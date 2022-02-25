Are sleeping masks the best way to self-care at a time like this? You bet!

Sleeping masks are not new, they are seen as an occasional party for your skin or a lazy girl’s option to look good the next day. Now, with the pandemic still around us and skincare becoming self-care, sleeping masks are now about delivering the right amount of pampering, easing your skin into a non-stress zone and waking up to beautiful skin. Beauty sleep has a new meaning now.

Skincare routines are all about choosing the right products and maintaining consistency – when you get that going, it means you have created for yourself an optimal skin regime. While day routines are fairly simple with CTM (Cleanse-Tone-Moisturise), with all the stress and uncertainty and some of us experiencing insomnia, night routines must be customised and optimised to self-care. That’s why, along with your night creams and toners, we also need to add one more layer to our lives – the quintessential sleeping mask.

WOW Skin Science is known to craft organic, transformative skincare products and the Aloe Vera Sleeping Mask is no exception. Charged with antioxidants and the enriching properties of aloe vera, witch hazel, and green tea, this mask has the power to regenerate your skin cells and leave you with a dewy, youthful complexion in the morning.

The wonderful amalgamation of haldi and Hyaluronic acid can do wonders to your skin overnight. While haldi is anti-bacterial, Hyaluronic acid provides intense moisturisation. Get acne-free, dazzling, smooth skin with just a few dabs of this mask by Dr. Sheth’s. The best part? It’s devoid of harmful chemicals and is also pregnancy-safe.

After a long, tiring day, your day needs to rest just like your body. MamaEarth’s restorative gel-cream sleeping mask lets your skin cells rest and rejuvenate overnight so you don’t have to wake up to a flaky skin. Dermatologically tested, the solution is compatible with all skin types and devoid of toxic chemicals.

Quench the thirst of your parched skin with the overnight rescue mask by The Body Shop. Formulated with hemp seed oil, this mask works its magic through the night without staining your pillows or turning your skin greasy. It prevents cell damage and cleanses pores to bring out a moist glowing appearance early in the morning.

Your skin deserves love through the night as much as it does during the day. This facial mask from ENN After 9 can prove to be the best addition to your nighttime skincare routine. Enriched with natural oils and pomegranate extracts, the gentle formula replenishes your skin by repairing dead cells and enhancing your skin’s elasticity to improve the appearance.

Ever heard of a sleeping mask that’s creamy yet oil-free? If not, introduce yourself to the remarkable Moisture Surge Overnight Mask by Clinique. It does give complete justice to its name by deeply moisturising your skin while you take your regular beauty nap. Waking up to soft, glowing skin is no more a myth!

Keihl brings a mild overnight hydrating masque that can help your skin’s health recover from the stress of a tiring day. Ingredients like desert plant and fountain plant extracts deeply moisturise your skin while Glacial Glycoprotein lends essential nutrients to regenerate your skin cells. Suitable for all skin types, this facial toner does not contain sulphates and parabens.

If you’re looking for a hydrating face mask, the Hydro Bank Sleeping Mask from Revolution is the one for you. It’s as light as water and easily penetrates your skin to cleanse your pores and provide extra nourishment. Say goodbye to dry, dull, flaky skin in the morning in the most effective way!

Give your skin an intense rush of hydration with vitamin C-infused non-sticky gel masks from Love Earth. A lightweight formula, this mask is the best bet for oily skin. A key ingredient in the formula, Glutathione is known to fight free radicals that cause cell damage. The mask does wonders sitting on your skin overnight by boosting collagen production to leave your skin super bouncy in the morning.

Who wouldn’t like to wake up to plump, bouncy skin every morning? With Lakmé’s Absolute Hydra Pro Overnight Gel, that’s an easy yes! Infused with Hyaluronic acid, the formula glides on your skin to nourish it intensely and bring out its natural glow in the morning. A great supplement to this would be to use Lakmé’s Absolute Hydra Pro Gel Crème during the day.

As the name suggests, your skin literally drinks up this intensive overnight mask from Origins. There’s no hurry to jump out of bed and rinse it off right after you open your eyes. Let your skin soak in the goodness of avocado butter and replenish itself in the matter of just one night with these sleep masks.

Let your facial nerves calm down at the magical touch of this watermelon-enriched night mask by Glow Recipe. The solution is pillow-proof and formulated with healing properties of Hyaluronic acid, AHAs and of course, watermelon extracts. It glides gently on your skin to refine your pores to give you fresh, radiant skin right after you get out of bed.

