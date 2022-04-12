10 best cold-pressed oils in India for healthy skin and hair

If you haven’t had the time to maintain an intensive beauty regimen, you’re likely to suffer from concerns such as hair loss, dandruff, and premature skin ageing. At this point, you’re probably expecting an all-in-one solution, such as cold-pressed oils. Here, we’ve compiled a list of top cold-pressed oils to help you attain the most beautiful skin and hair of your dreams.
Cold-pressed oil is the secret to healthy skin and hair
The oils we use on our hair and skin are extracted by heating seeds, nuts, fruits, and vegetables. They lose nutrients as a result of this process. Cold pressing is a process of extracting at a comparatively low temperature. This preserves the purity and nutritional value of the oil.
So, when you use cold-pressed oil for skincare or haircare, you can be certain that you’re reaping the most benefits the natural way. Their nutritious qualities encourage hair growth and youthful skin. They are ideal for sensitive skin that demands constant attention. These oils are high in antioxidants and micronutrients, as well as fatty acids.
Here are our top picks for the best cold-pressed oils.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ayu x Pahadi Local Face Oil
- The Tribe Concepts Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
- Earth Rhythm Passion Fruit Facial Oil
- SNAANA Babchi Bakuchi Cold Pressed Oil
- Trikuta Oils Bitter Apricot Oil
- Soultree Organic Hemp Seed Oil
- Labonita Cold Pressed Kalonji Oil
- AromaMusk USDA Organic 100% Pure Cold Pressed Castor Oil
- Ohria Ayurveda Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
- Essentia Extracts Cold-pressed Walnut Oil
Extracted from orchards in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, the Apricot Kernel Oil is cold-pressed using a century-old local and traditional method. Filled with the warming and healing properties of saffron, the oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A & E. It is absorbed by the skin to keep it supple and nourished. The infused saffron threads lend a healthy golden glow to the skin, aid anti-ageing, and help even out your skin tone.
Their Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is pure and natural that you can eat it, drink it and drench in it. The oil is unrefined, unbleached and does not have any kinds of mineral oils. They have made it like a DIY solution for all basic skin and hair care needs. The oil can be used as a moisturiser, face cream, body and hair massage oil, lip balm, lip scrub, baby massage oil, salad dressing, dental aid, and many more.
This cold-pressed Passion Fruit Oil is humectant in nature, having correct proportions of vitamin C, calcium, and phosphorus. A magical cure for conditions like acne and rashes, this oil has anti-inflammatory benefits for your facial skin. Blended with healing properties, it penetrates your skin to deeply moisturise it so you can finally say goodbye to your dry skin issues.
This oil is extracted from the Fabaceae tree (legume family) through the cold-pressed method. As the most trusted Ayurvedic herb for blood purification and skin health, this oil is best used to cure skin disorders and infections. Some of its major properties include astringent, anti-bacterial, anthelmintic, anti-depressant, and anti-microbial.
Bringing you the goodness from the hills and valleys of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh right at your doorstep! This oil is from a pure Apricot oil that helps with concerns like UV damage, stretch marks, dark circles, and pigmentation.
Extracted with a cold-pressed method, the Pure Organic Hemp Seed Oil is a rich treatment for hair and skin alike. This oil is enriched with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and has a luscious texture that absorbs well into the skin. The nutritional properties nourish the skin and help prevent fine lines. For hair, the Organic Hemp Seed Oil promotes hair growth and deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair.
Labonita Cold Pressed Kalonji Oil is very effective for hair loss and scalp problems. It promotes the growth of new healthy hair, controls premature greying and improves the colour of the hair. Since it helps cure many diseases and disorders and helps develop the body’s resistance, kalonji seeds are excellent healers.
AromaMusk Organic Castor Oil is one of the oldest and most versatile healing gifts of nature. It includes a bountiful list of benefits like an exceptionally high concentration of unsaturated fatty acids. From anti-inflammatory to anti-ageing benefits, it is unmatched in addressing skin ailments and hair regimens. It is cold-pressed from the seeds of the ricinus communis plant. It effectively softens and hydrates skin, fades scars and stretch marks, prevents hair loss and thickens hair, eyelashes and eyebrows. It is best as a face cleaner and adds a healthy lustre to your nails.
Extracted from freshly matured coconuts by cold pressing, this oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. It is a natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial product. It deeply hydrates and helps to heal scars. It also deeply conditions hair, promoting healthy hair growth. It penetrates the strands and prevents protein loss. It also reduces inflammation and itching on the skin and scalp.
Essentia Extracts Extra Virgin Walnut Oil, extracted from walnuts sourced directly from Kashmir, contains significant antioxidants and is recommended for scalp nourishment. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, it is heavier than other oils and has a distinctive, wafting aroma of walnuts. This walnut oil is 100 percent pure, unrefined and free from any adulterants, making it one of the best walnut oils for topical uses.
