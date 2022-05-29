Your guide to the best coffee scrubs for face and body and why they’re useful

Coffee is probably one of the best things to have happened to us. For how it gives that much-needed kick each morning, it also boosts and rejuvenates our skin for a healthy and glowing look.

Including coffee in skin care has proven to have ample positive effects on our skin. No wonder the beauty market is flooded with umpteen coffee-based skincare essentials like moisturisers, lotions, shower gels, peels and masks, among others. And let’s not forget the heavenly aroma that uplifts the mood and well, makes you crave another cup of coffee. While there are many such ways to reap the benefits of coffee, one of the best is undoubtedly using it as a scrub.

What are the benefits of a coffee scrub?

A great exfoliator, coffee grounds are enriched with unparalleled goodness that’s channelled into the skin because of the manual scrubbing action. When used as a face and body scrub, coffee can turn around the health of your skin with consistent use over a period of time.

Like all scrubs, a coffee scrub exfoliates your skin and cleanses it of the dead skin cells, dirt and pore-clogging impurities to leave it smooth, even-toned and brighter-looking. It improves circulation, which makes it look and feel energised and refreshed. When combined with other nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, shea butter and vitamin E, a coffee scrub also hydrates your skin to make it look and feel soft, soothed and youthful.

Exfoliating your body with a coffee scrub can help you in reducing scars and stretch marks, keratosis pilaris and body acne. It also helps in reducing the appearance of cellulite since caffeine is known to have anti-cellulite effects, as per a study.

When used as a face scrub, the antioxidant-rich coffee helps relieve distressed skin and fight premature signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage, hyperpigmentation and spots. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and inflammation, which makes it a great choice for acne-prone skin.

How to use a coffee scrub?

You can use a coffee scrub just like any other scrub. Moisten your skin and apply it generously all over. Use gentle circular motions to exfoliate and polish your skin for a good few minutes. Pay special attention to areas like elbows, knees and underarms. Once done, rinse with lukewarm and pat dry. And don’t forget to follow it up with a moisturiser or a body lotion. It’s a must!

Also, try using separate coffee scrubs for your face and body since your facial skin is more sensitive and delicate than your body’s. While hard exfoliators (for instance, the ones with walnut shells) might work well on your body, they might end up harming your facial skin barrier.

And now that you’re well acquainted with the whys and hows of using a coffee scrub, it’s time to check out the list of the best ones for face and body that you should incorporate into your skin care routines. For anyone who loves everything coffee (or does not), these scrubs are the real deal.

Here’s a list of the best coffee scrubs for face and body

