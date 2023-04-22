Sustainable beauty brands accepting empty jars and initiating other green reforms

This Earth Day choose to refurbish your skincare shelves and make some conscious choices with some of these homegrown sustainable beauty brands.

In a constant effort to make the world a better place, several sustainability programs are finding their way to our doorsteps, courtesy of the zero waste moment gaining momentum of late. Having said that, the domain of fashion and beauty has also jumped onto their sustainability bandwagon making conscious efforts through their products as well as fabrics. With Earth Day 2023 just around the corner, what better than an organic approach to keep your skin from any damage, right? Speaking of organic products, just like how the rest of the world is trying to pay back to the earth in some ways, likewise, a few homegrown Indian skincare brands are slowly and gradually turning into sustainable beauty brands.

Restocking and hoarding new skincare products is one habit we’re not ready to get rid of, right? Unpacking that new product sure is oddly satisfying, but what about the empty bottles? Say no more as these homegrown beauty brands are here with newly launched reforms where one can drop their empty jars and bottles only to get rewarded not with benefits, but also with a healthy environment. Apart from this, these brands initiated other policies as well to promote sustainability. To elaborate on that even further, listed below are a few homegrown sustainable beauty brands to look out for this Earth Day.

Sustainable beauty brands to look out for

Loccitane

Speaking of celebrating sustainable beauty brands in India, L’Occinate seems to top the list courtesy of their eco refills policy and their initiative to collect any empty bottles to further recycle and reuse the same. Under their program, the ‘Big Little Things’ L’Occitane’s approach runs around the lines of reducing waste commitment and prohibiting further pollution. In collaboration with social enterprise Saahas Zero Waste, L’Occitane urges people to drop their empty product bottles from not just theirs but any other brand, sustainable packaging eco-refills all things combined, gives the brand a sustainable stamp this Earth Day.

Kiehl’s

Next up is yet another cult favourite brand, aka Kiehl’s that forayed into the land of sustainability with their Recycle and Reward program and Future Made Better initiative. The former initiative promotes recycling the brand’s empty bottles by bringing them to any of our nearby stores followed by receiving rewards and merchandise in return. Whereas, the latter is all about sustainable packaging and responsible production for the consumers.

The Body Shop

Well, this brand sure has a way of finding its way back to our skincare and body care shelves time and again. But one thing that makes The Body Shop constant in the domain of beauty is the sustainability programs undertaken by the brands. Speaking of sustainable beauty brands, The Body Shop initiated workshops to spread awareness in regard to the importance of sustainability in the sphere of beauty. Their return, recycle, repeat section lures people into dropping their empty bottles to recycle and repurpose them further. Moreover, their activist makeup collection with natural ingredients is yet another conscious step taken by the brand.

SoulTree

SoulTree’s soulful journey has definitely touched most of us, courtesy of their Ayurvedic, organic, and ethical products. Further, when it comes to sustainability, the brand is doing some phenomenal work on that front. Apart from being India’s first solar-powered beauty and wellness store, SoulTree has completed the recycling of 100% plastic generated by Vedicare. The brand collects ingredients through NGOs that work with local farmers and communities that practice ethical harvesting methods to encourage forest regeneration and prevent exploitation.

Forest Essentials

While one talks of sustainable beauty brands, Forest Essentials sure knows how to carve its way through the crowd. The brand has been successful in carving itself a noteworthy niche over the years not just because of the products, but also because of its sustainable initiatives. From ensuring zero carbon footprints, and eco-packaging like canvas cloth carry bags to collecting empty bottles and jars in order to provide further rewards. Bringing any 5 empty jars of Forest Essentials will help you get one 50ml product of your choice.

Vilvah Store

This newly risen skincare brand, Vilvah Store is known for delivering some effective skincare products in our daily regime, but apart from that it is also big on sustainability. Aluminum can be recycled a number of times and that is the reason Vilvah has Aluminium as its packaging medium. In addition to which the brand’s recycling program #BringItToVilvah allows us to drop their empty jars and bottles for recycling further and reusing them.

Hero Image: Courtesy The Body Shop Featured Image: Courtesy Loccitaneindia/IG