10 anti-stress skincare products that will add some zen to your everyday routine

From under-eye bags to zits that pop up right before an important event – there’s plenty of evidence to show that the hustle of life can show right up on your skin. We’ve scoured the world of skincare to find the best anti-stress products that will rejuvenate you from the inside out.

Self-care goes beyond the occasional indulgent manicure or a bubble bath. In addition to drinking enough water and getting the recommended hours of sleep every day, an important aspect of leading a healthy life— both with regards to your body and mind— involves understanding how the two intersect. Science states that stress triggers the release of certain hormones in our system (such as cortisol) which, in turn disrupt other hormones and increase sebum production, giving rise to pesky breakouts. Besides, it also aggravates skin conditions like eczema, leads to hair loss, and promotes the formation of under-eye bags. The only way to prevent this is to ease stress and have a sound mind.

Skincare— face masks, body oils, and massage tools— has always had a stress-relieving aspect to it. However, brands have begun adding a bouquet of calming ingredients like lavender and chamomile as well as adaptogens and healing oils to rejuvenate the mind and hydrate skin. The idea is that these reduce inflammation and repair impaired barrier function, thereby helping you achieve great skin. And, just like stress, these are not in short supply. Here’s a guide to anti-stress skincare products that will help you kick skin and mental health woes to the curb.

Best anti-stress skincare products in the market at the moment