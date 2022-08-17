Tomato for skin: Benefits, DIY face masks and how to use

When it comes to skincare, you don’t have to look far for components that will give you healthy, beautiful skin. Tomatoes have several skin benefits and are readily accessible in almost every kitchen. This tangy vegetable is not only abundant in nutrients, but it is also quite effective in healing and clarifying the skin. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know.

Benefits of tomato for healthy, glowing skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anika Energi Glopholm (@anikaenergi)

Tomatoes contain a variety of skin-beneficial vitamins and nutrients that can help you achieve the skin of your dreams. It is high in lycopene, an antioxidant found in tomatoes, which helps to repair damaged skin and restore its natural, healthy glow. Because of its acidic and astringent characteristics, it is a fantastic ingredient for those who have oily or acne-prone skin.

Reduces oiliness

This is one of the most important tomato skincare benefits. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may be experiencing excessive oil production on your face. Greasy skin is unsightly and detrimental to your skin’s overall health. Because of the grease, even your makeup does not stay in place. Tomatoes are excellent in combating this and reducing the oil content of your skin.

Prevents acne

Acne is a very prevalent skin condition that affects people of all ages. It is commonly caused by dirt or bacteria trapped in the skin, or by oil being trapped in the pores. This causes a lot of breakouts on your face, and if you’re prone to popping your pimples, it might make your skin much worse. Tomatoes contain vitamins A, C, and K, as well as acidic properties that assist your skin maintain a correct pH level and offer deep cleansing properties. Using tomatoes may not be enough to heal the underlying cause of your acne if it is severe, but it will help to minimise it and avoid breakouts.

Tightens pores

When you have massive and open pores, you attract dirt, dust, and pollution, which is basically everything you don’t want on your skin. When these pollutants combine with your skin’s natural oil, they can trigger breakouts. Tomatoes may be used as a natural remedy to shrink pores and even make them disappear.

Treats sunburns

Sometimes, no matter how hard we try to avoid sun damage on our skin, we are nonetheless affected by it. Sunburns are aggravating because they cause so much redness on the skin, heat up the skin, and cause incredibly itchy rashes. Tomatoes, which are high in vitamins A and C, can aid in reducing the effects of sunburn on your skin. It calms your skin and helps to reduce redness.

Glowing skin

Everyone desires beautiful, youthful skin, which often appears to be difficult to achieve. Using tomatoes on your face promotes collagen production. Collagen is a protein that provides the skin structure. This gives your skin a clean texture and maintains it supple and bright even as you age.

Reduces signs of ageing

There are times when you see indicators of premature ageing on your face, such as fine lines, wrinkles, spots, dark circles, and blemishes, due to a variety of reasons. This gives your skin a lifeless and drab appearance. Fortunately, tomatoes are high in Vitamin B. Vitamin B and its complexes have anti-aging qualities and can help combat obvious indications of ageing and restore youthfulness to your skin.

Quick and easy DIY tomato face masks

Tomato and lemon face mask

The natural bleaching properties of tomatoes and lemon are included in this brightening face mask. Lemon is high in vitamin C, which helps to minimise hyperpigmentation and balance out skin tone.

You’ll need:

1 teaspoon of tomato pulp

3-4 drops of lemon juice

Directions:

Step 1: Combine the tomato pulp and lemon juice.

Step 2: Apply this pack to your face’s affected regions.

Step 3: Allow it to dry for 10-12 minutes before washing with lukewarm water.

Step 4: Pat dry and moisturise your skin.

Repeat once or twice a week.

Tomato, cucumber and oats face mask

Cucumbers have antioxidant properties that help prevent wrinkles and slow the ageing process. According to studies, oatmeal relieves skin irritation, scaling, dryness, and itching.

You’ll need:

1/2 cup of mashed tomato

1/4 cup of grated cucumber

Directions:

Step 1: Thoroughly combine the mashed tomato and shredded cucumber.

Step 2: Apply this concoction on your face.

Step 3: After 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water.

Do this at least twice a week.

Tomato and papaya face mask

Lycopene and vitamin A are abundant in papaya. Because of their high antioxidant activity, these ingredients help to prevent premature ageing. This face mask helps to lighten scars and combat pimples.

You’ll need:

2 tablespoons of tomato pulp

2 tablespoons of papaya pulp

Directions:

Step 1: Make a thick paste with the papaya and tomato pulp.

Step 2: Apply this paste all over your face.

Step 3: Leave it on for around 15-20 minutes. Wash it with lukewarm water.

This mask can be applied twice a week.

Tomato and sugar face mask

Sugar granules are commonly utilised in cosmetic scrubs due to their exfoliating properties. This mask exfoliates your skin, removing dead skin cells, dirt, and excess oil, leaving it soft and radiant.

You’ll need:

1 tablespoon of sugar

1-2 tablespoons of tomato juice

Directions:

Step 1: Make a paste with the sugar and tomato juice.

Step 2: Apply it on your face in circular motions for 2-5 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Step 4: Pat your skin dry and moisturise it.

Repeat this once every 3-4 days.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock