The best charcoal scrubs to try for that ultimate skin detox

Known for its ability to draw out the impurities and toxins from the deepest layers of the skin and the pores, activated charcoal is a hero ingredient in your skincare products. And owing to its cleansing effect, some of the best ways to include it in your routine is through over-the-counter products such as face washes, masks, peels or better yet scrubs.
Exfoliating your face and body is one of the best ways to rid it of dead skin cells and excess build-up that clogs pores. From walnut and coffee scrubs to ones with sugar crystals and apricot seed powder, you can choose from innumerable options. However, what makes charcoal scrub a great choice, especially for people with oily skin, is how it takes all that skin cleansing and detoxification a notch higher because of the benefits it possesses.
Additionally, a blend of other ingredients along with charcoal increases the efficacy of these scrubs multifold. For instance, while a charcoal scrub for oily skin may have other components like tea tree, green tea and clay, the ones for dry skin may be infused with jojoba, olive oil or coconut oil to provide hydration.
Benefits of using a charcoal scrub
Although there is limited evidence-based scientific research, charcoal is considered to have many benefits for our skin owing to its general properties of trapping toxins and impurities and soaking excess oil because it’s an absorbent.
A charcoal scrub not only deeply cleanses your skin and pores but also purifies it of the trapped dirt and bacteria along with dead skin. This lends a clearer and even-toned, brighter complexion.
Exfoliating with a charcoal scrub also helps in decongesting the pores of excess oil and acne-causing bacteria. This helps in reducing blemishes and improving the overall health of the skin.
If adding a charcoal scrub to your skincare arsenal has been on your wishlist already or is now, keep scrolling ahead.
Check out these charcoal scrubs to add to your weekly exfoliation routine
- Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub
- Omorfee Clarifica Detox Face Scrub
- Sukin Oil Balancing Pore Refining Facial Scrub
- L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Charcoal Brightening Scrub
- Oriental Botanics Activated Charcoal 4 In 1 Face Scrub
- Acure Incredibly Clear Charcoal Lemonade Facial Scrub
- WOW Skin Science Activated Charcoal Face Scrub
- Bioré Charcoal Acne Scrub
- Derma E Purifying Daily Detox Scrub
- Plum Charcoal 2-in-1 Detox Scrub Mask
- Earth Rhythm Charcoal Noni Cleansing Buff
- Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Body Scrub
The charcoal scrub by Mamaearth makes for a great way to deal with skin issues like blackheads, clogged pores and dead skin. With the benefits of activated charcoal drawing out impurities and toxins along with walnut granules removing dead skin cells, this scrub ensures your skin’s health perfectly. It also reduces tanning to lend an even-toned complexion and a healthy radiance.
Rating: 4.4/5
Cleansing your skin deeply of the grime, pollutants and toxins is the Omorfee Clarifica Detox face scrub for gentle yet effective exfoliation. Made of activated charcoal, volcanic ash and plant cellulose beads, this scrub exfoliates without feeling harsh on the skin. Additionally, the infusion of olive oil and shea butter provides moisturisation and enhances the regeneration of the skin.
Rating: 4.2/5
If your skin is oily and prone to blemishes, this face scrub is meant for you. It is a gentle exfoliator that aids in refreshing and managing the texture of your skin. While the natural jojoba exfoliating beads polish the skin, the bamboo charcoal removes all impurities from the pores to keep them clean. It is also formulated with rooibos tea, willowherb and coconut, which have a soothing and hydrating effect on the skin.
Rating: 4.2/5
One of the most popular charcoal scrubs for men, the Charcoal Brightening Scrub by L’Oréal Paris Men Expert combines the magnetic power of charcoal and 2,000 beads to deeply exfoliate the skin. It reaches deep into the pores to draw out all the impurities, oil, dirt and dead cells to ensure a healthy and fresh look. Its consistent use also leads to a visible reduction in imperfections and blackheads and a boost in skin smoothness and brightness.
