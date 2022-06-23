BeautyWithLSA: Dermatologists on viral beauty trends you need to stay away from

Not every hack, trick, or DIY that the internet throws at you is a good one. Instagram viral beauty trends as lucrative as they look in the xxx frame, can have the complete opposite effect on you. We talk to 5 renowned dermatologists about snap skincare trends you need to maintain six feet distance from and why they can actually be harmful.

We all have a gamut of beauty bloggers, makeup artists, and influencers that we follow on Instagram for our daily dose of mindless entertainment. And while we love the beauty hacks, they aren’t always backed by science or take into account expert opinions. In the bid to put up viral trends, we (along with beauty bloggers) neglect the repercussions they can have on your skin if not properly monitored. From microneedling to serum layering, we talk to 5 dermatologists and skincare experts on the viral beauty trends you need to drop now (with good reasoning of course).

Experts on viral beauty trends to avoid:

On removing blackheads

“The most misleading trend that I recently saw on the web was the different ingredients being used to remove blackheads,” says ​Dr Manjot Marwah, a celebrity dermatologist, and hair transplant surgeon at Dr Manjot’s Clinic. “The most commonly suggested ones were baking soda, which is an alkali and will actually do nothing for acne, we treat acne with mild acids and not alkalis. Secondly, the use of Vaseline and coconut oil to remove blackheads is going to work absolutely opposite and cause more acne and lastly, the use of heavy face oils. If someone has oily skin using an oil-based product will make it worst. An alternative safer approach would be to use a mild AHA or BHA acid-based facewash and sulphur or clay-based face mask once a week to treat them.

At-home microneedling

“Microneedling is a procedure that uses tiny needles placed in a face roller or an automated pen. But unlike putting curd on your face, giving yourself a DIY micro-needling session has some serious risks,” points out Dr Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon, and founder of Skinology, Bangalore. “The wrong technique can easily cause micro-tears in the skin leading to scarring and hyperpigmentation for the long term. The prices of these treatments are expensive for a reason but an online search brings up thousands of professional-depth rollers, and microneedling devices at a fraction of the cost, some as cheap as Rs 500. These needles can prove hazardous, too, if not made from reputable materials such as titanium or surgical steel.” Another danger of following this viral beauty trend, is that “the numbing cream correctly prior to performing the treatment is another activity that must be done by a professional. The risk of infection is also very high when using unregulated devices in an environment that is not clinical or sanitary. Lastly, there are times when these treatments are simply not recommended to certain patients which is why clinical needling should be performed by a qualified practitioner. People have had serious injuries while performing such treatments at home, so please, avoid these silly online and viral beauty trends and go see your dermatologist and get your skin professionally treated.”

Using DIY masks

“At a time of pandemic and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trends, DIY facemasks saw an uptick. While it is cheap and easy to put together these masks with common ingredients found at home (such as turmeric, lemons, oranges, etc.,) that have anti-oxidising and anti-inflammatory properties, it is not recommended to experiment with your skin at home,” shares Dr Priti Shenai, founder of Mumbai-based dermatology clinic, Skinworks. “Many people are sensitive to certain ingredients. Applying them to your skin based on remedies suggested by influencers on Instagram and Reels who don’t know your skin type can cause adverse reactions such as acne, redness, allergy, itching, burns, and much more. Consult a professional dermatologist who can understand your skin and help you develop a skincare routine suited to you and your needs.”

On layering products

“On the net or digital media a lot of people talk about layering products and it’s specifically about actives like retinol and niacinamide, vitamin C blatantly without knowing the concentration, ph of the molecule, the formulation they are. This is something I find very dangerous also because the active percentage and vehicle determine its efficacy and safety. Is the patient supposed to use a retinol-based cream or a vitamin c serum without physical dermatological examination? You can’t just propagate on the media that this serum is good and that serum is good because everybody’s skin is different and every individual is different and the behavioural pattern of every skin is also different,” says cosmetic dermatologist Dr Soma Sarkar, founder of Dr Soma’s Aesthetic Clinic in Mumbai and Bengaluru. “So, the first thing I recommend is to have to go to a proper channel and a dermatologist to understand your skin. Then choose the actives that are important for your skin. It’s not important that you layer 10 products to get results, you can get results from one product also. But that all depends on what is the kind of formulation you are using. You can’t recommend products like retinol without proper knowledge of the percentage and ph of the product or the age/skin type and concerns of the user. This half-knowledge can have serious repercussions on your skin.”

The quest for glass skin

“On the internet, everyone is looking for instant gratification or instant cures for skin problems. People are led by influencers or by visual videos of instant cures for acne or pigmentation etc. and this is not true. Any kind of skin concern takes at least 30 days to show a difference with prescriptive or OTC products and this is something that needs to be said,” shares Dr Chytra Anand, founder Kosmoderma Skin Hair body Clinic. “One such trend is the quest for glass skin. This is a concept for oriental skin and not Indian skin. Stay true to your skin origin. Glass skin in Indian skin is even skin tone and unblemished skin. Not a plastic look.”

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.