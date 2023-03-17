Summer essentials: Tackle pesky body acne with these body washes

Pimples can show up on your back, chest, and yes, even your butt, and they can be just as difficult to treat as facial acne. A body care routine that minimises excess dirt, oil, and skin inflammation is required to eliminate below-the-neck pimples. For this, look for body washes that contain acne-fighting ingredients. Scroll down to see our picks for the best body washes for body acne.

Body acne is even more difficult to conceal, especially if you have planned on wearing a strapless clothing. Bacne, underarm bumps, and chest and butt acne can make it difficult to put on that special outfit, but with the right products, you can clear it up quickly. Peel pads and spot treatments are effective, but the real work begins in the shower with body wash.

What to look for in an acne body wash?

Ingredients

Consider an acne body wash in the same way that you would consider an acne face wash: it is a short-term contact therapy treatment. Because your body skin can handle more intense ingredients than your face skin, you may want to look for higher concentrations of active ingredients or consider letting the body wash sit on your skin for a few minutes. Body washes containing benzoyl peroxide, which kills bacteria and yeast associated with acne, or salicylic acid, which is comedolytic and breaks blackheads apart, are recommended by experts. You’re likely to find additional AHAs, BHAs, or natural alternatives in the mix, such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, or tea tree extract.

Chemical vs Physical

All of the options available will fall into one of two categories: physical exfoliants (grainy particles) or chemical exfoliants (think: acids). It is largely a matter of personal preference, but experts prefer the latter. Physical exfoliation is not recommended for acne or folliculitis, according to experts. Chemical exfoliation is the way to go, and washes make it simple. It enables therapeutic intervention without causing irritation or dryness.

Our edit of the best body washes for acne