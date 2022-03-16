Enjoy hydrated and healthy skin this season with the 10 best aloe vera buys

Aloe vera, aka Aloe barbadensis miller, is one of those natural ingredients that have abundant health benefits. This plant belongs to the Asphodelaceae family, which is popular for its therapeutic properties and is the go-to product for healing. And as a result, a lot of skincare and traditional medicine brands use aloe vera gel as an ingredient. This plant possesses antioxidants and nutrients like vitamin B, vitamin E and folic acid that are often used for skin rejuvenation.
Aloe vera also has anthraquinones, minerals, fatty acids, hormones, lignin, saponins salicylic acids, amino acids, and more. The ancient ayurvedic plant has amazing antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that work wonders for your skin. Check out these 10 must-have aloe vera products if you want a hydrated skin texture this summer.
Must-have aloe vera for your summer beauty regime
Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask helps hydrate and soothe your skin with moisture, and it also helps reduce signs of distress. It is suited for all skin types and gives you a refreshing surge of cooling hydration after applying.
Mario Badescu Face Mist With Aloe- Herbs & Rosewater is rich in Aqua (water), Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Extract, and more. It re-energizes and revives your skin with an infusion of botanicals that leaves it feeling cool and clean.
This is a rich, nourishing eye cream that instantly helps with hydrating, smoothing, and firming the look of your skin. It possesses a proprietary superfood blend, firming peptides, calming sunflower oil, and soothing aloe. Superfood Hydrate + Firm Peptide Eye Cream works best for fine lines, wrinkles, dryness.
Soothing Face Mist is a hydrating face spray that soothes stressed skin. It is formulated with rosewater to soothe, aloe vera to hydrate, and glycerin to lock in moisture. The spray helps in sealing hydration when applied right before serums and moisturisers.
Innisfree Aloe Vera Revital Sleeping Pack is stuffed with Jeju chemical, an aloe pulp that provides intensive hydration while you are asleep. It helps in soothing UV rays of damaged skin while providing intensive moisture to the skin.
Dark circles? No need to lose your cool. Milk Makeup’s self-cooling under-eye patches are the perfect way to fake a full night’s sleep. Infused with our favourite morning (and afternoon) energy booster, the patches contain caffeine to stimulate microcirculation and de-puff tired eyes. Brightening and hydrating, they also have soothing seawater, aloe, and lavender to calm and hydrate.
The Body Shop Aloe MultiUse Soothing Gel is a new refreshing, lightweight face and body gel from The Body Shop that hydrates and helps soothe dry, sensitive skin. This gel is non-greasy and gentle on the skin and can be used as an overnight leave-on mask to restore the texture of your skin.
The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Day Cream is a gentle moisturiser that helps in calming sensitive and dry skin. Made up without fragrance, colour, preservatives and alcohol, this cream is a perfect choice if you have sensitive skin.
Sesderma Hidraloe Aloe Gel is a refreshing gel for your skin that soothes, deeply nourishes, reduces redness and itching. It consists of 100% aloe vera extract that helps in repairing, hydrating, and protecting the skin.
Forest Essentials Aloe Vera & Neem Hair Cleanser is natural, sulphate free shampoo that is infused with purifying neem and healing aloe vera. It forms an excellent blend for cleansing and nourishing your hair and making them softer, more lustrous and stronger from the roots.
Hero image: Courtesy Pisauikan/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy Shutterstock