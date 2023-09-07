The ultimate list of skincare products and tips to manage the health of your strawberry skin

The skin is the largest organ of our body, which is prone to several conditions that may lead to skin diseases. One such condition that’s also among the most common ones is called strawberry skin. While it may not be a major medical issue, it can affect people of all ages and genders, becoming a serious concern for individuals.
What is strawberry skin?
Strawberry skin is a condition that gets its name from its resemblance to the pitted appearance of seeds on strawberries. It is a collective term coined for different skin conditions, causing tiny black, brown or red bumps on the skin of legs, arms and upper thighs. This is a harmless and painless skin issue that occurs due to hair follicles or pores being clogged with dirt, oil, bacteria and dead skin cells.
What causes strawberry skin?
Although strawberry skin is an umbrella term used for the dotted appearance of the skin, multiple overlapping factors can be the cause behind it.
Folliculitis
Folliculitis is a skin infection, wherein a hair follicle gets infected or inflamed due to waxing, shaving, excess sweating or spending time in a hot tub. This leaves the hair follicle open and exposed to damage, looking like red bumps.
Improper shaving
Shaving with old razors or without using shaving cream causes razor burns that can lead to folliculitis, causing strawberry legs. Additionally, shaving leads to ingrown hair, which can add to the appearance of strawberry skin.
Clogged pores
Our skin has thousands of pores that can get clogged with bacteria, oil, dirt and impurities. Usually, hair removal techniques such as waxing or shaving end up leaving these pores open and exposing their trapped oil to air, which oxidises and turns the open comedones dark, creating that dotted appearance.
Keratosis Pilaris
Keratosis Pilaris is a common skin condition marked by the appearance of red bumps, giving them the resemblance of strawberry skin. It is caused by dead skin cells and protein keratin clogging the hair follicles and usually appears on the skin as a cluster that’s rough and dry to the touch.
Extremely dry skin
While dry skin isn’t solely responsible for developing strawberry skin, it promotes irritation, visible scarring and folliculitis on shaving. Moreover, the bumps tend to become more visible on dry skin.
How to avoid strawberry skin?
Generally, you can prevent or treat strawberry skin by making some changes in your personal care and hygiene routine. If the issue persists, consulting your dermatologist for medical treatments will be ideal.
Improve the shaving routine
As mentioned above, improper shaving is one of the major causes of strawberry legs and arms. Change the razor blades or razors (if you use disposable ones) frequently and always use a hydrating shaving cream to ensure your skin is moist and not dry when shaving. Always shave in the direction of the hair growth and avoid repetitive glides, especially in the opposite direction.
Consider other hair removal methods
Because shaving and even waxing can cause folliculitis, try switching to other hair removal techniques. Use an epilator, which is an electrical device featuring a set of powerful tweezers that work in a rotating motion to pull out hair from the root. While that sounds uncomfortable, it is usually bearable and well-tolerated and needs to be done every two to three weeks. Alternatively, you can also consider permanent hair removal treatments, such as electrolysis or laser hair removal, after discussing it with your dermatologist.
Moisturise intensely
Well-nourished and hydrated skin can keep multiple skin woes and concerns at bay. Since strawberry skin is mostly coupled with dry and irritated skin, it is essential to maintain its moisture levels by moisturising it regularly, especially post-shower, shaving and exfoliation.
Include exfoliation in your routine
Exfoliation helps in sloughing off the dead skin cells, removing dirt and impurities and unclogging pores to keep them fresh and clean. Hence, exfoliating your skin twice every week is a must. The most common ways of doing so include using an over-the-counter body scrub, a chemical exfoliant (with salicylic acid or glycolic acid), a loofah or exfoliating glove.
Avoid hot showers
Hot showers can be drying and over-stripping for the skin. Hence, it must be avoided. Always use lukewarm water for your bath instead of hot.
Check out the best products for treating your strawberry skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Be Bodywise 5% Niacinamide Body Wash + 5% Lactic Acid Body Lotion
- Suganda Lactic Body Lotion
- Glytone KP Kit
- Minimalist Salicylic Acid & LHA 2% Body Wash
- Chemist At Play Daily Exfoliating Body Wash
- CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream
- Eucerin UreaRepair Plus 10% Urea Lotion
- Be Bodywise 10% AHA Body Scrub
- KP+Elements Skin Cream
- Minimalist 11% Glycolic + Tranexamic Acid
- Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA
The Be Bodywise body wash and body lotion combo is one of the most popular skincare products in the Indian market for strawberry legs.
While the 5% Niacinamide Body Wash cleanses and nourishes the skin while strengthening its natural barrier, the 5% Lactic Acid Body Lotion manages dry, bumpy skin and improves its overall nourishment and texture. The formulation also comprises aloe vera extract (for a soothing effect) and Cica extract (to ensure skin hydration and elasticity). The products are formulated without parabens, sulphates and alcohol and are allergen-free.
Image: Courtesy Be Bodywise
Formulated to soothe and smoothen out dry and bumpy skin, the Suganda Lactic Body Lotion is a two-in-one exfoliating and hydrating cream. Formulated with lactic acid, calendula oil, niacinamide and shea butter, it works by exfoliating and hydrating your skin while also restoring its natural barrier to lend a soft and smooth texture.
It is unscented, non-greasy and feels weightless on application and available in a scented variant. Additionally, the lotion helps manage dry and rough patches on knees, elbows and feet.
Image: Courtesy Suganda
3 /11
Designed as an at-home strawberry skin treatment is the Keratosis Pilaris Kit by Glytone, which focuses on harnessing the benefits of glycolic acid.
Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that sloughs off the dead skin cells, increases hydration and improves the overall texture of the skin. Hence, this kit containing an exfoliating body wash and an exfoliating body lotion works wonders on bumpy skin. It smooths out the bumps and rough patches associated with Keratosis Pilaris and leaves your skin feeling soft and looking even-toned.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This exfoliating body wash by Minimalist includes salicylic acid, LHA, niacinamide, betaine and glycerin to treat rough and bumpy strawberry skin. It gently removes dead skin cells and excess sebum to manage body acne and blemish marks while ensuring smooth and even skin. This product further lets your skin feels nourished and soothing without any irritation or redness. Dermatologically tested and free from parabens, silicones, sulphates, synthetic dyes and fragrances, it is suitable for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Ideal for dry, rough and bumpy skin is the Chemist At Play Daily Exfoliating Body Wash that rids the skin of dead cells for a smoother and more even-toned look. It contains murumuru beads in the formulation that provide gentle exfoliation as compared to apricot or walnut scrubs. Moreover, the blend also includes lactic acid that takes care of the skin bumps by providing effective chemical exfoliation.
Other ingredients in the blend include Zemea (for intense hydration and calming skin inflammation), ceramides (to maintain the skin barrier) and vitamin E and hyaluronic acid (to ensure moisturisation).
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Developed by dermatologists, the CeraVe SA Cream is formulated specifically for rough and bumpy, strawberry skin. It contains salicylic acid and lactic acid that exfoliates and smoothens the uneven, bumpy texture of the skin for a soft and supple look. While the niacinamide content helps in calming the skin, hyaluronic acid ensures hydration and the three essential ceramides help in maintaining the skin’s protective barrier.
Additionally, its MVE technology ensures continuous release of moisturising ingredients to deliver all-day hydration. It is non-comedogenic and free from artificial dyes and fragrances.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Internationally acclaimed UreaRepair Plus 10% Urea Lotion is a game changer for people that have Keratosis Pilaris-prone skin. Ideal for extremely dry skin, this lotion is curated with an enriching combination of urea and ceramide NP. Together, they prevent moisture loss from the skin and support its natural barrier, promoting a softer and smoother look. It provides intense hydration that lasts for up to 48 hours.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The Be Bodywise 10% AHA Body Scrub is a multi-tasker that has multiple benefits. While it exfoliates to remove dead skin cells for softer, smoother skin, the scrub helps in reducing tan, ingrown hair and strawberry skin. It makes the skin brighter and lends it a beautiful glow, ensuring optimum moisturisation.
The scrub is formulated sans any sulphates, parabens, silicones and soap.
Image: Courtesy Be Bodywise
9 /11
Ridding the skin of those red, rough bumps is the KP+Elements Cream that’s created especially for strawberry skin. It is an exfoliating and moisturising skin cream that’s an all-natural treatment, containing a potent blend of different ingredients such as AHAs, green tea, chamomile extract, aloe leaf juice, avocado oil, vitamins C and E, and eight essential oils. It is dermatologist-tested and approved; hence, it makes for a great pick.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Targeting strawberry skin, body acne, uneven skin tone and texture and sun tan is this body exfoliator by Minimalist that’s ideal for all skin types. While it delivers a gentle yet effective exfoliation with its blend of AHA, BHA and Tranexamic acid, the formula contains oil-balancing properties that regulate sebum production. From promoting cell turnover and unclogging pores to reducing pigmentation and promoting an even skin tone and texture, this exfoliator works on the overall health of the skin.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Another skincare product that works wonders on strawberry skin is Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment. Ideal for all skin types and particularly Keratosis Pilaris-prone skin, this lotion aims at softening rough, bumpy skin with its potent blend of salicylic acid, vitamin E and antioxidants, such as chamomile and green tea.
Not only does the formula exfoliate the skin to make it noticeably softer and smoother but it also helps in managing clogged and enlarged pores, dryness and uneven skin tone. It also delivers hydration to the skin without feeling heavy or thick.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Is strawberry skin harmful or a medical concern?
Strawberry skin is usually a common skin condition that is not harmful and can be managed at home by bringing in a few changes in your skincare and shaving routine. However, you should consult a dermatologist if you experience pain and itching or are concerned about the appearance of the skin.
– Are there any specific areas where strawberry skin is more common?
The body areas most affected by strawberry skin include the legs, thighs and upper arms.
– Is shaving the cause of strawberry legs?
Improper shaving is one of the most common causes of strawberry legs. Hence, changing your razors or razor blades frequently, always using nourishing shaving cream, gliding the razor in the direction of the hair growth and moisturising post-shave are absolutely essential.
– How can strawberry skin be treated?
Strawberry skin can be treated by bettering the shaving routine, regularly exfoliating the skin, ensuring moisturisation and switching to an epilator as a hair removal method.
– When should I seek medical advice for strawberry skin?
You should seek medical advice for your strawberry skin if you feel the condition is worsening and the bumps are coupled by itching, pain, scabbing, inflammation or irritation.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels ; Featured Image: Courtesy Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)