Banana in skincare: Benefits, side effects, best products and more

Watermelon, cucumber, pineapple, rice, and coconut have long been stalwarts in the skin and hair care industry, despite being foods we wouldn’t think twice about on the kitchen counter. They now have a new party guest: banana. Banana is a blossoming ingredient in beauty since it is high in nutrients that promote healthy skin. It hydrates and moisturises dry skin, leaving it smooth and supple since it is high in potassium and moisture. Continue reading to learn everything, including the benefits, best banana skincare products and more.

Benefits of banana for skin

Brightens skin

A benefit of using banana on skin is banana pulp contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and acts as a natural exfoliant for the skin, removing dead skin cells.

Banana peels are anti-microbial

Banana peels are naturally anti-microbial due to their high polyphenol content and are an excellent method to cleanse your skin. These polyphenols also have antioxidant effects, which is why banana peel oil is a fantastic component to use in face serums, according to experts.

Anti-Ageing effects

Bananas, popularly known as nature’s botox, contain anti-wrinkle ingredients that help eliminate age spots and prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. You can gently nourish, exfoliate, and protect mature skin by combining it with other wrinkle-fighting pantry products.

Prevents sun damage

While a face mask can replace regular sunscreen, another benefit of bananas on skin is that they do contain antioxidants that may enhance your skin’s natural ability to protect itself from sun damage. The most notable are vitamins A, C, and E.

Great for stresses, dehydrated skin

Banana peel is also incredibly cooling and anti-inflammatory, making it ideal for use on dry or acne-prone skin. Banana pulp is utilised for its moisturising and hydrating characteristics, and it is often used in hand, body, and face treatments to thoroughly nourish the skin.

Potential side effects of using banana on skin

Although unusual, an allergic response to this form of face mask is likely. If you are allergic to bananas or latex, you should avoid using a banana face mask. Pollen allergies might increase your chances of developing banana allergies.

The following symptoms may indicate an allergic response to banana face mask:

Itching skin

Swelling of the skin

Sneezing

Wheezing, and other asthma symptoms

A severe allergic response from bananas is also possible. Anaphylaxis is a potentially fatal disorder that need immediate medical attention. Breathing difficulty, face puffiness, and fainting are all symptoms.

DIY banana face masks

Banana face mask for glowing skin

This tropical face mask will give your skin a healthy, natural-looking glow, and it’s gentle enough for all skin types.

1. In a bowl, mash one-half of a banana.

2. Add 1 tablespoon orange juice and 1 tablespoon honey.

3. Apply the mask on your face (lumps are perfectly OK!) then leave the mixture to sit for 15 minutes.

4. After rinsing with lukewarm water, moisturise.

Banana face mask for dry skin

1. Mash half a banana with a fork and stir in 1 tablespoon organic honey.

2. Mix it thoroughly before applying it to your face and neck.

3. Allow it to sit on your face for 15 minutes or more, depending on how dry your skin is currently.

4. Rinse it well with warm to cold water.

Banana face mask for sun protection

1. Combine half an avocado and half a banana.

2. Mash thoroughly, then stir in 1 tablespoon yogurt and 1 teaspoon honey.

3. Squeeze one Vitamin E capsule into the mixture, mix well, and apply an even layer to your face and neck.

4. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Banana face mask for pimples and oily skin

1. Mash half a ripe banana with its peel, then add 1 teaspoon of smooth neem paste (make the mixture by blending a handful of neem leaves) and half a teaspoon of turmeric.

2. To make an even paste, thoroughly combine all of the ingredients.

3. Apply it on your entire face and neck. Then sit back and wait for the pack to do its thing!

4. Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Snag the best banana skincare here

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels