Try these 8 best DIY face scrubs for a spa day at home

Our mothers and grandmothers instilled in us the importance of using natural products to achieve healthy, glowing skin from a young age. Exfoliating (with the right products) is one of the most crucial steps for maintaining good skin. There are many great exfoliants available, but nothing beats the local ingredients and DIY face scrubs, which are free of preservatives and damaging ingredients. Here are some of the best DIY face scrubs that you can make using mostly things you already have at home.

Best DIY face scrubs for a healthy and natural glow

Oat And Almond Milk Face Scrub

This is a mild DIY Face Scrub ideal for those with dry skin. Oats is the key ingredient in this incredible scrub that only requires three ingredients. Oats is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and it is well recognised for soothing and moisturising the skin, as well as offering relief from redness, irritation, and rashes.

You’ll need:

½ cup old-fashioned oats (uncooked)

Almond milk

1 tsp of almond oil or honey

Instructions:

Step 1: Pulse the oats in a blender or food processor until finely ground.

Step 2: Combine the ground oats with the almond milk, then add the almond oil/honey until a paste forms.

Step 3: Gently massage the face scrub on your face, then store any leftovers in an airtight jar for later.

Note: Using regular milk instead of almond milk is also a good choice because the lactic acid in milk acts as a chemical exfoliant.

Strawberry Face Scrub

A strawberry face scrub can help you prevent acne, fight the signs of ageing, or clean your skin naturally.

You’ll need:

1 cup of fresh puréed strawberries

1/2 cup of sugar

2 tbsp of sweet almond oil

Instructions:

Step 1: Put 1 cup of strawberries in a blender and purée them.

Step 2: To the purée, add 1/2 cup sugar and sweet almond oil.

Step 3: For 2-5 minutes, gently massage the scrub on your face in circular motions.

Step 4: Rinse it away.

Almonds And Avocado Face Scrub

This face scrub has the ideal ingredients to provide tonnes of glow and moisture to dull skin.

You’ll need:

½ cup of ground almonds

Coconut oil (or Olive oil, Argan oil, Jojoba oil)

Avocado

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine all of the ingredients in a glass container, including the mashed avocado.

Step 2: Cleanse your face, then use this DIY face scrub and gently massage in circular motions.

Step 3: Rinse.

Coffee & Coconut Oil Face Scrub

Recycle your used coffee grounds from your morning brew for this recipe. The caffeine and its antioxidant components will leave your skin looking glowy and toned.

You’ll need:

1 tablespoon coffee grounds

1 tablespoon oil (coconut, olive, almond, jojoba or argan)

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix 1 tablespoon of oil with the used coffee grounds and gently rub it on your skin.

Step 2: Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Note: If coffee grounds are too harsh for your sensitive skin, replace them with ground almonds.

Brown Sugar Face Scrub

Brown sugar is one of the most effective DIY Face Scrubs that naturally exfoliate and work well on all skin types! There are two approaches. One is to combine the brown sugar with your preferred oil (Argan oil, Coconut oil, Olive oil, Almond oil, et cetera.), and the other is to combine it with honey, lavender/rose or jasmine essential oil.

You’ll need:

1½ teaspoon brown sugar (the finer, the better)

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon of preferred oil (Argan, Coconut, Almond or Olive oil)

1 teaspoon of floral essential oils (peppermint, lavender, rose, Jasmin, et cetera).

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine the ingredients and apply the scrub to your face.

Step 2: Start gently exfoliating with small circular motions. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and let your face air dry. If there’s any residual honey, use a washcloth to cleanse thoroughly.

Lemon Juice Face Scrub

Lemon juice contains antibacterial properties that help fight bacteria. It is also effective at reducing sebum and irritation. Just be careful not to use too much lemon juice because it is acidic and might irritate the skin. It can also make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so always follow up with sunscreen to protect against UV damage.

You’ll need:

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp water

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix the ingredients well and apply the paste to the skin in a circular motion.

Step 2: Scrub gently for two to three minutes, be careful not to rub too hard.

Step 3: Rinse with warm water and continue with your skincare regimen.

Aloe and Raw Honey Face Scrub

If you have sensitive or easily irritated skin, avoid physical scrubs entirely and instead apply a mask containing naturally exfoliating substances. Raw honey, a natural exfoliator that sloughs off dull, dead skin to reveal a radiant complexion, and aloe vera, which calms inflammation and soothes skin.

You’ll need:

2 tsp raw honey

1 tsp aloe vera

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix the two ingredients together and apply them over the face and neck.

Step 2: Leave on for 10-20 minutes and rinse.

Ground Rice & Aloe Vera Scrub

Use this ground rice and aloe vera scrub on days when your skin is unusually sensitive or irritated. This will help to keep your skin fresh and healthy, as well as minimise inflammation, lighten skin discolourations and even wrinkles!

You’ll need:

½ cup Ground Rice

Aloe Vera

Green tea leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: To make ground rice, wash dry rice, lay it out on a clean kitchen towel, and allow it to air dry completely. Pulse it in a food processor and keep it in an airtight glass bottle until ready to use.

Step 2: To prepare the Aloe Vera, take one complete Aloe leaf and remove the prickles. After that, begin removing the skin from the leaf. Blend the inner parts with a little water, then pour the mixture into a glass jar and strain the liquid several times to remove any lumps. Mix the liquid with your desired oil, then add the ground rice and you’re done!

Step 3: Apply the mix in circular motions for 5 minutes and rinse.

Featured Image: Courtesy Mecca; Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash