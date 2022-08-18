Bath bombs are literally exploding all over my Instagram feed

Turn your weekly soak into a therapeutic session filled with fizz, foam, and fun as we drop the bath bombs in.

Have you heard of the term bathscaping? This Instagram-led trend is all about making your tub into a perfect sanctuary of calm for the gram. Borrowed from the term, tablescaping, this trend was born in the lockdown and is all about adding chic bath trays, a glass of wine, a cup of herbal tea, scented candles, crystals, glossy novels, and more to your space in order to create the perfect ambience. It creates an illusion of sheer serenity, and well, we’re here for it. Adding to this calm picture is the explosion of bath bombs. Add colourful little balls to a basic bath and you instantly get an uber luxurious and exciting experience.

So what exactly are bath bombs? Originally called aqua sizzlers, they are single-use spherical blends of fragrant essential oils, citric acid, and sodium bicarbonate that dissolve in water. These effervescent balls turn a regular dip in the tub into a fun experience (kids especially love it). It’s not all smoke and no substance, bath bombs once dissolved release delicious scents and emollients that clean and moisturise your skin. There are other benefits as well such as providing a relaxing sleep, and getting your body rid of bad odours. While ingredients like lavender can decrease blood pressure, heart rate, and temperature, others like epsom salt boost your mood and ease your back pain.

Traditionally spherical, you can now find bath bombs in a plethora of shapes – oval, heart, cubes, and with some unique motifs. Deep diving into Instagram accounts filled with videos of bath bombs can be a dangerous thing. There are ones shaped like a rainbow that release the entire VIBGYOR of colours and ones with cute characters to uplift your mood. The history of bath bombs can be traced back to the luxury handmade soap company, Lush (one that we greatly miss in India). However, here are some fun options for your weekend soak.

The best bath bombs available in India: