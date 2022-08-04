facebook
Achieve a glow-from-within look with these illuminating moisturizers
Achieve a glow-from-within look with these illuminating moisturizers
04 Aug 2022 05:00 PM

Achieve a glow-from-within look with these illuminating moisturizers

Anushka Narula
We love a glowing complexion and feel that there is no such thing as too much highlighter. Whether you believe in the less-is-more mindset or a multi-step skincare routine, the ultimate result is the glow-from-within that we all want. An illuminating moisturizer is one sort of product we deem essential. This product offers you a lit-from-within look and natural dewiness; you may not even need to apply a highlighter. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite illuminating moisturizers for you to achieve that luminous finish.

Benefits of using an illuminating moisturizer

 

Glass skin

All you need to add to your foundation for that glass skin is some illuminating moisturizer. By mixing your foundation and illuminator, you get a glossy combination that gives you that gleaming, gorgeous makeup base. Apply concealer, powder, blush, and contour, and you’re set for the party! If you don’t want to apply foundation, the illuminating moisturizer alone will suffice.

Say bye-bye to dullness

Use an illuminating moisturizer to eliminate dullness. It quickly elevates your face by giving a natural, radiant glow. You can use it alone or with your foundation.

Hydrates the skin

Illuminating moisturizers can work wonders if you have naturally dry and dehydrated skin. A layer of illuminating moisturizer will nourish your skin and make it feel softer and smoother. It will not only hydrate your skin but will also give you a glow from within, a win-win situation!

Get your hands on the best illuminating moisturizers here

Belora Paris Illuminating Moisturizer

1 /9

Belora Paris Illuminating Moisturizer

Powered by real Nano gold, this light-weight illuminating moisturizer nourishes, hydrates, vitalizes skin, improves it’s firmness, elasticity, accelerates blood circulation & delays ageing process. What’s more, it helps revitalize & restore skin that has been harmed by harsh chemicals. AHAs & fruit exacts brighten up skin, reduce pigmentation, deeply moisturise & help with a glowing, youthful & radiant appearance.

Rating: 4/5

Price:
Rs 799
shop here
SUGAR Cosmetics Bling Leader Illuminating Moisturizer

2 /9

SUGAR Cosmetics Bling Leader Illuminating Moisturizer

A hydrating and lightweight moisturizer that gives your face the perfect glow. Enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter, SUGAR Bling Leader Illuminating Moisturiser helps protect your skin against pollution and leaves it soft and smooth. This illuminating moisturiser is also transfer-proof and non-sticky.

Rating: 4.3/5

Price:
Rs 499
shop here
Glamglow Women Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

3 /9

Glamglow Women Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer is enriched with vitamins, botanicals, hyaluronic acid, and Teaoxi golden root technology that instantly floods dull skin with hydration/moisture for healthy-looking radiance. The ultimate quick fix with super-powered botanicals in a soft cream texture, Glowstarter delivers a rush of hyaluronic acid, plus vitamins and green tea for energized and moisturized skin.

Rating: 4.2/5

Price:
Rs 3,700
shop here
Olay Day Cream Luminous Moisturiser (SPF 24)

4 /9

Olay Day Cream Luminous Moisturiser (SPF 24)

Olay Luminous Brightening Day Cream is a great solution for a well-protected, moisturised and translucent skin. Enriched with Vitamin B and E, and Pro-Vitamin B5 complex, it deeply hydrates your skin and helps to even out the complexion, leaving your skin more radiant. The special formula with broad spectrum SPF24 gently protects the surface of your skin from daily incidental UV exposure.

Rating: 4.3/5

Price:
Rs 499
shop here
Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum

5 /9

Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum

This Bright Boost Illuminating Serum is formulated with turmeric extract and Neoglucosamine to visibly improve skin tone, texture & clarity. Exfoliates & reduces appearance of dark spots & hyperpigmentation.

Rating: 4.4/5

Price:
Rs 1,299
shop here
Lakme Lumi Cream

6 /9

Lakme Lumi Cream

For women who are on the go and could use the extra minutes before stepping out, the new Lakmé Lumi cream is here to the rescue. This cream lets you get that perfect look of makeup with the benefits of skincare for any occasion. It is a lightweight moisturising cream which has a hint of glow in it. It moisturises the skin along with giving it a light 3D glow. It helps to get that perfect look of makeup with the benefits of skincare.

Rating: 4.3/5

Price:
Rs 299
shop here
M.A.C Strobe Cream

7 /9

M.A.C Strobe Cream

M∙A∙C Strobe Cream is the ultimate quick fix for skin. Their strobing moisturiser, super-powered with potent botanicals, nutritious vitamins, and a mega-dose of green tea, boosts tired-looking skin. This luminous moisturiser, doubling as a liquid highlighter, brightens and clarifies your look with iridescent particles. Adds the softest glow to skin, whether you’re in the sunlight or spotlight.

Rating: 4.4/5

Price:
Rs 3,400
shop here
Colorbar Spotlight Illuminating Lotion

8 /9

Colorbar Spotlight Illuminating Lotion

Lend a soft glow to your skin using this Colorbar Spotlight Illuminating Lotion. Enriched with mulberry extract, its light-reflecting pigments evens out skin tone, minimises the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, and gives you an instant, long-lasting glow.

Rating: 4.1/5

Price:
Rs 950
shop here
Lotus Herbals Probrite Illuminating Radiance Serum+Crème

9 /9

Lotus Herbals Probrite Illuminating Radiance Serum+Crème

Lotus Herbals PROBRITE Illuminating Radiance Serum+Creme is a highly concentrated skin supplement that hydrates the skin and fights against the ill effects of the environmental pollution. This ultra-rich formula is infused with ‘Probiotic Active Complex’ helps skin’s good bacteria to brighten up the complexion and restore the skin’s natural lusture and sheen.

Rating: 4.2/5

 

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 695
shop here
glowing skin moisturisers natural glow illuminating moisturiser
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
