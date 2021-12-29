8 skincare resolutions you should make in 2022 according to top dermatologists

Commit to great skin in 2022 by making one (or many) skincare resolutions recommended by some of India’s leading dermatologists.

Every year we make resolutions for our health, our careers and even our relationships but what about the skin you live in? Great skin isn’t a magical moment under the skies but a long-term commitment that begins now. We asked top dermatologists and skincare experts on the skincare resolutions that are the real game changers. So quit complaining about the natural signs of ageing, the occasional zit or the dullness and take action.

8 Skincare resolutions to make in 2022 according to dermatologists

1. Be vary of beauty and skincare trends

Scrolling through Instagram, it’s easy to get swayed by beauty trends and products. The results and their efficacy is one that many dermatologists recommend against. “Stop buying trends, and look at what your skin really needs. Do you have dullness? Pigmentation? Acne? Focus on your concern and build your skincare around it. Trend hopping will only result in more problems, whereas a problem-solving attitude will help you help yourself,” says Dr Kiran Sethi of Isya Aesthetics.

“Choose the right product for your skincare and not on the basis of what your friends or influencers market on Youtube or Instagram. Just like one size doesn’t fit all, everyone’s skin is different. People might have extremely sensitive skin and they might get different reactions or issues if they use products randomly,” warns Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist and founder of Elements of Aesthetics.

2. Consistency is the key

Just like any other New Year resolution, sticking to it is the greatest challenge. “The most important thing about skincare is that you need to be consistent. Your skin will reward you with radiance even if you do the basic cleanse, moisturise and sunscreen routine. Just make sure you do it every single day. Consider everything additional that you do, as a bonus,” shares Dr Niketa Sonavane, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics in Mumbai.

Dr Janet Alexander Castelino, the founder of DermaZeal, agrees that persistence is crucial in order to achieve great skin. “When it comes to 2022 skincare resolutions, in my opinion. Starting a skincare routine with the help of your dermatologist is an excellent starting step but adhering to it and seeing your dermatologist on a routine basis can make all the difference. In consultation with your dermatologist, tweaking your skincare routine according to your skin type each season, such as including proper UV protection in the summer and appropriate moisturizers in the winter, can go a long way in skincare. It’s also important to remember that skincare is more than just a regimen; it’s a way of life, therefore eating a good diet rich in antioxidants and sticking to an exercise plan will all help you achieve healthy skin,” she shares.

3. Read the ingredient labels

“Natural beauty is not always good and scientific products are not always bad. Learn to recognise the culprits that throw your skin off balance. Whether it is silicones or natural oils – understand what your skin likes and what it reacts to, by reading the ingredient list,” suggests Dr Niketa Sonavane.

“Being mindful of what skincare product one uses on their face is very important. It doesn’t matter how expensive the product is but people should be mindful about what ingredients it has and how those ingredients is going to help their skin and give it a shine,” confirms Dr Akanksha Singh Gautam, founder at Promed Aesthetic Clinic.

4. Use sun protection

If there’s a golden mantra that all dermatologists can equivocally agree upon, it’s to always use sunscreen.

Talking about her own personal skincare resolution for 2022, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla shares, “My resolution is to apply sunscreen every day and to ensure that I apply it every two to three hours if I am outside in the sun. Some people have a misunderstanding that they don’t require sunscreen when they are not outdoors but that’s a myth. You need sunscreen all the time and every time because our environment has UVA and UVB rays which can penetrate glass doors and harm the skin which is why sunscreen should be the first and foremost rule followed by everybody.”

Asserting the importance of using sunscreen indoors, Dr Akanksha Singh Gautam shares, “The UVA rays which contribute to skin ageing and skin cancer can reach you even when you are indoors. And it’s not just the UV rays we are worried about but even the UVB rays that the skin is prone to. The blue light emitted by electronic devices like phones and laptops that we are constantly in contact with is equally harmful.

5. Incorporate collagen peptides into your routine

“As the modern-day woman continues to break barriers in the new-age world, our skin is exposed to external factors like pollution, dust, and many more that boost skin ageing considerably. My skincare resolution for 2022 would be to start early and stay consistent with an anti-ageing skincare regimen and incorporate one of the most efficient ingredients – Collagen Peptide. Considering that Collagen tends to decrease by 1% every year, it becomes ideal to start taking care of our skin by the age of 20 in order to help us preserve its natural health on a daily basis. Many collagen products, therefore, help in stimulating natural collagen production in our skin and body and boosts better skin penetration especially with innovations like Bio-available Technology. One can also opt for products that offer the right mix of Collagen Peptide (Pal-KTTKS) in aiding firmer-looking skin, Vitamin B3, and Glycerin that helps the skin retain moisture so it can stay firm and hydrated. As we enter the new year, Collagen Peptide promises to be the best ‘food for your skin’ and helps you get the skin you deserve making it plump, bouncy and healthy skin all day long,” shares Dr Geetika Mittal, the skin expert at Olay India.

6. Read up the holy trinity of skincare

“Sunscreen, ceramides and retinol – is probably the holy trinity of skincare,” says Dr Niketa Sonavane. “If you feel lost amid the umpteen skincare ingredients, trust my words and go with these. A cleanser and moisturiser that contains ceramides restore your protective barrier like no other. A sunscreen that blocks UVA, UVB, IR and HEV is all the protection that your skin needs. And a retinol cream on alternate nights will repair everything from acne, to pigmentation, to wrinkles without the slightest irritation.

7. Workout for great skin

“When it comes to New Year resolutions, it is usually fitness that is high on the minds of everyone. But how many of us do something for our skin? The skin being the largest organ of the body also deserves its due right to be kept fit. Poor nutrition, inadequate sleep or illness reflects on the skin (and the hair and nails too). An exercise program in the New Year will not benefit the body in general but also the skin in particular by increasing the blood flow to the skin. Do speak to your physician before you plan out an exercise regimen,” suggests Dr Subodh Sirur, consultant dermatologist at Masina Hospital.

8. Keep your skin moisturised and hydrated

When it comes to skincare, it’s easy to forget the basics which is why we turn to experts to drop in subtle reminders to keep your skin hydrated and well-moisturised. “Moisturising the skin enough according to your skin type is crucial. If you have dry skin then you should use the hyaluronic acid and ceramide based moisturiser. If you have oily skin then you should use hyaluronic acid-based which will not make the skin greasy. Lastly, drinking enough water is important. You should drink at least three to four litres of water a day so that your skin is hydrated and supple,” shares Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla.

So what skincare resolutions are you committing to in 2022?

