Here’s why benzoyl peroxide is great for seasonal acne (plus, the best buys)

Benzoyl peroxide is one promising ingredient to battle acne breakouts this summer.

The only side-effect of summers, besides the incessant sweating, is the acne breakouts. Hormones, oily skin, clogged pores, and scorching heat contribute to this skin problem. And one of the common mistakes people make to aggravate it is layering the face with loads of skincare products. If you’re looking for a permanent fix to this issue, learn why benzoyl peroxide is the most beneficial product on the market.

What is Benzoyl Peroxide?

Benzoyl peroxide is a bactericidal substance that works to destroy acne-causing bacteria in your pores. This ingredient works wonders on the skin when applied to remove Propionibacterium acnes. As a result, benzoyl peroxide has been used in many medicines, ointments, creams and other products to cure acne. It contains bleaching properties and can easily help get rid of acne and its scars. One can easily find appropriate content of this ingredient in products like face wash and body gels at supermarkets.

How can Benzoyl Peroxide fix acne marks?

Following application, benzoyl peroxide degrades and releases oxygen, which is lethal to cutibacterium acnes, a bacteria that contribute to acne formation. This substance does not lead to bacterial resistance since it destroys the organism rather than simply slowing its development (like antibiotics do). Therefore, it is important to seek the help of benzoyl peroxide to get rid of dead skin cells. It treats your scars and makes them lesser prominent.

While it can help with acne when used by itself, experts claim it works much better when paired with topical antibiotics and retinoids.

Are there any side effects?

Loaded with the goodness of powerful healing qualities, it has a few side effects, too. It can bleach dark clothing, bedding, and even your hair. The process that this ingredient follows peels away the dead skin cells, extracts excessive oil and takes away the bacteria. At times, this can leave your skin dry and itchy. Therefore, avoid using benzoyl peroxide if you have a sunburn and always make sure to use a product with a lesser concentration of benzoyl peroxide.

What are Benzoyl Peroxide products?

Markets are full of skincare products that contain benzoyl peroxide — face washes, bath gels, lotions, moisturisers, creams, ointments serums, and more. In some cases, benzoyl peroxide is combined with other forms of ingredients to enhance the efficiency of the products.

Hero image: Courtesy Lionesse; Featured image: Courtesy Freepik