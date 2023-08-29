Underarm care unveiled: Secrets to achieving smooth and beautiful skin

When it comes to skincare, most of us tend to focus on our faces, neglecting other important areas like our underarms. However, just like our face, our underarm skin also requires attention and care to maintain its health and beauty. In this article, we’ll dive into the world of underarm care, exploring the significance of underarm skincare, the causes of under arm darkness, and a comprehensive guide to achieving smooth and beautiful underarms.

The skin under our arms is delicate and unique. It’s thinner than the skin on other parts of our body, making it more susceptible to irritation, pigmentation, and other issues. Additionally, the underarm area contains a high concentration of sweat glands and hair follicles, which makes it prone to concerns like excessive sweating, odour, and ingrown hair.

Importance of underarm care

Image: Courtesy Unsplash

Just as we pamper our facial skin with serums, moisturisers, and sunscreens, our underarms deserve similar attention. Here’s why under arm care is essential:

Health

Proper underarm care helps maintain the health of the skin and prevents potential issues like irritation, infection, and ingrown hair.

Comfort

Regular care reduces the chances of excessive sweating and unpleasant odours, contributing to your overall comfort.

Confidence

Beautiful underarms boost your self-confidence, especially during activities that require you to expose this area, like wearing sleeveless clothing or participating in sports.

Aesthetics

Smooth and even-toned underarms enhance your overall appearance, complementing the effort you put into skincare routines for other parts of your body.

Understanding underarm darkening

Under arm darkening, also known as acanthosis nigricans, is a common concern. There are several factors that contribute to this issue:

Friction

Regular friction caused by clothing or shaving can lead to inflammation and subsequent darkening of the skin.

Shaving

Frequent shaving can cause micro-cuts and irritation, leading to a buildup of dead skin cells and a darkened appearance.

Deodorants

Some deodorants and antiperspirants contain ingredients that may cause skin discolouration.

Hormonal Changes

Hormonal fluctuations, such as those during pregnancy or puberty, can trigger changes in skin pigmentation.

Guide to achieving smooth and beautiful underarms

Follow these steps to achieve radiant and healthy underarm skin:

Gentle Cleansing

Use a mild, hydrating cleanser to cleanse the under arm area. Avoid harsh soaps that can strip the skin of its natural moisture.

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells that can lead to darkening. Use a gentle exfoliant or a soft brush to avoid irritation.

Shaving technique

If you prefer shaving, use a sharp, clean razor and a moisturising shaving cream. Shave in the direction of hair growth to minimise irritation.

Hair removal alternatives

Consider alternatives to shaving, such as waxing or using depilatory creams, to reduce the risk of irritation and ingrown hairs.

Moisturisation

Apply a hydrating moisturiser to keep the skin soft and supple. Look for products containing ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter.

Antiperspirants/Deodorants

Opt for aluminium-free deodorants to prevent potential skin discolouration. Allow your underarms to breathe by going without products when at home.

Natural remedies

Some natural remedies like lemon juice, aloe vera, and coconut oil can help lighten underarm skin. However, be cautious and do a patch test before using these remedies extensively.

Sun protection

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to your underarms when heading out in the sun. UV rays can worsen pigmentation issues.

Hygiene

Maintain good hygiene to prevent bacterial growth and odour. Gently pat the underarms dry after showering and wear breathable fabrics.

Professional help

If you’re dealing with persistent underarm darkness, consult a dermatologist. They can recommend treatments like chemical peels or laser therapy to address the issue.