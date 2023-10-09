Smooth, soft & supple: These pre- and post-waxing products for a soothing shave

Waxing to remove hair from unwanted areas of your body can be a painful and uncomfortable process, especially when done at home. But with the right waxing products at your disposal, it can be less daunting.
Since waxing can be painful for most, you might wonder why should you opt for it when shaving is a comparatively pain-free method for hair removal. However, it has several benefits beyond just pulling out the excess fuzz from the roots, making it a better option.
Benefits of waxing over shaving
Commonly, waxing is done after covering the required area in a thin film of hot wax and pulling it off using specialised strips. Shaving, on the other hand, uses razors to trim the fuzz on the surface of the skin.
- Leaving your skin soft and smooth, waxing can double up as an exfoliation technique.
- This method is safer than shaving as it reduces skin irritation caused due to shaving blades.
- The hair that regrows after waxing usually has tapered ends while shaving can cause hair re-growth with stubble ends. Thus, skin fuzz on areas that are routinely waxed are likely to see sparse hair growth.
- Those prone to ingrown hairs and associated irritation should also opt for waxing. This hair removal process causes only a brisk sensation and won’t leave you with cuts or painful bumps unlike in shaving. Additionally, the elimination of after-shave products in the routine protects you from prolonged irritation.
Tips for a perfect waxing experience at home
One of the main deterrents for waxing is the misconception that one can only do it at spas and salons with the help of professionals. However, waxing can be done at home, too, just as safely and effectively with some precautions.
Use only waxing products from brands that are reliable. And, wax away only when your hair is one-fourth to three-fourths of an inch long, according to recommendations of the American Academy of Dermatological Association.
- The organisation also recommends avoiding the use of retinol-based creams on your skin two to five days prior to waxing, as it may cause your skin to peel off in the process.
- Wax should be applied in the direction of hair growth and while pulling it away using wax strips, ensure you pull it off in the direction against the hair growth.
- After waxing, always apply an ice pack and follow up with a non-comedogenic mild soothing gel.
- If you experience any major discomfort or irritation after the process, don’t hesitate to consult a dermatologist.
Pre- and post-waxing care
Prepping your skin is a crucial step before waxing at home. While the process is simple, the results are considerably better. Pre-waxing care includes exfoliating and cleansing your skin to ensure smooth, bump-free dermis post-waxing. Trim the area to get the hairs to be removed at the desired length.
Post-waxing care is another step that should be done diligently. Applying a cold compress to the waxed area is the first step. Pamper the waxed area with soothing oils, gels, and creams to keep your skin nourished. Clean your hands and wear gloves. Also, use good-quality waxing strips and wax for efficient results.
A pre-wax essential, this scrub is infused with the goodness of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) that helps remove dry and rough bumps from the skin. Powered with spirulina, a powerful antioxidant that promotes cell repair, the scrub helps the skin maintain a healthy moisture barrier. The glycolic acid and lactic acid complex in the product help stimulate collagen and attract moisture to keep your skin hydrated.
Apply it on wet skin and massage gently in circular motions before waxing. Wash away after a few minutes using a mid-cleanser. Use the pack three to four times a week for best results. It helps keep issues like strawberry skin, clogged pores and excessive dryness at bay. The product is also vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-approved and made safe.
This lightweight and non-sticky lotion with a fast-absorbing texture from Aqualogica is fortified with the goodness of coconut oil and hyaluronic acid that keeps your skin soft, smooth and hydrated. Along with keeping your skin’s ideal pH maintained, it also addresses various concerns like dryness, dull skin, flaky skin, and itchiness. It is excellent for use as a post-wax lotion in all seasons and can provide up to 24 hours of intense moisturisation. It is also non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested and safe to use on sensitive skin.
This pre-wax gel from Rica is infused with the goodness of cotton milk, a natural emollient that hydrates and softens the skin before depilation. It slows hair regrowth rate and soothes skin. Ideal for sensitive skin, the gel also helps remove tan. Other ingredients include titanium dioxide, a mix of vegetable oils, zinc oxide and beeswax.
One of the best pre-waxing products from Raaga, this gel is a perfect concoction of soothing nutrients to prepare your skin before the process. It is infused with lemon extracts also help remove tan. The gel is ideal to keep your skin soft for an effortless waxing experience with no nicks and cuts.
Ideal for buffing away dead skin cells, this scrub is a great pre-wax product option to nourish and condition skin. It also has added minerals and vitamins that revitalise your skin swiftly and unlock your inner glow once you are done waxing.
This antiseptic cream helps soothe and moisturise your skin along with protecting it from any surface-level infections, making it perfect for both pre- and post-waxing care. It helps keep your body temperature cool after waxing. The brand, however, advises pregnant or lactating women against using this product.
This after-wax calming and smoothing lotion comes with the goodness of aloe vera which is known for its therapeutic properties. It is an ideal solution for protecting, hydrating, and soothing irritated skin, which needs extra protection after hair removal.
This amazing after-wax gel is formulated with the goodness of tea tree oil, lavender oil, and menthol oil. Tea tree oil is ideal for acne treatment as it is rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It also helps reduce acne scars and absorbs excess oil leaving you with clear blemish-free skin. Meanwhile, lavender oil in the gel is an excellent agent that helps repair damaged tissues, along with promoting new cells and tissue growth. Additionally, menthol refreshes your skin along with preventing acne.
The GiGi cooling gel acts like a gentle after-wash skin freshener that soothes, heals, and moisturises your skin. Fortified with the goodness of menthol, cucumber, aloe vera and glycerine, this product is ideal for at-home and salon waxing and can be used all over your body.
Powered by the goodness of almond, jojoba and olive oil, this post-waxing oil is extremely helpful in managing acne that might erupt after the hair removal process. It helps control excess oil and makes skin smooth and clear for an effective waxing experience at home.
A moisturiser with intense soothing and repairing properties, the Face Shop gel can be used as an aftershave/wax care product. The main ingredient is aloe vera, which is sourced from Jeju Island in South Korea. It is rich in anti-bacterial properties. Filled with extracts of chamomile, spearmint, lemon mint, rosemary, lavender, bergamot, basil, sage, oregano and Mugwort, the gel is a great option to protect waxed skin. The fast-absorbing formula is ideal for use on skin and hair.
Powered with the goodness of Shea butter sourced from Ghana, this multi-purpose butter is ideal for use on the body, hair, skin, and lips. It hydrates your skin and relieves any sort of dryness and itchiness. The creamy formula can be used on dry and sensitive skin and can help you relieve tight skin after waxing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How often do you need to wax?
You should ideally wax your legs every three to five weeks. Other parts of your body like, hands, bikini line and underarms can be waxed every two to three weeks. Your hair should be of a minimum length to get efficient results.
– Does waxing permanently remove hair?
No, waxing removes hair from your skin only temporarily. However, in waxing, hair is removed from the roots, which delays the regrowth. The new hair that grows post waxing also is likely to have tapered ends, making it appear less prominent.
– How can I reduce the pain of waxing?
Apply a cool compress on the area to reduce irritation and sensitivity. You should also apply a mild soothing post-wax gel or lotion.
– Should I trim my hair before waxing?
If you have long body hair, it is ideal to trim it, as skin hair that is too long might be difficult for the wax to get a grip on.
– Which is the best wax for hair removal?
You can choose hard wax or soft wax for hair removal. For sensitive areas, opt for hard wax as it is gentler on the skin and is less painful to remove. For legs and hands, you can use soft wax. Waxing kits must be used after reading the instructions carefully.