Your guide to the best coffee scrubs for face and body and why they’re useful

Coffee is probably one of the best things to have happened to us. For how it gives that much-needed kick each morning, it also boosts and rejuvenates our skin for a healthy and glowing look.
Including coffee in skin care has proven to have ample positive effects on our skin. No wonder the beauty market is flooded with umpteen coffee-based skincare essentials like moisturisers, lotions, shower gels, peels and masks, among others. And let’s not forget the heavenly aroma that uplifts the mood and well, makes you crave another cup of coffee. While there are many such ways to reap the benefits of coffee, one of the best is undoubtedly using it as a scrub.
What are the benefits of a coffee scrub?
A great exfoliator, coffee grounds are enriched with unparalleled goodness that’s channelled into the skin because of the manual scrubbing action. When used as a face and body scrub, coffee can turn around the health of your skin with consistent use over a period of time.
Like all scrubs, a coffee scrub exfoliates your skin and cleanses it of the dead skin cells, dirt and pore-clogging impurities to leave it smooth, even-toned and brighter-looking. It improves circulation, which makes it look and feel energised and refreshed. When combined with other nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, shea butter and vitamin E, a coffee scrub also hydrates your skin to make it look and feel soft, soothed and youthful.
Exfoliating your body with a coffee scrub can help you in reducing scars and stretch marks, keratosis pilaris and body acne. It also helps in reducing the appearance of cellulite since caffeine is known to have anti-cellulite effects, as per a study.
When used as a face scrub, the antioxidant-rich coffee helps relieve distressed skin and fight premature signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage, hyperpigmentation and spots. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and inflammation, which makes it a great choice for acne-prone skin.
How to use a coffee scrub?
You can use a coffee scrub just like any other scrub. Moisten your skin and apply it generously all over. Use gentle circular motions to exfoliate and polish your skin for a good few minutes. Pay special attention to areas like elbows, knees and underarms. Once done, rinse with lukewarm and pat dry. And don’t forget to follow it up with a moisturiser or a body lotion. It’s a must!
Also, try using separate coffee scrubs for your face and body since your facial skin is more sensitive and delicate than your body’s. While hard exfoliators (for instance, the ones with walnut shells) might work well on your body, they might end up harming your facial skin barrier.
And now that you’re well acquainted with the whys and hows of using a coffee scrub, it’s time to check out the list of the best ones for face and body that you should incorporate into your skin care routines. For anyone who loves everything coffee (or does not), these scrubs are the real deal.
Here’s a list of the best coffee scrubs for face and body
One of the most popular coffee scrubs in the Indian market, the mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub is a game changer. Perfect for tan removal, polishing and exfoliation, this scrub is ideal for both men and women. It reduces cellulite and ingrown hair to reveal smooth skin. It specifically targets key troublesome body areas like the neck, elbows, knees, feet and underarms. Packed with 100 percent pure arabica coffee, antioxidants and coconut oil, this scrub is exactly what your dry and dead skin needs.
The Mamaearth CoCo Face Scrub healthifies your skin that looks dull and lifeless because of all the exposure to environmental pollution, stress, UV rays and poor lifestyle choices. It gently exfoliates your skin deeply to unclog pores, removes dead cells and rids you of tanning to leave you with a fresher and more rejuvenated skin. It’s enriched with coffee and cocoa and is formulated without parabens, mineral oils or toxins. It is suitable for both men and women of all skin types.
This organic face scrub by Juicy Chemistry is a blend of emollient butters and mild exfoliants to slough away the dead skin cells and even skin tone to leave it soft and plump. With the goodness of coffee, hazelnut and chocolate, it also aids in nourishing the skin and maintaining its natural moisture. This coffee face scrub can also be used as a mask by simply leaving it on for 10-15 minutes and rinsing off later.
Say hello to clear, smooth and fresh skin with the Biotique Energizing Coffee Scrub for the face that gently rids the skin of dead skin cells, tanning, impurities and blackheads. It also lends you a brighter complexion and rejuvenated skin that looks and feels healthy. The scrub is formulated with 100 percent botanical extracts and is also cruelty-free.
A coffee scrub for skin to rid it of dead skin cells and impurities, the St.Botanica Colombian Supremo Coffee scrub is made with premium natural ingredients. It’s packed with natural cleansers and conditioning components that gently cleanse and hydrate the skin to improve its appearance. It consists of Columbian coffee seed powder, caffeine, cocoa butter, vitamin B3 and aloe vera that together promote healthy skin.
