Homegrown brands offering dual benefits with skincare-infused makeup

As beneficial as a 10-step skincare regime sounds, the hustle and bustle of daily life means that on most days you only have time to slap on some lipstick with a touch of concealer and you’re out. Coming to the rescue of on-the-go girls everywhere are homegrown beauty brands with skincare-infused makeup thereby providing you with dual benefits. We talk to experts about the efficacy of these innovative products and jot down the ones to bookmark for your beauty shelf.

“While skincare-infused makeup is an amazing innovation, it cannot replace skincare. It is wise to use make-up that also provides sun protection. There are blushes that also contain Vitamin E or to extend that additional protection from pollution while aiding in maintaining healthy skin. However, as I mentioned earlier, skincare ingredients infused in your makeup do make it less harmful, but it does not replace or eliminate the need for regular skincare,” says Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics. She’s also picked some of her favourite skincare-infused makeup products from homegrown brands here.

In agreement, Dr Batul Patel, Dermatologist, Founder and Medical Director at The Bombay Skin Clinic, sees it as a go-between solution for those with a paucity of time. “Skincare-infused makeup is the bridge between beauty and health, offering dual benefits for those pressed for time. It’s a testament that beauty can indeed be skin deep, making it a convenient choice for the busy or the minimalists. While skincare-infused makeup products offer a convenient two-in-one approach, they shouldn’t be solely relied upon for comprehensive skin health. While they can provide supplementary benefits, it’s essential to maintain a foundational skincare routine tailored to one’s individual needs.”

While homegrown beauty brands experiment and innovate with the ingredients in these skincare-infused makeup products, they can be broadly divided into products for the lips/cheeks, foundation/concealers and mascara.

Skincare-infused products for your lips/cheeks

Lip and cheek tints are a no-brainer for any makeup user. Improving upon the experience are products with natural pigments and rich in antioxidants that provide nourishment alongside colour to your lips and cheeks. These are a great alternative to regular tints that often contain synthetic chemicals like SLS, Parabens, silicones, and petrochemicals that are harmful in the long run. Homegrown brands dabbling with natural ingredients good for the skin include brands like Daughter Earth and Love Earth. Meanwhile, the highly-pigmented lipsticks from Gush are enriched with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E & C to nourish and plump lips.

Skincare ingredients in foundation and concealers

Applying makeup on acne-prone skin or clogged pores instead of leaving it bare with serums is far from ideal. So when we heard of the possibility of skincare-infused makeup that provides similar benefits to your skincare serums while working as a foundation, concealer or simply a tint, it was an option we can’t help but rejoice on. Mind you, skincare-infused makeup isn’t in the same league as tinted sunscreen, that’s just a clever way for you to remember to apply sunscreen irrespective of whether you’re at a beach or a party. For homegrown brands, Type Beauty’s concealer and zit applicator is a great concept as it’s infused with salicylic acid and green tea extract ensuring that the build-up dissolves even as you cover it up.

Skincare ingredients in eye-makeup products

Any extensive makeup regime is bound to have solutions for lash growth, so why not include the same in your daily mascara application? Long (mascara-laden) lashes and the promise of naturally long ones all rolled into one product, especially when done by the vegan cosmetic brand Kiro Botanico.

