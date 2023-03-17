Summer essentials: Tackle pesky body acne with these body washes

Pimples can show up on your back, chest, and yes, even your butt, and they can be just as difficult to treat as facial acne. A body care routine that minimises excess dirt, oil, and skin inflammation is required to eliminate below-the-neck pimples. For this, look for body washes that contain acne-fighting ingredients. Scroll down to see our picks for the best body washes for body acne.
Body acne is even more difficult to conceal, especially if you have planned on wearing a strapless clothing. Bacne, underarm bumps, and chest and butt acne can make it difficult to put on that special outfit, but with the right products, you can clear it up quickly. Peel pads and spot treatments are effective, but the real work begins in the shower with body wash.
What to look for in an acne body wash?
Ingredients
Consider an acne body wash in the same way that you would consider an acne face wash: it is a short-term contact therapy treatment. Because your body skin can handle more intense ingredients than your face skin, you may want to look for higher concentrations of active ingredients or consider letting the body wash sit on your skin for a few minutes. Body washes containing benzoyl peroxide, which kills bacteria and yeast associated with acne, or salicylic acid, which is comedolytic and breaks blackheads apart, are recommended by experts. You’re likely to find additional AHAs, BHAs, or natural alternatives in the mix, such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, or tea tree extract.
Chemical vs Physical
All of the options available will fall into one of two categories: physical exfoliants (grainy particles) or chemical exfoliants (think: acids). It is largely a matter of personal preference, but experts prefer the latter. Physical exfoliation is not recommended for acne or folliculitis, according to experts. Chemical exfoliation is the way to go, and washes make it simple. It enables therapeutic intervention without causing irritation or dryness.
Our edit of the best body washes for acne
This body wash targets acne without using any of the typical active ingredients. Instead, it takes a more natural approach, relying on the purifying properties of tea tree oil to dry out body blemishes. It absorbs oil and draws blackheads while providing a high-end sensory experience. When applied, you can expect a refreshing tingle and a pleasant lemony aroma.
With ingredients like papaya, grapefruit, and ginseng extract, Mario Badescu’s A.H.A Botanical Body Soap exfoliates and clarifies the skin, and smoothes irritated areas.
Powered with salicylic acid, glycolic acid and pentavitin, this body wash is sulfate-free and it’s gentle enough for daily use but also tough enough to keep body acne at bay. A renowned keratolytic agent, salicylic acid exfoliates the skin and targets acne and blackheads. Pentavitin, an excellent hydrating ingredient boosts hydration and locks in moisture for upto 24 hours.
St. D’vencé Tea Tree Oil Body Wash is a proportionate blend of 100% pure and organic Australian Tea Tree Oil with Peppermint Oil, Eucalyptus Oil and active minerals to help fight fungal infections and body odour while leaving the skin refreshed and hydrated. Formulated with natural antiseptics and antimicrobial oils, it is good to treat skin conditions like eczema, athlete’s foot and ringworms. It penetrates deep into your skin, eliminating acne, impurities, cleansing blocked pores and reducing excess oils without leaving behind the heavy residue.
Face-quality skincare for your body: Good Body Skin is your new one-step cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing shower essential. A blend of Glycolic, Lactic, and Mandelic Acids, plus Tropical Fruit Enzymes, uses gentle exfoliation to clear dull, flaky skin and dirt and debris that cause bumps and breakouts. It’s also infused with skin-nourishing Allantoin to soothe and condition for soft, glassy skin. This body wash doesn’t just clean – it actually supports total skin health. Clean surfactants purify without drying or stripping the delicate skin barrier, with a pH of 5.0 for all skin types, even the most sensitive.
Powered with 1% salicylic acid, this body wash deep cleanses skin, fights acne-causing bacteria, and leaves you feeling refreshed after each use. It not only treats body acne but also strawberry legs and underarm pigmentation, so it’s a win-win situation.
This body wash, which is a similarly scented counterpart that infuses the signature scent into your shower. But it’s not just a treat for your nose; your skin will thank you. Because of its potent formula, the formula has blemish-busting powers. Salicylic and lactic acids combine with fruit acids to create a superior AHA and BHA blend.
If you have occasional breakouts and want to avoid pimples, use gentle exfoliating washes to keep dead cells from clogging pores. Dove’s exfoliating body wash provides gentle manual exfoliation while hydrating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