A coffee exfoliating scrub with a gentle yet effective scrubbing action, the Wake-a-ccino scrub is a powerhouse of goodness. Formulated with ground green coffee and roasted arabica coffee powder, along with sugar and brazil nut oil, this scrub cleanses and smooths your skin like no other. It’s a powder-based scrub that’s free of sulphates, parabens, silicones, phthalates and animal-derived ingredients. This product is also a great fix for strawberry legs.
If you like to flaunt your derrière, then the Dot & Key Booty Polish should be your go-to choice. Created especially for your thighs and hips, this luxurious scrub is a mix of caffeine, walnut, brazil nut oil, lemon peel and orange extract that provides deep exfoliation. It makes your skin soft, even-toned and helps it get rid of pigmentation, dark spots, stretch marks, dryness and cellulite. It’s made without any harmful chemicals, is dermatologically tested and is suitable for oily, dry and normal skin types.
The Detox Exfoliating Body Scrub by The Seaweed Bath Co. buffs away the dead skin and purifies it to lend you softer and smoother-looking skin. While the walnut shells exfoliate the skin, the antioxidant-rich green bean coffee extract detoxifies and protects it against damage caused by free radicals. This process is further accelerated because of the presence of organic bladderwrack seaweed, 65+ vitamins and minerals, French clay and green tea extract. This vegan coffee body scrub is gluten-, paraben- and cruelty-free.
Give your body that much-needed boost of caffeine to awaken it and firm it up with the Arabica Coffee Scrub by Brooklyn Botany. Combining coffee grounds with shea butter, almond oil, olive oil, grapeseed oil and dead sea salt in its make, this body scrub lends you glowing and healthy skin from the first use. With cleansing coupled with intense hydration, this coffee exfoliating scrub must make it to your bodycare stash.
A 100 percent natural and vegan body scrub, the Original Coffee Scrub by Frank Body not just exfoliates and smooths skin but also works its magic on breakouts, scars, stretch marks and cellulite. It is an intermix of vitamin E, coffee and antioxidant-rich oils that leave your skin firm, supple and even-toned. It has a subtle orange fragrance that adds to the entire experience of using this scrub.
Indulge in the benefits of loads of natural ingredients with the Sukin Energising Body Scrub that combines locally sourced coffee beans and coconut shells to exfoliate and enhance the skin texture. While caffeine and coffee extract promotes even skin tone, aloe vera and coconut, jojoba and sesame seed oils provide hydration and softness. Furthermore, vitamin E and antioxidant-rich rosehip promote a healthy and rejuvenated glow.
Gently scrub away all the grime and dead skin with this face scrub. A blend of cranberry seeds and coffee, it cleanses your skin and improves its elasticity. It also combines five plant AHAs that unclog pores by removing excess oil, while vitamin C prevents skin damage and boosts collagen production. The scrub also helps in removing tan, blackheads and whiteheads.
Formulated with just two ingredients — organic coffee powder and organic coconut oil — the Bare Necessities Espresso Yourself scrub is a sustainable bodycare product that anybody would swear by. The scrub exfoliates your skin to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. The oil in it moisturises the skin and protects it from sun damage. Not to miss out on the aroma that this scrub elicits.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: When choosing a coffee scrub for yourself, always prefer the ones that have natural ingredients in them and are formulated without any harmful chemicals and artificial fragrances. Whether it’s a DIY coffee scrub or an over-the-counter one, always ensure that it’s suitable for your skin type. For instance, if you have dry skin, scrubs that also contain moisturising and hydrating elements, as well as oils, would work the best. If you have sensitive skin, opt for gentle scrubs with mild exfoliants. Similarly, antioxidant-rich coffee scrubs work wonders for oily skin.
Answer: Since the facial skin is rather delicate, you should exfoliate two to three times a week at the max. It is essential to give enough time to your skin cells to regenerate and heal in between the scrubbing sessions.
Answer: No, using coffee on your skin does not make it dry and dark. In fact, using a coffee scrub leads to a rather hydrated, supple, bright and glowing skin.
Answer: Yes, exfoliating your skin with coffee grounds helps in unclogging pores and controlling excess oil.