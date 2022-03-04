A foolproof guide to help you deal with textured skin

Real skin is textured skin! Everyone’s skin has texture, and it’s not an “issue” that has to be fixed. The uneven texture is only a reason for concern when it interferes with your skin’s health. And you don’t have to wait till to you see a dermatologist to get this concern resolved. Here are some tips to get you started right away.

How to smoothen out uneven skin texture

Have you ever touched your skin and discovered dry, rough patches in specific areas? Or observed that certain areas seem to produce more sebum than others? These are the most common signs of uneven skin texture. This is something that makeup cannot conceal, but it is something that you can take care of. Here’s your comprehensive guide to understanding and dealing with uneven skin texture.

What are skin texture issues?

Skin texture might include bumps, enlarged pores, rough patches, or anything else that makes your skin appear less smooth and radiant. If you have any of the above signs, you may also notice some discolouration or redness, because uneven skin texture is often linked with uneven skin tone or hyperpigmentation.

What causes uneven skin texture?

Uneven skin texture can be caused by a variety of factors. Sun damage, pollution, inconsistent skincare regimen, and poor diet and lifestyle habits are all factors to consider. Smoking and skipping meals, for example, can all contribute to textured skin. As you become older, your skin thins down due to collagen breakdown, reducing its natural radiance. Large pores, patchiness, and flaky skin that show through the cakey foundation (traitor alert!) can also be caused by your skin type, particularly dry skin.

How to improve uneven skin texture?

Exfoliate mindfully

Exfoliating your face is a critical step in obtaining and maintaining beautiful skin texture, as well as preventing unevenness by eliminating dull, rough skin cells. To that end, use only chemical exfoliants (like acids and peels in mild dosages) rather than abrasive scrubbing. Avoid scrubbing too hard or using exfoliators with too coarse a texture since this can cause abrasions and skin injury. Over-exfoliation, according to experts, can cause irritation and dryness of the skin (which means even more rough patches). Start with a gentle at-home exfoliator a few times each week, followed by a moisturiser.

Use salicylic acid if you have an acne-prone skin

If you have enlarged pores and are prone to blemishes, you may experience clogged pores and skin texture concerns. Mild exfoliation is essential for uneven skin texture, even during the summer months. If you’re acne-prone, experts recommend exfoliating with salicylic acid to help unclog the clogged pores and blackheads that may be making your pores seem bigger and more textured.

Soften skin with lactic acid

If you have rough skin that is also dry, lactic acid might help soften it. According to dermatologists, if you have naturally dry skin, this gentle exfoliating acid is the most hydrating of the chemical exfoliators in the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family, so you can hydrate while sloughing the dead skin away. For an even milder approach, experts recommend using hydrating moisturizers containing lactic acid.

Include Vitamin C in your routine

Vitamin C is widely regarded as one of the most effective skincare ingredients available, and its texture-levelling abilities play a significant role in this. Vit C’s pro-collagen and pro-elastin action smoothes out the surface of your skin. Its skin-repairing qualities are also lauded by regular users. UV and free radical damage, in particular, may be reversed exponentially with regular Vitamin C usage in your regimen.

Add a retinoid into your routine

Dermatologists also recommend including a retinoid into your skincare routine to assist accelerate cellular turnover and smooth the texture of your skin. Retinoids not only make your skin smoother and brighter but also increase collagen production and reinforce the walls of your pores. If you’re new to retinoids, start by massaging a pea-sized squeeze over your clean, moisturised skin once a week for one week, then twice a week for two weeks, then three times a week for three weeks, until you’re applying it every other night without dryness or irritation.

Go for an at-home peel

In-clinic laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, and acid peels will be more effective for advanced types of textured skin, such as deep acne scars and redness. However, if you want to safely incorporate some superficial peeling action into your regimen, we can help you. Overnight peels and sleeping masks exfoliate your skin while you sleep, which is ideal because skin cell turnover is highest at night. This also keeps your skin free of active ingredients during the day.

Wear sunscreen daily

Wearing a broad-spectrum SPF will assist so much with reducing all of the UV radiation damage that leads to uneven skin texture. Wear sunscreen and reapply it as needed throughout the day.

