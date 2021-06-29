10 of the best Indian Vitamin C serums for radiant skin

Looking to improve the appearance of your skin? Vitamin C is here to save the day. The antioxidant ingredient is known for preventing sun damage and minimising wrinkles and dark spots. Here are 10 of the best Indian Vitamin C serums to incorporate into your regular skin care routine for healthy, glowing skin.

We’ve picked Vitamin C serum from Indian brands to cater to people with varied skin types in the country. The formulations of these serum solutions, which combine natural compounds like turmeric, aloe vera, pomegranate, and others with fine, lightweight compositions, are what make them the most effective.

Benefits of Vitamin C serum

This potent antioxidant comes with a variety of benefits and is known to promote collagen. It also has anti-ageing effects along with helping to take care of the most basic Indian skincare issues. Other benefits of vitamin c serum include a reduction in uneven skin tone, dullness, fine lines, acne scarring, and hyperpigmentation.

How to use Vitamin C serum

Vitamin C works best when applied with sunscreen, which together protects against sun damage as well as sun ageing. You can apply it right after cleansing the face. Apply sunscreen over that for better protection. It takes about three months for the visible effects of the vitamin C serum to appear.

Products with vitamin C are prone to oxidation quite quickly. Because it drastically loses potency after six months if it is exposed to air, it’s suitable to use the serum within this time for best results.

How to choose a Vitamin C serum for Indian skin?

The best vitamin C serum on the Indian market comes in packaging that is suitable for the ingredients’ antioxidant nature. The product might not always say Vitamin C but also use ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid, which means it has Vitamin C. If you’ve just started using Vitamin C serum for Indian skin, you can pick a product with a 10%–20% concentration of Vitamin C. Anything less than that is not very effective, and more than that can irritate the skin.

Find Vitamin C serum from local brands like Mamaearth, Dot & Key, Neemli Naturals, and others that have been making a significant impact in the skincare and beauty industry. All of the listed products are affordable, come with the right packaging to protect this ingredient, and are also more potent because they are locally made.

Pick from these best Indian Vitamin C serums