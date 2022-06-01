10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine

From under-eye bags to zits that pop up right before an important event – there’s plenty of evidence to show that the hustle of life can show right up on your skin. We’ve scoured the world of skincare to find the best anti-stress products that will rejuvenate you from the inside out.
Self-care goes beyond the occasional indulgent manicure or a bubble bath. In addition to drinking enough water and getting the recommended hours of sleep every day, an important aspect of leading a healthy life— both with regards to your body and mind— involves understanding how the two intersect. Science states that stress triggers the release of certain hormones in our system (such as cortisol) which, in turn disrupt other hormones and increase sebum production, giving rise to pesky breakouts. Besides, it also aggravates skin conditions like eczema, leads to hair loss, and promotes the formation of under-eye bags. The only way to prevent this is to ease stress and have a sound mind.
Skincare— face masks, body oils, and massage tools— has always had a stress-relieving aspect to it. However, brands have begun adding a bouquet of calming ingredients like lavender and chamomile as well as adaptogens and healing oils to rejuvenate the mind and hydrate skin. The idea is that these reduce inflammation and repair impaired barrier function, thereby helping you achieve great skin. And, just like stress, these are not in short supply. Here’s a guide to anti-stress skincare products that will help you kick skin and mental health woes to the curb.
Luxurious and dependable, this product busts the effects of everyday stressors and lack of sleep, while relaxing the mind. It’s infused with golden flower petals and vetiver, which nourishes skin and perks it up from looking fatigued. It also fortifies the skin barrier, improving its ability to repair itself. Packed with French lavender, geranium, and marjoram, the experience of applying this gel-oil mask busts stress, akin to being at a spa. Be sure to apply a thick layer to your skin for the best results.
This lightweight formula is packed with calming chamomile, which refreshes your senses, while hydrating skin and making it more resistant to environmental stressors. Lightweight and fortified with botanical extracts, the formulation busts signs of stress like skin redness and fatigue, making you look like you’ve had a good night’s sleep.
This nourishing oil contains organic sunflower and jojoba seed oils that pack in the moisture and add a radiant glow to the skin. It’s also choc full of calming ingredients like organic lavender, clary sage, and lavandin that will put you right at ease. Use it to massage your scalp, shoulders, legs, or back— especially after a long day— for nourished skin and a sound mind. You could even add a few drops of this to your bath and breathe in the calming fragrance.
This unique product doubles up as a candle and skincare product! Infused with baobab – which packs in vitamins A, C, D, E, and F- as well as essential fatty acids, jojoba oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sweet almond oil, and cocoa seed butter, this candle offers hydration and how. Not to mention, it also contains calming lavender, jasmine, Brazilian rosewood, and other calming ingredients. All you need to do is light the candle for 30 minutes and breathe in the soothing aroma before using the oils to give yourself a quick massage before you head to bed.
This soothing cream by Dear Klairs features a gentle formula that’s suited to sensitive skin. On the ingredients list is guaiazulene, a natural component extracted from chamomile oil that has the ability to soothe inflammation of damaged skin tissue while regenerating new skin cells. This makes it ideal for sunburns, eczema, and other skin conditions. Not to mention, it’s also cruelty-free and paraben-free. Stock up on this for days when you’re skin is going through a rough patch.
If you’re on the move a lot, this facial spray is a must-have. It contains calming ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and lavender which offer a shot of zen as well as hydration with every spritz. It also contains vitamin C, which nourishes, lightens spots, and keeps skin looking fresh through the day. Be sure to hold the spray at an arm’s length before spraying as desired.
This popular Ayurvedic brand is known to borrow from age-old skin secrets and rituals to create rejuvenating products. This particular one features a blend of herbal ingredients with whey and sesame oil. Jelly leaf in it eases fatigue and alleviates muscle pain while winter cherry calms and tones skin. Not only is this great for hydration, but it also soothes sore hands and feet. Apply some on before a shower or through the day to stay invigorated.
After a long week, your skin will thank you for this overnight mist that’s packed with lavender oil and chamomile to relax the body and mind. Not to mention, it also contains glycerin and natural moisturising factors to keep skin hydrated through the night, so you wake up fresh faced. And considering how a deep, relaxing beauty sleep is key to good skin, we believe this is a must-have.
Reminiscent of a day at the spa, this body wash offers a fun way to relax after a long day at work. It’s packed with mind-clearing eucalyptus oil and uplifting spearmint oil, which also cleanses the skin, busts environmental damage, and leaves it feeling refreshed and clean. It also contains natural essential oils, vitamin E, and aloe which will keep you skin nourished and soothe it after being exposed to the elements.
Another great reason to hop in the shower at the end of a long day, this body wash and shower cream by The Body Shop is enriched with peony flowers that are calming and will envelop your skin in a refreshing floral scent. Not to mention the formulation contains enough hydrating ingredients to leave your skin feeling velvety and pampered after a long day. This is a soap-free formula, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.