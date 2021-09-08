14 best clay masks in India to suit your skin type and budget

Ask anybody with an oily T-zone, and they will exalt the virtues of a good clay mask, one that will suck the daily dirt and grime off your face. Even though clay masks get a bad rep when it comes to skincare rituals, one cannot negate the quick skin perkiness they bring out.

Born out of the earth, clay masks are essentially made out of mineral-rich mud. Which sucks out impurities from the skin when in contact with water. Thereby opening clogged pores and cooling your skin for a soothing, calming, and instantly brightening effect. Just like there are multiple types of mud around the world, so are there different kinds of masks that tackle various skin concerns. From dry skin to dull complexion, there’s a mud pack out there that is suitable for your beauty regime and budget. We curate 14 of such clay masks that are available in India and should be added to your weekly routine.