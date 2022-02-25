7 Ayurvedic products that are perfect for modern millennials

As the going gets tough, the tough get going, mostly towards self-care and new beauty labels that soothe your mind, soul and body. Just like you, we too love discovering new labels that profess nothing but self love and pampering with a touch of Ayurveda – because traditions are dear to us, and if they meet modern needs, we hit the proverbial jackpot. Here is our edit of 19 Ayurvedic products that are making social media their home with some interesting new-age ideas.

Lavender oil comes with loads of benefits. From relieving stress after a long day to healing skin irritations to refreshing your space, this essential oil created by Organix Mantra is no less than a magic potion. Mix the oil with water and apply it on skin or scalp to enhance hair growth as well as reduce marks and spots. You can use it to steam your face as well.

Paint your lips with a rosy hue and redefine your cheekbones with the creme blush and lip stain collection from Ruby’s Organic. Enriched with jojoba oil and shea butter, the solution feels light on your skin and deeply conditions it from within. Thanks to its balmy texture, the formula is easy to apply and lends a warm glow to your face.

Want to smell like heaven? If yes, get hold of this range of organic deodorants from Indus Valley. Let your aura emanate the fragrance of lemongrass and lavender as you set out for the day. Being chemical-free, the product is 100% safe to apply on your skin and holds the scent for long hours.

As the name suggests, this product is infused with the benefits of pure Kumkumadi oil which works like magic on dark spots and dullness. The formula also includes saffron extracts which helps retain the natural glow of your skin and even out your skin tone. Take a few drops of oil, dab in on your face and massage thoroughly to let your skin drink all the nutrients.

The most fascinating thing about this liquid castile soap by Vedi is that it is a recreation of an age-old Spanish recipe of natural soap. With olive oil as the base, this solution is concocted by mixing coconut oil, hemp seed oil, and castor oil which are known for their healing properties. Hemp seed oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acid which helps treat skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, eczema, etc. Natural oils essentially condition skin from deep within and also cleanse pores to keep skin healthy and supple.

Let your skin soak in healthy nutrients from saffron, turmeric, and jojoba oil overnight to stay supple and youthful in the morning. Well, we are referring to the Kashmira Saffron Cream by Bipha Ayurveda. The solution from the ancient brand is highly effective as it contains cedarwood oil which is anti-inflammatory and does wonders to acne-prone skin. What are you waiting for then? Grab yours today!

If you’re worried that your skin is showing signs of ageing, switch to Juicy Chemistry’s Vitamin C facial oil. Vitamin C boosts collagen production which makes your skin plump and elastic while minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Enriched with omega-3 carriers like kakadu plum, hemp seeds, and pomegranate, the oil penetrates the skin to nourish and moisturise it and enhance its radiance.

Infused with a melange of botanical extracts, the 8-in-1 Root Nourishing Shampoo by Just Herbs is an elixir in itself. It solves some of the common hair problems, from repairing damaged hair to accelerating hair growth to slowing down the premature greying of hair and giving you healthy tresses. Show some love to your tresses and watch them transform into lush, bouncy locks in a matter of a few weeks.

Add a dash of colour to your lips while keeping it nourished with SoulTree’s organic candy floss lipstick. Formulated with organic ghee and almond oil, the lipstick acts like a protective layer (quite an appealing one, in that matter) for your lips. Its creamy texture spreads evenly across your lips and hydrates the skin for long hours.

While we all have heard of soap bars and body gels, let’s try something different! Check out the rose & pomegranate shower oil from Ohria Ayurveda. The oil doesn’t just moisturise your skin but also calms your nerves, making you feel replenished after a long, tiring day. You can either mix the oil with water while taking bath or apply it directly on your skin.

Wake up to refreshed skin with this buttery night cream from Forest Essentials. The formula is concocted by blending kokum butter, sweet almond oil, and extracts from sandalwood and saffron. The cream from Forest Essentials will seamlessly glide into the skin to deeply moisturise it while bringing out its natural glow.

If you’re on the lookout for a herbal face wash, try Biotique’s Bio Papaya Face Wash. Infused with papaya extracts, this gel-based face wash gently exfoliates your skin to remove dead cells and unclog pores. The other key ingredients include neem and turmeric, both of which are known for their antibacterial properties. Say hello to brighter looking skin in just a few days!

