10 best cold-pressed oils in India for healthy skin and hair

If you haven’t had the time to maintain an intensive beauty regimen, you’re likely to suffer from concerns such as hair loss, dandruff, and premature skin ageing. At this point, you’re probably expecting an all-in-one solution, such as cold-pressed oils. Here, we’ve compiled a list of top cold-pressed oils to help you attain the most beautiful skin and hair of your dreams.

Cold-pressed oil is the secret to healthy skin and hair

The oils we use on our hair and skin are extracted by heating seeds, nuts, fruits, and vegetables. They lose nutrients as a result of this process. Cold pressing is a process of extracting at a comparatively low temperature. This preserves the purity and nutritional value of the oil.

So, when you use cold-pressed oil for skincare or haircare, you can be certain that you’re reaping the most benefits the natural way. Their nutritious qualities encourage hair growth and youthful skin. They are ideal for sensitive skin that demands constant attention. These oils are high in antioxidants and micronutrients, as well as fatty acids.

Here are our top picks for the best cold-pressed oils.