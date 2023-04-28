TravelWithLSA: On the go travel-sized skincare kits to pack for your upcoming vacation

The summer sun calls for an exotic vacation, so while you plan on the itinerary for your upcoming holiday we will take care of your skincare essentials with a list of some travel-sized skincare kits.

Get packing people as summers are all set to transport us to our favoutite tropical vacation spots! Having said that, the summer sun sure is a free pass for ladies to pack like a hundred outfits for a week-long trip or even for a weekend getaway. But no matter how much you pack make sure to empty a slot for your skincare essentials. As the summer sun is well-versed to wreak havoc on your skin and trust me you don’t want to spend your holiday fixing those sunburns. Now if packing that extensive skincare routine of yours seems like a task, travel-sized skincare kits are here to your rescue. Just to save you the conundrum of what products to pack and what to leave, we are here to help you choose the perfect travel-sized skincare kits for your next adventure. Scroll down to have a look at these mini skincare saviours, they might look tiny but have the full potential to keep your skincare troubles at bay.

Travel-sized skincare kits to add to your carts

Bath&Body Works: Japanese Cherry Blossom

I’d be lying if I said Bath&Body Works is not one of my permanent companions when it comes to skincare/body care. Speaking of travel-sized skincare kits, ‘Japanese Cherry Blossom’ from Bath&Body Works would probably be a perfect fit for you to pack along. From a travel-sized fine fragrance mist, and shower gel to the super smooth body lotion, this set has you all covered up for that upcoming holiday of yours.

Shop here

Indulgeo: Glow on the Go

It’s time to indulge in the goodness of Indulgeo with their range of minis taking lesser space and offering greater benefits. The Indulgeo Glow on the Go kit is exactly what the name suggests. From the mini rose gold oil for that natural glow, the mini squalene hydrator for that supple skin, the mini rejuvenating eye serum to cure that puffiness, and Ouch for gentle exfoliation to the Prenser mini, this kit is all the skincare that you need.

Shop here

Foxtale: All-in-one skincare kit

Foxtale has yet another travel-sized skincare kit to take your travel plans a notch above. Just like the others this set is here to help you avoid the bulky packing and go light by offering an all-in-one mini travel kit. The set contains a hydrating face wash, Vitamin C serum, Hydrating moisturiser, and of course the OG skincare partner, matte finish sunscreen, all in one tiny pouch.

Shop here

Clinique: Stabilising Hydration skincare set

Here comes the star range from Clinique that I’m sure we’re all obsessed with. Now if you’re worried about carrying those hefty jars of Moisture Surge on your vacation then, the Stabilising Hydration skincare set from Clinique is just what the doctor ordered. The moisture surge replenishing hydrator, face spray, and overnight mask, all of these three products come in their mini forms to accompany you for your next holiday and give you a constant dose of hydration while travelling.

Shop here

Quench: Try and Buy kit

Well, seems like it’s time to ‘quench’ your skincare thirst with this travel-sized skincare kit from Quench. The Quench Try and Buy kit is a customisable kit suitable for your travel purposes. The brand offers a wide variety of variants to choose from and form yourself a perfect pouch as per your skin concerns.

Shop here

Laneige: Hydration to go for kit

Yet another brand seldom seen on our skincare shelves is here with hydration on the go skincare set. The Hydration to go for set by Laneige is a perfect fit for all the ones with dry skin. It is a five-piece travel-friendly set with all the hydrating ingredients ranging from a moisturiser, and serum to a sleeping mask.

Shop here

Belif: Pack of 5 travel kit

This 5-step skincare routine kit from Belif is here to provide complete nourishment and ensure total protection for your skin while travelling. The five products come in a limited edition pouch making it easier and more accessible while one is travelling.

Shop here

Neutrogena: Travel mini-pack combo

The dermatologically tested products from Neutrogena are here to accompany you for your next vacation courtesy of the mini-pack combo especially made for purposes. From the Hydro-boost water gel, and Ultra Sheer sunscreen to the Deep Clean facial cleanser, this set has all your skincare essentials in one tiny pouch.

Shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Bathandbodyworksindia/IG