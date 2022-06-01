facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > 10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine
10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine
Beauty & Grooming
01 Jun 2022 01:00 PM

10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine

Eshita Srinivas
10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine
Beauty & Grooming
10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine

From under-eye bags to zits that pop up right before an important event – there’s plenty of evidence to show that the hustle of life can show right up on your skin. We’ve scoured the world of skincare to find the best anti-stress products that will rejuvenate you from the inside out.

Self-care goes beyond the occasional indulgent manicure or a bubble bath. In addition to drinking enough water and getting the recommended hours of sleep every day, an important aspect of leading a healthy life— both with regards to your body and mind— involves understanding how the two intersect. Science states that stress triggers the release of certain hormones in our system (such as cortisol) which, in turn disrupt other hormones and increase sebum production, giving rise to pesky breakouts. Besides, it also aggravates skin conditions like eczema, leads to hair loss, and promotes the formation of under-eye bags. The only way to prevent this is to ease stress and have a sound mind.

Skincare— face masks, body oils, and massage tools— has always had a stress-relieving aspect to it. However, brands have begun adding a bouquet of calming ingredients like lavender and chamomile as well as adaptogens and healing oils to rejuvenate the mind and hydrate skin. The idea is that these reduce inflammation and repair impaired barrier function, thereby helping you achieve great skin. And, just like stress, these are not in short supply. Here’s a guide to anti-stress skincare products that will help you kick skin and mental health woes to the curb.

Best anti-stress skincare products in the market at the moment

Jump To / Table of Contents

Darphin Vetiver Oil Mask

1 /10

Darphin Vetiver Oil Mask

Luxurious and dependable, this product busts the effects of everyday stressors and lack of sleep, while relaxing the mind. It’s infused with golden flower petals and vetiver, which nourishes skin and perks it up from looking fatigued. It also fortifies the skin barrier, improving its ability to repair itself. Packed with French lavender, geranium, and marjoram, the experience of applying this gel-oil mask busts stress, akin to being at a spa. Be sure to apply a thick layer to your skin for the best results.

Price
Rs 5,905
Shop here
Kiehl's Skin Rescuer

2 /10

Kiehl's Skin Rescuer

This lightweight formula is packed with calming chamomile, which refreshes your senses, while hydrating skin and making it more resistant to environmental stressors. Lightweight and fortified with botanical extracts, the formulation busts signs of stress like skin redness and fatigue, making you look like you’ve had a good night’s sleep.

Price
Rs 4,625
Shop here
Aveda Stress-Relieving Aromatic Oil

3 /10

Aveda Stress-Relieving Aromatic Oil

This nourishing oil contains organic sunflower and jojoba seed oils that pack in the moisture and add a radiant glow to the skin. It’s also choc full of calming ingredients like organic lavender, clary sage, and lavandin that will put you right at ease. Use it to massage your scalp, shoulders, legs, or back— especially after a long day— for nourished skin and a sound mind. You could even add a few drops of this to your bath and breathe in the calming fragrance.

Price
Rs 2,667
Shop here
Neom Real Luxury Intensive Skin Treatment Candle

4 /10

Neom Real Luxury Intensive Skin Treatment Candle

This unique product doubles up as a candle and skincare product! Infused with baobab – which packs in vitamins A, C, D, E, and F- as well as essential fatty acids, jojoba oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sweet almond oil, and cocoa seed butter, this candle offers hydration and how. Not to mention, it also contains calming lavender, jasmine, Brazilian rosewood, and other calming ingredients. All you need to do is light the candle for 30 minutes and breathe in the soothing aroma before using the oils to give yourself a quick massage before you head to bed.

Price
Rs 3,519
Shop Here
Dear Klair's Midnight Blue Calming Cream

5 /10

Dear Klair's Midnight Blue Calming Cream

This soothing cream by Dear Klairs features a gentle formula that’s suited to sensitive skin. On the ingredients list is guaiazulene, a natural component extracted from chamomile oil that has the ability to soothe inflammation of damaged skin tissue while regenerating new skin cells. This makes it ideal for sunburns, eczema, and other skin conditions. Not to mention, it’s also cruelty-free and paraben-free. Stock up on this for days when you’re skin is going through a rough patch.

Price
Rs 1,670
Shop Here
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender

6 /10

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender

If you’re on the move a lot, this facial spray is a must-have. It contains calming ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and lavender which offer a shot of zen as well as hydration with every spritz. It also contains vitamin C, which nourishes, lightens spots, and keeps skin looking fresh through the day. Be sure to hold the spray at an arm’s length before spraying as desired.

Price
Rs 1,001
Shop here
Kama Ayurveda

7 /10

Kama Ayurveda

This popular Ayurvedic brand is known to borrow from age-old skin secrets and rituals to create rejuvenating products. This particular one features a blend of herbal ingredients with whey and sesame oil. Jelly leaf in it eases fatigue and alleviates muscle pain while winter cherry calms and tones skin. Not only is this great for hydration, but it also soothes sore hands and feet. Apply some on before a shower or through the day to stay invigorated.

Shop here
Revolution Skincare Overnight Calming Dream Mist

8 /10

Revolution Skincare Overnight Calming Dream Mist

After a long week, your skin will thank you for this overnight mist that’s packed with lavender oil and chamomile to relax the body and mind. Not to mention, it also contains glycerin and natural moisturising factors to keep skin hydrated through the night, so you wake up fresh faced. And considering how a deep, relaxing beauty sleep is key to good skin, we believe this is a must-have.

Price
Rs 703
Shop here
Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Body Wash

9 /10

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Body Wash

Reminiscent of a day at the spa, this body wash offers a fun way to relax after a long day at work. It’s packed with mind-clearing eucalyptus oil and uplifting spearmint oil, which also cleanses the skin, busts environmental damage, and leaves it feeling refreshed and clean. It also contains natural essential oils, vitamin E, and aloe which will keep you skin nourished and soothe it after being exposed to the elements.

Price
Rs 1,400
Shop Here
The Body Shop Spa Of The World Adriatic Peony Bath & Shower Cream

10 /10

The Body Shop Spa Of The World Adriatic Peony Bath & Shower Cream

Another great reason to hop in the shower at the end of a long day, this body wash and shower cream by The Body Shop is enriched with peony flowers that are calming and will envelop your skin in a refreshing floral scent. Not to mention the formulation contains enough hydrating ingredients to leave your skin feeling velvety and pampered after a long day. This is a soap-free formula, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Price
Rs 895
Shop Here
Skincare Wellness Anti-stress skincare
Eshita Srinivas
Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.
Travel Food Drink Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.