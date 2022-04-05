Here’s why argan oil is good for your skin (plus, the best argan oils to buy)

Argan oil is one of those miraculous ingredients that you see in every product and read about in every skincare article—but you might not know what it is, how to use it, or its game-changing benefits. Here, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about argan oil and what it does for your skin.

Everything to know about argan oil for skin

What does argan oil do for the skin?

Because each face oil has a unique composition, weight, and absorption rate, some are more suited for specific skin types and issues than others. Castor and grapeseed oils, for example, help to reduce excess oil on acne-prone skin, while coconut and avocado oils are extremely rich moisturisers for dry skin.

Argan oil is in the middle of the spectrum—neither it’s too heavy nor too light, making it suitable for all skin types. It contains omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and linoleic acids, which help mildly hydrate your skin, soften dry patches, and even minimise acne. It’s essentially nature’s skin-protective, skin-nourishing superfood.

Does argan oil clog pores?

In theory, anything might clog your pores, especially if your skin is naturally sensitive to a particular ingredient. However, unlike certain oils that are known to be extremely comedogenic— “pore-clogging,” such as coconut oil and olive oil—argan oil is on the lower end of the risk scale.

In reality, argan oil has a comedogenicity value of zero (out of five). That, believe it or not, is more than you can say for other ingredients in your face cream and makeup.

Does argan oil help with acne?

According to experts, slathering oil on oily, acne-prone skin might be beneficial. People frequently break out not because they have naturally oily skin but because their skin barrier has become dry, damaged, and inflamed as a result of a severe acne product regime. That damaged skin barrier then overcompensates by generating even more oil, which clogs pores and causes breakouts. Argan oil has the potential to help break the cycle.

According to experts, the vitamin E in argan oil not only acts as an anti-inflammatory for red, reactive skin but also “helps control your skin’s oil production by balancing out your sebum levels, so you’ll have fewer breakouts and less irritation than before.” Furthermore, all of the antioxidants present naturally in argan oil are believed to help soothe eczema and reduce scars. Are you starting to understand why everyone loves it?

How to use argan oil on your face?

To debunk a common skincare misconception, oils are not moisturisers. Oils are classified as “occlusives,” which means they function as a barrier to prevent moisture from evaporating from your skin (like how foil keeps your food warm). So, apply oils on slightly damp skin to trap all that water in your pores, or massage it on top of your moisturiser to seal in all of the hydrating ingredients.

Because argan oil is lightweight, it seeps in and absorbs rapidly, leaving you with a subtle, glow-y sheen rather than an oil slick. If you’re concerned about appearing shiny throughout the day, use oils after washing your face at night instead. Sure, your pillowcase will have some oil marks, but it’s worth it when you have a hydrating, nourishing, softening, acne-fighting, scar-fading, lightweight miracle in a bottle.

All Images: Courtesy Unsplash