Are vampire facials the secret to younger-looking skin? Let’s find out

The journey to achieve that glowing skin might call for some unusual beauty measures. This time around we have vampire facials and don’t worry they don’t involve you ingesting blood but they will ensure you get Edward Cullen-like clear skin.

Beauty trends and routines are getting stranger day by day, but somehow we’ve all made peace with the bizarre nature of these trends and embraced them as they are. All it needs for a trend to go viral is either a celebrity giving it a nod or beauty connoisseurs giving it a try. Especially when we have celebrities like Kim Kardashian getting their hands on a trend, you know it’s more than just a fad and you ought to try it. With that said, after Kim Kardashian’s ‘Vampire facial’ went viral in the 2013 season of “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami”, ten years later we spot many still being intrigued by it. No matter how startling Kim’s post-treatment picture may have looked, it was worth leaving beauty enthusiasts in awe. Vampire facials aka ‘Platelet Rich Plasma’ facials are a micro-needling treatment known to improve acne scars, and hyperpigmentation and hence leave behind healthy-looking skin. Well, as much as we all want that glass-like skin, Vampire Facials sure sound a tad bit scary considering the process, so right before you make an appointment here are a few things you need to know about.

Dr Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic :

“A vampire facial is also known as a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) facial. In this treatment, blood is drawn from the patient’s arm and processed in order to separate platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from the other components of blood. This PRP, which is transparent fluid (free blood cells), is then reinserted into the facial areas to be treated via microneedling. The entire process helps to promote the rejuvenation of elastin fibres and collagen and heal the skin while giving it a more youthful appearance.” says Dr Batul Patel.

Further talking about the benefits, the Doctor adds “I personally recommend the vampire facial as it helps to strengthen the skin’s production of elastin and collagen for a youthful glow and tight skin. Its wide list of benefits includes:

– Reducing fine lines and wrinkles

– Minimising pores

– Healing acne scars

– Improving the absorption rate of skin products

– Making the skin appear fresh and plump

– Improving the skin texture and tone

– Reducing dark circles

– Improving the glow and brightness of the skin

– Reducing skin pigmentation

– Improving neck and hand rejuvenation”

Places one can get vampire facials done in Delhi and Mumbai

Vampire facials go way back in the domain of beauty. Sure they appear questionable at first, but you ought to try it to get to the end result. So, listed below are a few clinics that offer the treatment in Delhi and Mumbai:

Skinfinity Derma Skin, hair and Laser Clinic, Noida

Skinfinity Derma

Isaac Luxe, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Isaac Luxe

Elite Aesthetic and Cosmetic Clinic, South Delhi

elite aesthetic and cosmetic clinic

Skinfiniti Aesthetic Clinic, Khar West, Mumbai

Skinfiniti Aesthetic Clinic

Isya Aesthetics, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Isya Aesthetics

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Kim Kardashian.