Rating: 4.4/5
An exfoliating and detoxifying activated charcoal scrub for the face by Oriental Botanics, this scrub is designed for both men and women and is a rejuvenating facial treatment. Its other key ingredients include coconut, vitamin C and menthol. The scrub not only exfoliates your skin but also lends a visibly smoother and brighter complexion while leaving it feeling refreshed. It is created with no sulphates, parabens or mineral oil.
Rating: 4.9/5
Formulated with charcoal, lemon and blueberry to clarify, exfoliate and revive dull skin, this facial scrub by Acure is best suited for combination to oily skin types. From deeply cleansing the pores to brightening the skin, this scrub does it all. It is a certified vegan and cruelty-free skincare product that’s made without parabens, sulphates, petroleum, mineral oil and silicones.
Rating: 4.4/5
Scrubbing out dead skin cells and impurities from deep within the pores is this activated charcoal scrub by WOW Skin Science that leaves you with skin brighter than before. While the charcoal polishes off your skin from all the grime and impurities, the extra virgin olive oil nourishes and hydrates it. The scrub also makes your skin look and feel smoother, more even-toned and softer than before.
Rating: 4.2/5
A great charcoal scrub for oily skin that removes dead skin, acne-causing oil and dirt to lend a clearer skin, the Bioré Acne Scrub starts showing visible results in two days. It is a salicylic acid treatment that penetrates deep into the pores to also prevent the development of fresh acne. This oil-free and dermatologist-tested formula is vegan and cruelty-free.
Rating: 4.6/5
The Derma E Purifying Daily Detox Scrub is a natural exfoliant that lends a healthy radiance and nourishment to the skin. While the activated charcoal and apricot seed powder exfoliate and drive out impurities, green tea provides potent antioxidant defence. Furthermore, while mineral and antioxidant-rich bladderwrack keeps the skin hydrated, potassium and magnesium-rich Kimarine Wakame protects it against environmental stressors.
Rating: 4.5/5
Made of sustainably sourced activated charcoal, licorice extracts and witch hazel extract, this face scrub cleans the pores, controls oil, lightens acne scars and brightens and calms the skin. It is a two-in-one detox scrub mask that promotes skin renewal and a healthy glow. Free from artificial fragrances and dyes, it is formulated without harmful chemicals and toxins and is ideal for dry and very dry skin types.
Rating: 4.1/5
A detoxifying and pore-cleansing scrub that removes all impurities and other micro-particles from the skin owing to activated charcoal, the Earth Rhythm Cleansing Buff is a saviour. It also fights acne, rejuvenates the skin and lends a flawless complexion. Infused with the goodness of noni (a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, linoleic and amino acids, potassium and flavonoids), it aids in improving skin tone and elasticity and boosting collagen production. The formulation also has finely milled organic starch powder that absorbs excess oil and regulates sebum production.
Rating: 4.7/5
Enriched with exceptional skin detoxifying, purifying and glow-boosting qualities is the Body Cupid scrub for the body. It has activated charcoal, walnut shell powder and argan oil in its make that leaves your pores and skin squeaky clean and your skin nourished and smooth. It also helps in managing blackheads, enlarged pores and pigmentation. Suitable for all skin types, the scrub does not have any parabens and mineral oils in its formula.
Rating: 4.1/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: According to the needs and concerns of your skin, you can use a charcoal scrub anywhere from once to thrice a week. However, using a scrub daily can strip your skin of its natural oils and moisture.
Answer: Pores clogged with dirt, excess oil, impurities and acne-causing bacteria are some of the main reasons for pimples and blemishes developing on your skin. And by cleansing these congested pores of such build-up, a charcoal scrub greatly helps in managing existing pimples and preventing new ones.
Answer: Yes, similar to pimples, a charcoal scrub works effectively against blackheads and helps in reducing them.
Answer: Yes, charcoal scrubs are highly effective for acne-prone and oily skin since they drive out all the impurities, dirt, excess sebum and dead skin cells, leaving the skin clean and fresh.
Answer: Yes, for how activated charcoal cleanses your skin deeply of dead skin cells and excess grime and oil, a charcoal scrub does leave your skin with a healthy glow, bright radiance and an even-toned complexion. Further inclusion of brightening agents like vitamin C in charcoal-infused products enhances the skin’s radiance.