Say hello to supple, hydrated skin every morning with Corsx’s Rice Overnight Spa Mask. The rice extracts infused in this overnight treatment solution penetrate deep into your skin’s layer overnight to nourish it from within and leave your skin glowing like a sunflower. For better absorption, massage gently in circular motions all over your face.

Filled with hyaluronic acid, this plumping mask hydrates your skin overnight getting rid of all tiredness and stress. It also contains cucumber and chamomile to soothe the skin.

Perfect for dull, lifeless, tired and stressed out skin and one that is facing environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV lights on a daily basis, this mask gives you youthful skin as it contains Immortelle Essential Oil that helps fight the visible signs of ageing alongside Immortelle Super Aqueous Extract that helps skin’s resistance against the effects of environmental aggressors such as blue light and loads of hyaluronic acid.

The fact that this mask contains yuzu is an interesting idea, it refreshes the skin and gives it a boost of moisture – it helps plump up dull, dehydrated skin.

Daily brightening sleeping masks are all about the glow and instant glow at that. They form a moisture barrier throughout the night and give your skin that much-needed hydration, brightening skin without stickiness.

Armed with the unique Sleep Tox technology, it revitalises tired skin and keeps skin hydrated and supple. It’s a light gel formula and it’s the most popular sleep mask around. Other noteworthy ones from the same family are: Cica Sleep Mask and the Lavender Sleep Mask .

It contains the star ingredient Centella Asiatica and helps with blemishes, scars, dull skin and uneven skin tone – Rovectin is known for it’s effective formulations and this mask is perfect for barrier repair too.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are sleeping masks?

Sleeping masks are the last layer of your nighttime skincare routine. They are used to give solace to tired, dry skin and work during the night so skin can repair and relax. They are packed with additives and take care of your specific skin issues – whether it’s hyperpigmentation, stress, dullness or uneven skin tone.

Are sleeping masks the same as night creams?

Do not mistake sleeping masks for moisturisers or night creams – they address a specific problem and are responsible for giving your skin hydration and lift and combating dark circles. They help seal and optimise your serums, creams and more as well as give your skin that much-needed boost. If you are looking at a glow, a sleeping mask will be your best over-night bet. The theory is that the actives in a sleeping mask get slowly released through the night and seep into the skin, it’s a longer but more profound process and you wake up with brighter, plumped skin.

Do overnight face masks work?

If your skin is showing any sign of premature ageing like wrinkles or fine lines, overnight facial masks can do wonders to your skin. As you can wear it overnight, your skin completely absorbs it to stay hydrated for long hours. Moisturisation is a key step in any skincare routine and overnight masks adequately fulfills that.

Who should use overnight face masks?

Overnight face masks are ideal for anyone who likes to follow a dedicated skincare regime. But it is essential for those who face skin issues like acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, irritation, etc.

Do overnight face masks cause pimples, rashes & issues?

Overnight facial masks are created to relieve you of skin problems. However, if your skin is too sensitive, not every product might be suitable for you. Some active ingredients might react to your skin and cause irritation or rashes. It’s best to consult a dermatologist before you purchase any skincare product.

What is the right time to put on a night mask?

The best time to put on a night mask is before you go to bed at night. Remember to cleanse your face before applying your mask to enjoy added benefit.

Are there any DIY overnight masks options?

If you prefer home remedies for skincare, there are a few DIY overnight facial mask recipes that you might find effective. You can make a mask out of 2 tbsp each of oatmeal and honey. Soak the oatmeal in honey to let it soften. Once it softens, grind it to make a paste. Apply the paste and leave it on overnight. Don’t forget to cover your pillow with a cloth or soft towel. Wash it off in the morning.

Other options of active ingredients include dairy cream (1 tbsp) and lemon juice (¼ tbsp). You can also mix turmeric with milk or apply mashed tomato for better results.

Can sleeping masks be used everyday?

Not really, these are potent formulations taking care of a multitude of issues so stick to 2-3 times a week depending on it’s ingredients and the strength of the formulations.

Do you need to wash off a sleeping mask?

A sleeping mask can be worn overnight without a worry – they need not be washed off and can be a part of your skin care routine.

How to layer your sleeping mask?

After your double-cleanse, serum routine, move onto a sleeping mask instead of a night cream. They say, a good 30 minutes before bedtime allows for it to sink in and not mess with your pillow covers.