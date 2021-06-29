10 of the best Indian Vitamin C serums for radiant skin

Looking to improve the appearance of your skin? Vitamin C is here to save the day. The antioxidant ingredient is known for preventing sun damage and minimising wrinkles and dark spots. Here are 10 of the best Indian Vitamin C serums to incorporate into your regular skin care routine for healthy, glowing skin.
We’ve picked Vitamin C serum from Indian brands to cater to people with varied skin types in the country. The formulations of these serum solutions, which combine natural compounds like turmeric, aloe vera, pomegranate, and others with fine, lightweight compositions, are what make them the most effective.
Benefits of Vitamin C serum
This potent antioxidant comes with a variety of benefits and is known to promote collagen. It also has anti-ageing effects along with helping to take care of the most basic Indian skincare issues. Other benefits of vitamin c serum include a reduction in uneven skin tone, dullness, fine lines, acne scarring, and hyperpigmentation.
How to use Vitamin C serum
Vitamin C works best when applied with sunscreen, which together protects against sun damage as well as sun ageing. You can apply it right after cleansing the face. Apply sunscreen over that for better protection. It takes about three months for the visible effects of the vitamin C serum to appear.
Products with vitamin C are prone to oxidation quite quickly. Because it drastically loses potency after six months if it is exposed to air, it’s suitable to use the serum within this time for best results.
How to choose a Vitamin C serum for Indian skin?
The best vitamin C serum on the Indian market comes in packaging that is suitable for the ingredients’ antioxidant nature. The product might not always say Vitamin C but also use ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid, which means it has Vitamin C. If you’ve just started using Vitamin C serum for Indian skin, you can pick a product with a 10%–20% concentration of Vitamin C. Anything less than that is not very effective, and more than that can irritate the skin.
Find Vitamin C serum from local brands like Mamaearth, Dot & Key, Neemli Naturals, and others that have been making a significant impact in the skincare and beauty industry. All of the listed products are affordable, come with the right packaging to protect this ingredient, and are also more potent because they are locally made.
Pick from these best Indian Vitamin C serums
When two power ingredients like turmeric and Vitamin C come through, it’s a glow like no other. Mamaearth is a homegrown brand that has been making all the right noises with their ubtans (Ayurvedic face pack) and clay masks. This serum, in particular, aims to rid your skin of hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It also contains the power ingredient squalene that hydrates the skin. Plus, it’s fast-absorbing and non-greasy and affordable, all wins in our skincare book.
This daily-use serum is known to be one of the most potent ones in the market. Neemli is an eco-friendly, all-natural label, and their formulations are created with Indian skin in mind and all the skincare issues we face. The serum is a non-greasy formula and helps brighten and plump your skin on a daily basis. For those looking for an anti-ageing serum alongside a Vitamin C addition, you found the multi-tasker right here. The serum also contains hyaluronic acid and is enriched with anti-inflammatory witch hazel and soothing aloe vera extract.
The all-natural, organic label from Raipur, RAS Luxury Oils, is all about giving attention to purity and honest ingredients. Radiance Beauty-Boosting Day Face Elixir contains the best of essential oils and is a potent formula that is rich in Vitamin C to keep the skin as luminous as it can be. The oil is lightweight and hydrating – the antioxidant-filled product makes sure your skin is smooth and supple.
The most popular Coimbatore-based label, Juicy Chemistry, is known for its natural ingredients and high-performance skincare. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 and 6 fatty acids, this versatile serum is known to revive, rejuvenate, and repair the skin with the addition of nutrient-rich essential oils. Additional ingredients like pomegranate that helps boost collagen and reduce wrinkles. The Kakadu Plum is a well-known source of Vitamin C, and here, it helps with dullness while tackling anti-ageing. There are other ingredients like grapefruit that enhances the elasticity of the skin alongside Vitamin E and Camellia seed oil that gives your skin that instant water boost.
Kolkata-based label Dot & Key is slowly but surely gaining popularity with their formulations and effective skincare solutions. They have a few unique products like the under-arm sunscreen and their new exfoliating AHA BHA. But their most popular product is the Vitamin C serum, containing Kakadu Plum and cherry that helps boost collagen and accelerate repair. Combined with hyaluronic acid, this is a serum that will also take care of scars and fine lines.
Plum, a Mumbai-based cruelty-free brand, is known for its commendable line of products made with organic, sustainable ingredients. Its Vitamin C face serum is quick-absorbing and backed by both nature and science. The concentration of ethyl ascorbic acid is 15%, which is best for regular users. The elixir contains a mix of Japanese mandarin and kakadu, which help boost vitamin C effectiveness and collagen production to fight sun damage, respectively. Additional ingredients like ethoxydiglycol and propanediol are to boost the penetration of Vitamin C into the skin, betaine is to hydrate, and rose extracts are to soothe the skin. This serum is best for men and women with oily and acne-prone skin types.
Started by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, The Derma Co. is a Gurgaon-based skincare brand best known for its offering of products for pigmentation, acne, and open pores. In its Vitamin C face serum, niacinamide is included to help manage oil and prevent UV-induced pigmentation, and hyaluronic acid improves hydration and balances the pH of the skin. For new users, this 10% vitamin C concentration works great. The concentration of 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid is safe and penetrates the skin, resulting in an improvement of your overall complexion while also working on open pores.
Started to promote healthy skin and hair, Re’equil is a Chandigarh-based brand founded by Vipul Gupta. If you want to tackle issues like uneven skin tone, patchy skin, and dark spots, their Vitamin C Serum will do the work for you. The deepest layers of the skin receive antioxidants, and 15% ethyl ascorbic acid corrects the melanin imbalance for an even skin tone. The lightweight composition encourages collagen synthesis, improving skin brightness and firmness. The serum is a liquid that dissolves in water and aids in repairing UV-induced oxidative damage. This serum, which has no scent, is perfect for skin types with typical skin.
Best known for its range of dermatologically approved, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products, Dr. Rashel is a brand with headquarters in Mumbai. Their vitamin C serum includes hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates the skin and unclogs pores. It promotes skin regeneration and aids in oil control. Orange extract, another ingredient in the serum, aids in avoiding outbreaks. It fights acne and is high in antioxidants.
From the Jaipur-based brand Minimalist, this vitamin C serum is potent and stable with 10% ethyl ascorbic acid. Known for clean beauty, this brand’s products are made with high-grade formulations. The serum lets your skin receive a significant amount of vitamin C, which makes it glow by lowering melanin production. It also protects against environmental stressors, including pollution and sun damage, and reduces dullness and tanning. This serum’s 1% acetyl glucosamine enhances hydration and natural exfoliation for plump, bright skin. It is suitable for all skin types, both men and women. The serum comes with centella water, which has anti-inflammatory properties, making it perfect for people with sensitive skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Plum, The Derma Co., Dr. Rashel and Minimalist are some of the Indian brands that offer non-chemical Vitamin C serums.
Answer: Yes, Mamaearth is an Indian skin care brand based out of Mumbai. It was founded by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh in 2016.
Answer: The Derma Co., Plum, Minimalist and Dr. Rashel are some of the cruelty-free Indian brands to shop for Vitamin C serum.
Answer: Skin Illuminate Face Serum by Mamaearth and 15% Vitamin C Serum by Re'equil are two of the excellent product options to especially tackle hyperpigmentation.
Answer: Start with a freshly cleaned face, then pat a few drops of Vitamin C serum onto it. Apply sunscreen during the day and moisturiser at night as a precaution.