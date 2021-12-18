All we want for Christmas… are big beauty hampers filled with our favourite goodies

Beauty hampers that we wish would magically appear under our trees this Christmas.
It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. Restaurants, hotels, malls and even homes are all decked with glimmering fir trees, bells and holly. Everywhere you go, there’s talk of meals topped with delicious rum cakes and glasses of eggnog (or mulled wine). There are invites to afternoon brunches with old friends and new. The joie de vivre that the Christmas season brings with it is simply irresistible, and it’s also got us engulfed in the spirit of gifting. And sometimes, receiving.
Whether you’re looking for an office Secret Santa exchange or looking to give a loved one a unique gift, these beauty gifting hampers are a great way to spread the Christmas spirit. While beauty gifting is still in its nascent stages, beauty advent calendars that help you do a little countdown to Christmas are big internationally. And while we love the ones that brands like L’Occiane and MAC offer in India, we are starting small by picking beauty boxes that target specific concerns or are dedicated to helping you achieve a festive glow. Even sprinkled with Christmas themed paraphernalia in certain cases. Packed with curated beauty goodies and some iconic products, these beauty hampers are an easy and sure-shot way to spread Christmas cheer.
18 Beauty hampers for Christmas gifting:
Looks like HOB got the memo that Christmas beauty hampers need to have all the elements of the festival. Their exclusive gift boxes are packed with skincare essentials, handmade chocolates, aromatic hand-poured candles, herb-infused tea. and is packed in handmade festive wrapping. The House of Beauty box also contains their Jade Guasha face tool, Immunity Booster Multivitamin, Hydrabright Face Wash, Breathing Spray and Kumkumadi Oil.
Price: Rs 2,499
It’s hard to wake up looking fresh and dewy-eyed after a debaucherous Christmas eve. Coming to your rescue is Vanity Wagon’s curated beauty box called ‘The Night Before Christmas Box’. Packed with K-beauty bestsellers, the box is designed for dry to combination skin. Inside you will find the SNP prep Peptaronic Cream (to moisturise your skin), Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask (to lock in the moisture after a long night) and COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask (to ensure you wake up with clear and soft skin).
Price: Rs 2,312
We might be partial towards Kama Ayurveda’s skincare products but that doesn’t change the fact that the Kama Head-To-Toe Solutions Gift Box is a great buy. Containing their star products like Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil (50ml), Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment (50ml), Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser (8ml) and Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser (8ml), it’s a pocket-friendly pick for those interested in acquainting themselves to the beauty label.
Price: Rs 950
A personalised bundle is a great way to show you care this Christmas. Start with the haircare boxes from The Switch Fix that helps you pick shampoo and conditioners based on your scalp, hair types and concern.
Price: Rs 1,347
We love brands that curate boxes filled with their bestselling products. The Deyga Organics hamper delights with its most-loved products all created using traditional handmade recipes with fresh organic ingredients. Inside you will find the Beetroot Lip Balm, Charcoal Bath Bar, Aloe Vera Gel, Hair Growth Oil, Rose & Mulethi FacePack, Foot Butter, Rose Water Toner.
Price: Rs 3,500
While we love getting our dose of Vitamin D courtesy the warm winter sun, it does have some repercussions on our skin. Love Earth’s Glow Getter Kit brightens, evens out and hydrates the skin.
Price: Rs 1,125
The gifting sets from Forest Essentials are some of the finest in the market with their beautiful packaging and heavenly scents. The design of the box for the Perfumed Bath Rituals Box Nargis is inspired by Mughal Architecture and its beautiful inlay designs on marble. This spirit of opulence is translated into the body care products infused with potent extracts of the precious Kashmiri Nargis flower. The box contains their Cleansing Shower Butter Nargis (100g), Body Polisher Nargis With Raw Cane Sugar (100g), After Replenishing Bath & Shower Oil Nargis (130ml), Body Mist Nargis (130ml) and Silken Dusting Powder Nargis (100g).
Price: Rs 6,500
Fill your friend’s stocking with some serious skincare goodies courtesy of The Moms Co. Their Festive Limited Edition Gift Box includes our 11 natural, toxin-free products that will help you attain clear, moisturised skin and healthy hair. It also contains a scented candle, a pouch, a jade roller and a decorative hanging for your Christmas tree.
