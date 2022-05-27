Why you should include grapeseed oil in your skin care routine (and the best ones to buy)

Sweet and sour to taste, grapes have our hearts for being ‘oh so fruitful’. Didn’t get us? Well, grapes have several benefits and a much-cherished drink, wine, is also made from the fruit. And lately, it is gaining popularity for being a promising skin care ingredient.

Extracted from grape seeds after they’ve been used to make wine, grapeseed oil, also known as vitis vinifera, is a powerhouse of goodness and has many benefits for our skin. Additionally, including it in our skin care routines can be a total game changer. Read on to know why and how.

Image Credit: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels

Grapeseed oil benefits for skin

Packed with antioxidants, omega fatty acids, vitamin E and other such vital nutrients, grapeseed oil in skin care does wonders when used topically. You can find it in over-the-counter skincare products or use it in its raw form. It is a lightweight oil that seeps easily into the skin, leaving no residue behind. Those who have sensitive skin can also use this product.

Grapeseed oil is nothing less than a saviour for acne-prone and oily skin. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that together help in deep cleansing the skin, controlling acne breakouts and reducing redness and inflammations. Additionally, it is highly rich in linoleic acid (omega-6 fatty acid) that balances sebum production and replenishes the skin. It doesn’t clog pores and further helps in decreasing clogged pores, which is a great plus for acne-prone skin types.

This oil is also known for its anti-ageing properties. It not only helps in fortifying the skin’s barrier but also helps reduce spots, scars, fine lines and wrinkles. It boosts collagen production, prevents damage caused by environmental aggressors and evens out skin tone and texture. For how it keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised, consistent use of grapeseed oil also leads to firmer, more supple and youthful-looking skin.

It is also known to reduce sun damage and further protect the skin from absorbing harmful UV rays. The presence of lots of antioxidants also neutralises the free radical damage caused due to pollution and exposure to the sun. Lessening hyperpigmentation and stretch marks, healing wounds, decreasing the formation of keloid scars and maintaining the overall health of your skin are some of the other benefits that grapeseed oil elicits.

Image Credit: Alina Blumberg/Pexels

Ways to use grapeseed oil for skin

After cleansing your face, you can use grapeseed oil in its pure and raw form as a moisturiser. Simply take a few drops of the oil in your palm. Rub your palms together to warm it up and massage the oil onto your skin generously.

You can include it in your morning and night-time skin care routines, as the oil does not leave a greasy residue or feel heavy on the skin. If using it this way, always choose a cold-pressed variant, since it is extracted without any solvents at low temperatures and is much more potent and nutrient-rich.

While many skincare products in the market come infused with grapeseed extract, the oil can also be used as a carrier with your favourite essential and natural oils. You may also use it specifically as an under eye elixir. Simply Take one to two drops and gently massage around your eyes using the ring finger.

Side effects and risks of grapeseed oil

Although there are no known side effects or risks of using grapeseed oil, it is best to consult a dermatologist before buying a skincare product. You could also do spot testing by applying a drop of the oil on the inside of your forearm to check if you are reacting to it.

Usually, grapeseed oil is safe for use for the majority of skin types. However, avoid it if you are allergic to grapes or their extracts in any form.

Here are some of the best grapeseed oils to add to your skincare vanity

(Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Andrzej Gdula/Pexels)