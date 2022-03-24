Beat the heat with these 15 best refreshing face mists

We’re well into the sweltering heat of summer, and keeping your makeup from looking like a melted Picasso painting is becoming increasingly difficult. Besides retreating to your air-conditioned home, try adding these face mists to your beauty arsenal.

Best face mists to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer

We’ve got you covered with the finest mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull, dry complexion, or want to beat the heat and boost your mood. So, keep your cool this summer with our round-up of the best products.