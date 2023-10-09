Smooth, soft & supple: These pre- and post-waxing products for a soothing shave

Waxing to remove hair from unwanted areas of your body can be a painful and uncomfortable process, especially when done at home. But with the right waxing products at your disposal, it can be less daunting.

Since waxing can be painful for most, you might wonder why should you opt for it when shaving is a comparatively pain-free method for hair removal. However, it has several benefits beyond just pulling out the excess fuzz from the roots, making it a better option.

Benefits of waxing over shaving

Commonly, waxing is done after covering the required area in a thin film of hot wax and pulling it off using specialised strips. Shaving, on the other hand, uses razors to trim the fuzz on the surface of the skin.

Leaving your skin soft and smooth, waxing can double up as an exfoliation technique.

This method is safer than shaving as it reduces skin irritation caused due to shaving blades.

The hair that regrows after waxing usually has tapered ends while shaving can cause hair re-growth with stubble ends. Thus, skin fuzz on areas that are routinely waxed are likely to see sparse hair growth.

Those prone to ingrown hairs and associated irritation should also opt for waxing. This hair removal process causes only a brisk sensation and won’t leave you with cuts or painful bumps unlike in shaving. Additionally, the elimination of after-shave products in the routine protects you from prolonged irritation.

Tips for a perfect waxing experience at home

One of the main deterrents for waxing is the misconception that one can only do it at spas and salons with the help of professionals. However, waxing can be done at home, too, just as safely and effectively with some precautions.

Use only waxing products from brands that are reliable. And, wax away only when your hair is one-fourth to three-fourths of an inch long, according to recommendations of the American Academy of Dermatological Association.

The organisation also recommends avoiding the use of retinol-based creams on your skin two to five days prior to waxing, as it may cause your skin to peel off in the process.

Wax should be applied in the direction of hair growth and while pulling it away using wax strips, ensure you pull it off in the direction against the hair growth.

After waxing, always apply an ice pack and follow up with a non-comedogenic mild soothing gel.

If you experience any major discomfort or irritation after the process, don’t hesitate to consult a dermatologist.

Pre- and post-waxing care

Prepping your skin is a crucial step before waxing at home. While the process is simple, the results are considerably better. Pre-waxing care includes exfoliating and cleansing your skin to ensure smooth, bump-free dermis post-waxing. Trim the area to get the hairs to be removed at the desired length.

Post-waxing care is another step that should be done diligently. Applying a cold compress to the waxed area is the first step. Pamper the waxed area with soothing oils, gels, and creams to keep your skin nourished. Clean your hands and wear gloves. Also, use good-quality waxing strips and wax for efficient results.