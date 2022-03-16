Enjoy hydrated and healthy skin this season with the 10 best aloe vera buys

Aloe vera, aka Aloe barbadensis miller, is one of those natural ingredients that have abundant health benefits. This plant belongs to the Asphodelaceae family, which is popular for its therapeutic properties and is the go-to product for healing. And as a result, a lot of skincare and traditional medicine brands use aloe vera gel as an ingredient. This plant possesses antioxidants and nutrients like vitamin B, vitamin E and folic acid that are often used for skin rejuvenation.

Aloe vera also has anthraquinones, minerals, fatty acids, hormones, lignin, saponins salicylic acids, amino acids, and more. The ancient ayurvedic plant has amazing antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that work wonders for your skin. Check out these 10 must-have aloe vera products if you want a hydrated skin texture this summer.

Must-have aloe vera for your summer beauty regime