Bella Vita Organic is a budget Ayurvedic label that has a wide array of genuinely interesting products that are perfect for those looking at effectiveness via affordability. And perhaps one of the most unusual and unique formulas we ever came across is the Celebshine Body Luminiser that is almost like if you have used a gloss or highlighter for your skin. This body highlighter comes packed with natural shea and mango butter with coconut and almond oil – so much hydration and so much nourishing.

Sadhev is a new Ayurvedic label that is backed by a team of experienced Ayurvedic vaidyars who create therapeutic formulas that meet modern needs. Of all their interesting offerings, the most popular seems to be the rose water – it’s a simple concoction but is packed with hydration and freshness that can make any millennial beauty addict happy. Sadhev’s Rose Water is made with exotic centifolia roses – so expect a refreshing scent and moisture to hit you at once.

Classic Ayurvedic label, Kama Ayurveda has always come out with stellar formulas that suit everyone from oily to dry to dehydrated skin. Among many of their products is a gem – the Organic Moringa Oil, a super rich oil that contains antioxidants and vitamins A & E and has managed to carve a small hole in our heart for its efficacy. This hydrating oil is light and fast-absorbing and encourages renewal of skin cells and repairs the skin from environmental aggressors with the goodness of Ayurveda.

Kerala-based Ayurvedic label that showcases organic powders and hair oils has a treasure-trove of products that are perfect for women looking at new ways to self-care. Their most unique offering is the original white wild turmeric powder or Curcuma Aromatica – a rare one that is handpicked from organic farms of Kerala. It makes your skin smooth, takes care of and nourishes the skin beautifully imparting a stunning glow. The products from the brand have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation properties that really fight acne and irritation while deep cleansing your skin.

Amrutam is a lifestyle Ayurvedic label that has been doing t rounds on the internet for their specialised formulas and new-age products. Their most popular product is the Face Clean-Up wash that is known to deep cleanse your pores and remove every ounce of dirt from your skin. Plus, in the age of masking, it can also help with acne, mask and dark spots. The ingredients used by the brand like kesar and chanson do give your skin that coveted glow almost immediately.

Customised Ayurveda – that’s the new frontier and Vedix is India’s first Ayurvedic brand that crafts skincare and haircare according to your needs. Created with ancient Ayurveda and approved potent natural ingredients, the range is all about basing your skincare off your Dosha. With summers close on our heels, the Niraj HydroMatte Oil Free Face Gel from Vedix is the go-to moisturiser to try. It’s perfect for grease-free mornings and improves moisture retention while strengthening the skin’s barrier and the gel formula is hydrating and easily sinks into the skin.

One of the new entrants into the Ayurvedic segment, TAC – The Ayurveda Co is a label that is affordable and has managed to create a few interesting products. This homegrown Ayurvedic beauty brand’s most popular product is the Beetroot Lip Scrub – a self-care formula that gives you smooth, soft, pillowy lips. It comes with organic and natural ingredients and is free from Parabens and SLS. Its star ingredient? Cane sugar. Hydration for your lips, with the goodness of beets – what’s not to love?

Frequently Asked Questions

Are all ayurvedic brands clean?

It cannot be ascertained that all ayurvedic brands are completely natural. In India, research on herbal products is neither patented nor published. Proper verification of the formulation of such products is almost non-existent in India. Go for only trusted brands with authentic user reviews.

Can Ayurvedic products be used by anybody?

Herbal products are ideally deemed safe for all skin types. Skincare products are recommended for people above 20 years of age. If you wish to apply any skincare product to your kid, remember to consult your dermatologist first.

Are there any side effects of ayurvedic brands?

Ayurvedic brands claim to be free of side effects, as they are concocted with natural ingredients. However, it’s always a good idea to purchase only dermatologically tested products, to be on the safe idea. If possible, check with your dermatologist if you have any serious skin concerns before using any skincare product.

Are ayurvedic products effective?

The efficacy of any skincare product, be it ayurvedic or not, depends on what you’re using it for. If a product is formulated to combat a particular skin problem, let’s say blackheads, milia, acne, signs of ageing, etc., it must be used for the prescribed skin problem itself. You can’t expect to get rid of acne by using an anti-ageing cream or serum. Similarly, the effectiveness of ayurvedic products depends on how they are used. Before making a purchase, make sure you go through customer reviews and check the list of ingredients.

How to choose ayurvedic products as per skin concerns?

The list above includes different products recommended for specific skin problems. Check out the list to find your match.

Are all ayurvedic brands vegan?

Not all ayurvedic brands are vegan. However, there are several brands in the market that are sustainable and even PETA-approved.