The best exfoliating gloves to get rid of strawberry skin

Heat waves implies two things: less clothes and more skin. And as there is more skin, there is an instant need for exfoliation. What is the simplest approach to get smooth arms and legs? We’re turning to exfoliating gloves, the skin-softening tool you never knew you needed. Add these picks to your shopping cart and thank us later.

Image: Courtesy Dot & Key

Body exfoliation is a sometimes forgotten aspect of our beauty routines (or something we only think about when winter hits are our legs look part-lizard). But it doesn’t have to be a tough or time-consuming task. Case in point: Exfoliating gloves.

What are exfoliating gloves?

These gloves, according to experts, slough away dead skin cells, provide vitality to skin, decrease fine lines, acne and acne scars, level out skin tone, and even help products penetrate better.

While they aren’t glamorous (and shouldn’t be), a good pair of scrubby gloves is one of the simplest and least expensive ways to maintain silky skin, minimise ingrown hairs, strawberry skin and, in some cases, reduce scarring and the appearance of stretch marks. The best part is that it is so simple to use—just add your favourite body wash and scrub using the glove in the shower for a few minutes.

Benefits of using exfoliating gloves

They offer several benefits for the skin. Here are some key advantages:

Removes dead skin cells: Exfoliating gloves effectively slough off dead skin cells, helping to reveal fresher, smoother skin underneath. This process promotes skin renewal and can enhance the overall texture and appearance of the skin.

Improves skin tone and clarity: By exfoliating the skin, these gloves can help to improve skin tone and clarity. Regular exfoliation can reduce the appearance of dullness, unevenness, and discoloration, giving the skin a more radiant and even complexion.

Unclogs pores: Exfoliating gloves can help unclog pores by removing dirt, oil, and other impurities that can accumulate on the skin’s surface. By keeping the pores clear, exfoliating gloves can prevent the formation of blackheads and reduce the likelihood of breakouts.

Enhances absorption of skincare products: When dead skin cells are removed, skincare products can penetrate more effectively into the skin. Exfoliating gloves create a smooth canvas for serums, moisturizers, and other skincare products to be absorbed more efficiently, maximizing their effectiveness.

Stimulates blood circulation: The massaging action of exfoliating gloves helps to stimulate blood circulation in the skin. Improved blood flow can promote a healthy complexion, aid in the delivery of nutrients to the skin cells, and contribute to a natural glow.

Softens rough areas: Exfoliating gloves are particularly beneficial for rough areas of the body, such as elbows, knees, and feet. They can help to soften and smooth these areas by removing dry, flaky skin and promoting a more refined texture.

Is it safe to use exfoliating gloves on a daily basis?

Though using exfoliating gloves on a regular basis can stimulate blood flow, giving you that glowy and fresh skin look that everyone desires. However, to begin, use them once a week or every other day to see how you feel, and then gradually increase the number of times a week according on your preferences and skin type

How to use exfoliating gloves?

When using exfoliating gloves or an exfoliating mitt, all that is required is gentle brush-like strokes and circular motions over your body to remove everything that needs to be removed. Harsh pressure can only irritate and damage your skin, so use carefully! It may be tempting to use force, particularly in places that are exceptionally dry or have build-up, but patience is essential.

They are designed to remove dead skin cells from your body, so even after washing them off, there will be skin remnants tangled up in the fibres. It’s a good idea to change your gloves every three to four weeks, so search for environmentally friendly options wherever feasible.

Ready to scrub it off? These are the best exfoliating gloves

Here, find the nine best exfoliating gloves that can get your body oh so smooth.