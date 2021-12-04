Sulphate- and Paraben-free shampoos for those looking to make a switch

Shampoos are non-negotiable in our daily routines. Do you know the negative effects a regular shampoo can have on you and your hair? The regular shampoo contains chemicals like sulphates (SLS)and parabens; sulphates are the cleansing agent that strips away natural oils in your hair, whereas parabens are the chemicals that are used to increase the shelf life of shampoo and prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi.

Sulphates leave your skin and hair feeling extremely dry. This chemical tends to irritate the scalped, skin, and even your eyes. Plus, it also causes excessive hair fall. Sulphates happen to be derived from petroleum and are not earth-friendly at all.

Parabens can cause an allergic reaction and can even make dermatitis worse, especially in young children. Not only that, but parabens can also interfere with the production of hormones.

Come 2021, with sustainability, transparency of ingredients and switching to all-natural products, everyone’s looking out for shampoos that are trustworthy when it comes to hair health. While making a change in beauty products can be a little daunting especially if you turn to certain products out of habit, making a switch to SLS and Paraben-free shampoos could give you a new perspective, great formulas and of course, save the environment in the process.

Natural products retain the oils present in your hair while also using eco-friendly ingredients. So making that switch can help your scalp and hair feel so much better.

Here are 10 SLS- and Paraben-free shampoos we highly recommend