Price: Rs 3,999
A beauty gettogether that we are excited to crash is this collaborative kit from J-Beauty brand, DHC with K-Beauty brand belif. The Let’s Glow Together gift set is a brilliant way to try out two cult favourite brands and get radiant, hydrated skin at the same time. Try DHC’s signature Deep Cleansing Oil (30 ml) and Face Wash Powder (15gm) followed by belif Numero 10 Essence(10 ml) and the true cream Moisturising Bomb (10ml) for a complete skincare routine.
Price: Rs 999
In order to commemorate Kiehl’s 170th birthday, the brand has come up with a range of gift boxes with the brand’s most loved skincare products. The box’s whimsical patterns are designed in collaboration with artist, Marylou Faure. The Skin Rescue Kit detoxifies skin by drawing out dirt and toxins with products like Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque (125ml), Calendula Toner (125ml) and Ultra Facial Cream (28ml). The kit also contains samples of Calendula Face Wash, Clear Correcting Deluxe and CC Brightening Smoothening Mist.
Price: Rs 5,490.00
It’s time to pucker up under the mistletoe so get your lips ready with Plum’s Candy Melts Lip Balm Gift Set. With flavours like refreshingly fruity melon, minty and decadent chocolate, berrylicious and red velvet colour lip balm, your Christmas is sure to be smacking one.
Price: Rs 1,880
The year is coming to an end and it’s absolutely vital that you slot some time for R&R to come out refreshed on the other side. Delivering this promise is SkinKraft’s Indulgence Body Kit with seven of their bestsellers. The kit includes the Restorative fresh-water body wash, Skin Energise Avocado Body Massage Oil, Sound Sleep Calming Pillow Mist, Deep Moisturising Hand Butter, Buff & De-Tan Exfoliating Body Scrub, Floral Island Refreshing Body Mist, Elevated Hydration and Skin Renewing Body Lotion.
Price: Rs 1,499
Enhance your beauty with this collection of all-natural greatest hits and new loves. uplifting citruses, blissful florals, and grounding herbals come together to help you feel your best from morning to night. The set of Kumkumadi face oil and Rejuvenate after bath oil uses traditional cold pressing methods that preserve their natural goodness. On the plus side, the sustainable and green packaging makes it a great gift for your eco-conscious friend.
Price: Rs 3,500
Products that are gentle on your skin and the environment, the Juicy Chemistry gifting kits are a no brainer if you’re looking for organic skincare. The Skin Reviving Gift Set contains the Kakadu Plum, Matcha & Blood Orange Face Mask (20gm), Sugarcane & Grapefruit Organic AHA rich soap (100gms), Bulgarian Rose Water Toner (50ml), Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Balm (5gms) that’s a great for some at-home treatments.
Winters aren’t always gentle on your skin so its essential you up the ante on your skincare routine with specialised products. Earth Rhythm’s Dry and Dehydrated Skin Care Kit helps restore and hydrate your skin. A Restore Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Phyto-Ceramide Deep Moisturiser packed in one set ensure you keep your winter regime in check.
Rs 2,383
The Tiffany Blue can brighten anyone’s Christmas especially when it comes packed with one of their unique fragrances. The Tiffany Rose Gold perfume boasts fruity blackcurrant notes paired with pink pepper and lychee fruit. A sparkling fragrance with delicate floral notes and a deep musk base, it’s a great gift for your special someone.
Price: Rs 7,600 (50ml) and Rs 9,100 (75ml)
The launch of the iconic Lolita Lempicka fragrance in India is reason enough to indulge. Named after the French designer and perfumer, it’s a romantic and intoxicating fragrance. The EDP has notes of liquorice flower and spice making it a great choice for the festive season.
Price: Rs 4,005 (30ml)
It’s the season to spread happiness and The Body Shop’s Gift of Joy kit manages to do so with its beautiful bath products. Prep your skin for the winters with hydrating bath and body products like the Mango Shower Gel (60ml), Shea Shower Cream (60ml), Shea Body Butter (50ml), Mango Hand Cream (30ml), Shea Lip Butter (10ml) and a Jute Scrubber. The set comes in a handwoven, reusable gift chest made with recycled paper. The chest is designed by Milan Bhattarai, a member of Get Paper Industry based in Nepal.
Price: Rs 2,625
