are blended with shea butter to create this extremely effective formula.
Give some love to your gorgeous hands with Kimirica Love Story Hand Cream. Infused with the oh-so-loved signature fragrance of the Love Story Collection: Gardenia and night blooming jasmine. It instantly immerses you into a fulfilling self-care indulgence. Enriched with organic tucuma butter and shea butter, it keeps hands hydrated all day long. In addition, the ginkgo biloba and white tea extracts keep your hands tender, soft and supple.
Rich in antioxidants, Coffee makes the skin soft and supple. This Coffee Hand Cream has a lightweight formula & nourishes with its potent ingredients. Coffee is a natural source of Caffeine which tones the skin. The White Water Lily in the hand cream soothes the skin and helps in skin conditioning. Sweet Almond Oil moisturizes and makes the skin supple. Shea Butter helps in relieving dry skin and moisturizes the skin.
Nourish and pamper your skin with the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream. Infused with Brazil nut selenium, this cream effectively nourishes, moisturizes and softens every inch of your hands while adding aroma to the skin. This hand cream also contains cupuacu butter that quickly penetrates into the skin to make it soft and smooth. Like a secret weapon for an instant pick me up, it refreshes and immediately replenishes moisture. It’s a sensorial mood booster, any time, anywhere.
Made with such ingredients that soothe, moisturise, and condition skin, the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is a dream for rough, working hands. A heavy-duty hydrating hand salve cares for dry hands. This thick, rich formula provides all-day care for active and dry hands. Formulated with shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil, this hand salve for dry skin leaves hands feeling soft, conditioned and cared for.
A restoring hand cream that nourishes skin and helps you maintain beautiful hands, which are often the place to show the first signs of ageing. Featuring a comforting, quick-absorbing texture, this crème leaves hands feeling smooth, soft and replenished. Its formula combines botanical alfalfa concentrate, a gentle ingredient that is as efficient as retinol, with natural licorice extract to help visibly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and even skin tone.
Discover beautifully scented, soft hands with this naturally moisturising, bee-friendly hand cream. Made with moisturising, fair trade organic honey from Mexico and uplifting, sun ripened Italian and Mexican oranges, it conditions skin and lifts the spirits.
This caring Shea daily hand cream helps soften and protect hands with light, nutty moisture. The instantly absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy formula is ideal for on-the-go hydration.
Hand moisturisers made of Fresh Milk and glycerin free! Freshly whipped out of raw milk, pure shea, multiple cold-pressed oils, fruits & flowers, these Hand Malai creams are specially made to protect hands & nails which tend to age and wrinkle the fastest. Regular hand lotions & creams have high water & glycerin content which in reality is an alcohol. It tends to absorb not just water but lipids out of your skin leaving your skin dry again after some time. Glycerin addiction will weaken collagen fibres and lead your skin to sag & age very quickly.
All Images: Courtesy Pexels