Are powder cleansers gentler for your skin? We find out…

For most of us, our regular facial cleansers or face washes come in either gel, liquid, or cream form. So what are powder cleansers and are they an effective addition to your skincare regime?

Powder cleansers are essentially dehydrated or concentrated versions of your regular facial cleansers that are in powder format. A dash of water and you can lather them up for use. With origins in Japanese or J-Beauty, powder cleansers are not just a gimmicky product but are often enriched with natural active ingredients. A more effective and travel-friendly format that keeps your skin moisturised and leaves a brighter glow.

These grainy formulas are also great for sensitive skin as they allow you to control the exfoliation level. It is for this reason that they are touted as the better form of cleansing. “Powder cleansers are actually POWER cleansers, primarily because they don’t contain water or aqua whatsoever, so all active ingredients remain potent and undiluted. These cleansers have ingredients in their most concentrated form – the results are almost instant. They also give you the ease to customise them every time you use them. The amount of water you add affects the exfoliation intensity – so whether your skin is feeling congested, dry, or sensitive on any given day, the power is in your hands as to which kind of cleanser you make to take care of it,” shares Amritha Gaddam, Founder & CEO of The Tribe Concepts.

Scroll down to see our top powder cleansers available in India:

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Indulgeo Essentials.