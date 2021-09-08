14 best clay masks in India to suit your skin type and budget

Ask anybody with an oily T-zone, and they will exalt the virtues of a good clay mask, one that will suck the daily dirt and grime off your face. Even though clay masks get a bad rep when it comes to skincare rituals, one cannot negate the quick skin perkiness they bring out.
Born out of the earth, clay masks are essentially made out of mineral-rich mud. Which sucks out impurities from the skin when in contact with water. Thereby opening clogged pores and cooling your skin for a soothing, calming, and instantly brightening effect. Just like there are multiple types of mud around the world, so are there different kinds of masks that tackle various skin concerns. From dry skin to dull complexion, there’s a mud pack out there that is suitable for your beauty regime and budget. We curate 14 of such clay masks that are available in India and should be added to your weekly routine.
The Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Color Clay Mask Purifying (Rs 700 for 70ml) has a bit of a cult following because of its ability to clarify your skin without leaving it dry or dehydrated. A part of the Innisfree Volcanic Colour Clay mask sets with 7 colours and 7 functions, these clay masks are great for tackling various concerns and even for ‘multi-masking’. The Purifying Mask is formulated with oil-absorbing Jeju Volcanic Clusters and helps you get rid of the daily grime.
This oil absorbing clay mask is one that comes with many rave reviews and recommendations. The Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask (Rs 1,400 for 28ml) is essentially a skin detox in a jar. Formulated with Amazonian white clay that draws out impurities, reduces surface oil production, and minimises the appearance of pores. It also contains aloe barbadensis, a traditional herb that is known to soothe skin.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask (Rs 995 for 100ml) entices you with its soothing aqua green colour and minty smell. Crafted with tea tree oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya that leaves your skin refreshed and cool. It can also be used as a spot treatment to calm acne-prone skin.
The Physicians Formula Brightening Triple Rose Clay Mask Brighten (Rs 799 for 17gm) is a creamy clay mask that turns into a rich foam upon rinsing. It uses white halloysite clay, rose stem cells, and rosehip oil that helps brighten your skin. The cream-based formula doesn’t crack on application and the ingredients help to tighten your skin and reduce the appearance of pores.
This homegrown label is dedicated to creating clean beauty products. The Azafran Deep Pore Cleansing Clay Masque (Rs 338 for 100gm) is made from five fruit extracts — bilberry, sugarcane, orange, sugar maple, and lemon. The addition of vetiver oil nourishes while the bentonite clay plumps and purifies the skin.
Inspired by the recipes from ancient Ayurvedic texts is Nourish Mantra’s Holy Basil & Neem Vardaan Mud Mask (Rs 1,295 for 110gm). Purifies skin of toxins, unclogs pores and tackles dull skin and acne with its powerful blend of tulsi and neem leaves.
The Brazilian Purple Clay or Kaolin Clay contains high content of magnesium that helps slow down ageing because of its antioxidant properties. Using this as the main ingredient is the Antheia Essentials Brazilian Purple Mineral-Rich Clay Facial Mask (Rs 575 for 100gm). Also, it contains Vitamin E to hydrate and purify your skin.
If you’re looking for a brightening clay mask, try the SUGAR Coffee Culture Pore Purifying Mask (Rs 499 for 70gm). Antioxidant-rich coffee seed oil and green coffee extract tighten pores while the bentonite clay absorbs excess oil and dirt. Ideal for sensitive skin, the mask reduces breakouts and leaves your skin feeling perky.
The main ingredient in the Aminu Marine Clay Mask (Rs 1,850 for 50gm) is the Canadian marine clay is produced from a meteorite fusing with earth 214 million years ago. Adding to it is the combination of liquorice, mulberry and uva ursi extracts for a revitalising experience. The humic acids in the mask stimulate blood circulation and also eliminates toxins. This powerful mask unclogs pores with its mildly exfoliating properties.
If you’re looking for a spa-like hydrating experience at home, try the Body Cupid Hyaluronic Acid Face Pack (Rs 399 for 100ml). The Hyaluronic Acid leaves the skin dewy soft while its mulberry and liquorice extracts even out skin tone.
Ocean algae is said to visibly reduce fine lines and signs of ageing, which is why the Prolixr Detoxifying Sea Algae Mask (Rs 849 for 50 ml) is one to bookmark. Pumped with essentials vitamins and minerals, the mask helps repair skin damage. It comes with an applicator brush to ensure you spread the clay mask evenly.
Looking to give your dull skin an update, opt for the Earth Rhythm Radiance Face Masque with Vitamin C and Kaolin Clay (Rs 698 for 50gm). Designed to lighten spots, scars, and hyperpigmentation, the mask is enhanced with Vitamin C and Kaolin clay.
If you’re looking for a product free from chemical additives and toxic preservatives, give the Arata Restorative Face Masque (Rs 479 for 100gm) a whirl. Created using jojoba oil, Brazilian blue clay and blue tansy oil, this potent clay mask gives your skin a natural glow. The ingredients are soothing to the skin and help to reduce redness and pores.
Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock