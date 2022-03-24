Beat the heat with these 15 best refreshing face mists

We’re well into the sweltering heat of summer, and keeping your makeup from looking like a melted Picasso painting is becoming increasingly difficult. Besides retreating to your air-conditioned home, try adding these face mists to your beauty arsenal.
Best face mists to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer
We’ve got you covered with the finest mists that’ll uplift and refresh your skin, whether you’re trying to calm irritated skin, brighten a dull, dry complexion, or want to beat the heat and boost your mood. So, keep your cool this summer with our round-up of the best products.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
- Cactus Flower Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
- Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rose Water
- Facial Tonic Mist Panchpushp
- Plum Green Tea Range Revitalizing Sustainable Face Mist
- PIXI Rose Glow Mist
- Estee Lauder Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist
- Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist
- Vitamin C Energizing Face Mist
- Kama Ayurveda Pure Vetiver Water
- Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
- LOreal Paris UV Perfect Aqua Essence City UV Mist Sunscreen with SPF 50+
- Glossier Soothing Face Mist
Elizabeth Arden’s ultra-fine Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, infused with açai berry and energising caffeine, instantly hydrates and brightens dull, tired skin.
Cactus flowers can survive in extreme environments by retaining moisture, so it’s no wonder that a mist containing “cactus flower” (a substance rich in amino acids, vitamin C, and calcium) will relieve dry, tight skin on contact. In terms of radiance, ginseng is an energetic ingredient that promotes circulation and brightens the complexion.
Glow Recipe’s juicy facial mist will have you glowing in no time. It not only smells delicious thanks to the watermelon, but it also keeps skin looking plump with hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower AHA.
Drunk Elephant’s restorative spray will protect your skin from the elements. Its formula includes fermented sake, which helps to improve your skin’s barrier and protect it from environmental factors.
Mist your face with the pro-favourite Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water to get a major glow in seconds. It’s made from gardenia, rose, and aloe vera and is popular among makeup artists and aestheticians.
Facial Tonic Mist Panchpushp is made from five Ayurvedic floral, fruit and herbal extracts, captured and crystallised at the height of potency. These ingredients are then steam distilled for their pure essential oils and their fresh floral water residue to prepare this intensely hydrating facial toner.
This face mist instantly refreshes, cools, and revitalises your skin. The aloe juice soothes both you and your skin. It contains antioxidant green tea ingredients that help to reduce blemishes. The best thing is that it is 100% vegan and recyclable, which is great for the planet.
8 /15
The dual-phase nourishing elixir has an incredible list of ingredients, including a combination of flower oils, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. Rose oil soothes, heals, and moisturises the skin (ideal for people who suffer from redness, irritation, acne, or Rosacea), leaving it with a natural ‘lit from within’ glow. It also works as a lightweight, moisturising primer, an invisible shield against free radicals, a midday make-up refresher, and a frizzy flyaway hair tamer.
Estée Lauder’s makeup setting and refreshing spray will keep your face looking flawless all day. Apply shortly after applying makeup to lock in your look and throughout the day to keep looking refreshed.
“Fresh” and “face mist” go along like vitamins C and E, which is to say, extremely well. This revitalising Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist has skin-brightening nutrients derived from citrus fruit, as well as a magnesium and zinc blend to help snap sleep-deprived skin back into shape.
Instantly refresh your skin and boost radiance with their energising face mist. Perfect for enhancing dull complexions and on- the-go hydration.
Steam distilled from the roots of perennial vetiver grass native to Aligarh region in north India, this vetiver water is a refreshing face and body mist that is highly cooling, earthy and rejuvenating. A natural astringent that hydrates and balances the PH balance of the skin, it adds essential moisture to skin while tightening and clarifying pores. It is natural, paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free.
The superfine mist, made with hydrating squalane, anti-inflammatory green tea leaf extract and silk extract, should be a staple in your skincare routines for this very reason.
It contains Mexoryl SX/XL filters enhanced with long UVA filters that provide photo-stable broad-spectrum protection and anti-oxidant complex via Vitamin E with Detoxyl that known to help to neutralize free radicals and city aggressions. This is the first ultra-light UV mist for the face in a refreshing flash dry watery texture with 12-hour long-lasting UV Protection. It is Sweatproof, non-sticky, non-greasy, hydrates skin.
15 /15
A dream team of soothing rosewater, hydrating aloe, and moisture-sealing glycerin deliver a powerful surge of moisture to the skin. The delicate rose scent of Glossier’s face mist can almost double as a light perfume.
All Images: Courtesy Unsplash